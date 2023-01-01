ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Universal Studios Florida Continues to Hint at Tribute Store Moving

Universal has added another clue about the upcoming move for the seasonal Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida. The store has been in the park’s New York area since its inception. The fake flyer added to the Tribute Store earlier this month was for a moving company that operates “from New York to Hollywood,” indicating it would be moving to the Hollywood area.
UPDATE: Opening Date for Adventureland Treehouse Removed From Disneyland Website

Yesterday, Disney updated their refurbishment calendar to reflect an opening date of February 11 for the Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland park. Today, the treehouse has been added back to the refurbishment schedule as “temporarily unavailable.”. It’s unclear if yesterday’s update was simply an error or if Disney wasn’t ready...
VIDEO: Experience a Full Year of Universal Studios Japan During New Year’s Eve ‘NO LIMIT! Countdown 2023’

There’s no better way to ring in the new year with entertainment. And whether you missed out on the fun of “Evolution of Dance with Sesame Street” or the terrifyingly catchy “Hamikuma Psycho Circus” this year at Universal Studios Japan, you can catch it all one last time during their annual “NO LIMIT! Countdown 2023″ Party! We were on hand to film the nearly two and a half hours of entertainment leading up to the big countdown moment, and we’re glad to say it was well worth the wait!
Steel Rises Outside Future Minion Café at Universal Studios Florida

In early December, Universal officially announced that Universal Studios Florida would be getting a Minion land with the additions of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast and Minion Café. The attraction will take over the Shrek 4-D building, while the café takes over the Monsters Café spot. A week ago, we saw Villain-Con posters installed behind construction walls, but they are now covered.
BREAKING: runDisney Half Marathon Weekend Returns to Disneyland Resort in 2024

RunDisney returns to Disneyland Resort in 2024 with the Half Marathon Weekend. Taking place January 11-14, 2024, the weekend will include three endurance events, a challenge, and more that are sure to be filled with memorable moments and magical miles running at the Happiest Place on Earth. Stay tuned for more details about the race course, medals, and more in the coming months.
Holiday Remix Still Playing at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT

Despite an announced end date of December 30, 2022, you can still catch a ride on the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix overlay. The only changes to the regular ride for the overlay are the soundtrack and a few lines from the cast interspersed. Given that the official date has gone and passed, it’s uncertain how much longer the holiday remix will be available.
Qui-Gon Jinn’s Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Qui-Gon Jinn’s Legacy Lightsaber has finally arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, harnessing the power of the Force inside Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. Harnessing the power of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s beloved Jedi Master, the latest legacy lightsaber features a mostly black hilt with silver accents and a red power-up button.
PHOTOS: New ‘The Muppets’ Sam Eagle Sipper Debuts at EPCOT

The newest souvenir sipper at Walt Disney World is a salute to all Muppets but mostly Sam Eagle. At Regal Eagle Smokehouse at the American Adventure, guests can now pick up the Sam Eagle sipper. Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue opened in February 2020, replacing The Liberty Inn,...
shopDisney Unveils ‘Pin-tastic’ Tuesday Events, New Disney Pins Released Each Week

Pin collectors rejoice! Starting today, shopDisney has unveiled a new ‘Pin-tastic’ Tuesday Events. Every Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. ET starting today, a new selection of collectible pins will be released on shopDisney. These pins can include limited edition items, blind packs, sets, exclusives, and more. However, the style of the pins will remain a secret until their release.
New Simpsons x Cakeworthy Collection Arrives at Universal Orlando Resort

A new Simpsons x Cakeworthy collection, including dresses, flannels, jackets, and pajamas, is now available at Universal Orlando Resort. This light blue, cotton T-shirt dress features the entire Simpson Family. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa an Maggie are all featured. The dress has a drop waist and a blue zipper on...
New ‘Minions’ Tie Dye Candy Apparel Available at Universal Studios Hollywood

If you’re looking to switch up your wardrobe from yellow shirts and denim overalls without losing your signature style, the new “Minions” Tie Dye Candy Collection is available at Universal Studios Hollywood. We found it all in the Animation Studio Store on the Upper Lot. Bake My...

