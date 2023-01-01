There’s no better way to ring in the new year with entertainment. And whether you missed out on the fun of “Evolution of Dance with Sesame Street” or the terrifyingly catchy “Hamikuma Psycho Circus” this year at Universal Studios Japan, you can catch it all one last time during their annual “NO LIMIT! Countdown 2023″ Party! We were on hand to film the nearly two and a half hours of entertainment leading up to the big countdown moment, and we’re glad to say it was well worth the wait!

