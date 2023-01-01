Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton Found & Safe
Late last week we reported that Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton went missing. According to Jordyn Russo, a friend of her sister, Marisia has been found. According to a post on Facebook, Marisia was “at the police station with some of her family.” She went on...
WDW News Today
Universal Studios Florida Continues to Hint at Tribute Store Moving
Universal has added another clue about the upcoming move for the seasonal Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida. The store has been in the park’s New York area since its inception. The fake flyer added to the Tribute Store earlier this month was for a moving company that operates “from New York to Hollywood,” indicating it would be moving to the Hollywood area.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Opening Date for Adventureland Treehouse Removed From Disneyland Website
Yesterday, Disney updated their refurbishment calendar to reflect an opening date of February 11 for the Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland park. Today, the treehouse has been added back to the refurbishment schedule as “temporarily unavailable.”. It’s unclear if yesterday’s update was simply an error or if Disney wasn’t ready...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Experience a Full Year of Universal Studios Japan During New Year’s Eve ‘NO LIMIT! Countdown 2023’
There’s no better way to ring in the new year with entertainment. And whether you missed out on the fun of “Evolution of Dance with Sesame Street” or the terrifyingly catchy “Hamikuma Psycho Circus” this year at Universal Studios Japan, you can catch it all one last time during their annual “NO LIMIT! Countdown 2023″ Party! We were on hand to film the nearly two and a half hours of entertainment leading up to the big countdown moment, and we’re glad to say it was well worth the wait!
WDW News Today
New Fuzzy Pixar Spirit Jersey, Bucket Hat, & Ducky and Bunny Ear Headband Available at Disneyland
The Pixar pals are friends forever in this new fuzzy winter line, with a Spirit Jersey bucket hat and jersey, as well as adorable new Ducky and Bunny ears all now available at the Disneyland Resort! We found all of these at the Emporium in Disneyland Park. Fuzzy Pixar Spirit...
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
WDW News Today
50th Anniversary Grand Finale Collection and 25th Anniversary Collection Arrive, Jeremy Renner’s Family Releases Update After Accident, & More: Daily Recap (01/02/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 2, 2023.
WDW News Today
Steel Rises Outside Future Minion Café at Universal Studios Florida
In early December, Universal officially announced that Universal Studios Florida would be getting a Minion land with the additions of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast and Minion Café. The attraction will take over the Shrek 4-D building, while the café takes over the Monsters Café spot. A week ago, we saw Villain-Con posters installed behind construction walls, but they are now covered.
WDW News Today
‘Remember the Magic’ as Vault Collection 25th Anniversary Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World
As part of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary merchandise, the Vault Collection has slowly been working through items celebrating previous anniversaries. Merchandise is now available for the 25th anniversary, which took place in 1996 (through January 1998). We found both items in the Main Street Cinema. 25th Anniversary Cap...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: runDisney Half Marathon Weekend Returns to Disneyland Resort in 2024
RunDisney returns to Disneyland Resort in 2024 with the Half Marathon Weekend. Taking place January 11-14, 2024, the weekend will include three endurance events, a challenge, and more that are sure to be filled with memorable moments and magical miles running at the Happiest Place on Earth. Stay tuned for more details about the race course, medals, and more in the coming months.
WDW News Today
Holiday Remix Still Playing at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT
Despite an announced end date of December 30, 2022, you can still catch a ride on the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix overlay. The only changes to the regular ride for the overlay are the soundtrack and a few lines from the cast interspersed. Given that the official date has gone and passed, it’s uncertain how much longer the holiday remix will be available.
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World Vault Collection 25th Anniversary Pin Features Iconic Cinderella Castle Cake
Good news for those lamenting that the recently released 25th anniversary shirt and hat neglected to include the iconic Cinderella Castle Cake! A new Vault Collection pin has been released featuring the Castle Cake. We first found it at Frontier Trading Post in the Magic Kingdom. Vault Collection 25th Anniversary...
WDW News Today
Qui-Gon Jinn’s Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Qui-Gon Jinn’s Legacy Lightsaber has finally arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, harnessing the power of the Force inside Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. Harnessing the power of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s beloved Jedi Master, the latest legacy lightsaber features a mostly black hilt with silver accents and a red power-up button.
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Walt Disney World Rolling Out $750 ‘Dining Promo Card’ Offer January 5, Still No Signs of Return for Disney Dining Plan or ‘Free Dining’
Walt Disney World is reportedly going to begin offering a “Disney Dining Promo Card” with select vacation packages starting tomorrow. The offer of what essentially is a dining gift card comes as a surprise as many still assume Disney will bring back the Disney Dining Plan at some point in the future.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New ‘The Muppets’ Sam Eagle Sipper Debuts at EPCOT
The newest souvenir sipper at Walt Disney World is a salute to all Muppets but mostly Sam Eagle. At Regal Eagle Smokehouse at the American Adventure, guests can now pick up the Sam Eagle sipper. Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue opened in February 2020, replacing The Liberty Inn,...
WDW News Today
Full List With Prices for the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Merchandise Collection Available Now
Disney has released its Walt Disney World 50th anniversary Grand Finale merchandise, which we found at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom. You can also find much of this merchandise on shopDisney.com. Walt Disney World x Loungefly Grand Finale 50th Anniversary Mini Backpack – $85.00.
WDW News Today
shopDisney Unveils ‘Pin-tastic’ Tuesday Events, New Disney Pins Released Each Week
Pin collectors rejoice! Starting today, shopDisney has unveiled a new ‘Pin-tastic’ Tuesday Events. Every Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. ET starting today, a new selection of collectible pins will be released on shopDisney. These pins can include limited edition items, blind packs, sets, exclusives, and more. However, the style of the pins will remain a secret until their release.
WDW News Today
New Simpsons x Cakeworthy Collection Arrives at Universal Orlando Resort
A new Simpsons x Cakeworthy collection, including dresses, flannels, jackets, and pajamas, is now available at Universal Orlando Resort. This light blue, cotton T-shirt dress features the entire Simpson Family. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa an Maggie are all featured. The dress has a drop waist and a blue zipper on...
WDW News Today
Battle of the Heroes Legacy Lightsaber Set Brings Obi-Wan and Anakin’s Duel to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Inspired by the climactic duel of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, a limited-edition Battle of the Heroes Legacy Lightsaber Set has arrived at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Battle of the Heroes Legacy Lightsaber Set – (Limited Edition 5,000) – $375.00. This limited...
WDW News Today
New ‘Minions’ Tie Dye Candy Apparel Available at Universal Studios Hollywood
If you’re looking to switch up your wardrobe from yellow shirts and denim overalls without losing your signature style, the new “Minions” Tie Dye Candy Collection is available at Universal Studios Hollywood. We found it all in the Animation Studio Store on the Upper Lot. Bake My...
