Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a child and severely injuring his father at River of Lights in 2021 will go to trial in late August. Sergio Almanza is accused of driving drunk on an ATV, hitting and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, and injuring his father while they were leaving the River of […]
Tired driver hits APD vehicle at Westside intersection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police unit was struck while waiting for a red light on the Westside Monday morning. The cruiser and a second vehicle stopped at the intersection of 98th and Bluewater when a third vehicle rear-ended them. No one was seriously injured but the officer was taken to the hospital with back […]
Driver slams through Old Town school fence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque New Year’s Eve event
It was not a Happy New Year for some, who left celebrations at a popular bar in the heights only to find their cars booted or even towed.
One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Coors and Central Sunday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the vehicle was going north on Coors, just north of Central when a pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk to cross Coors and was struck. Police say the pedestrian was attempting to cross in an area […]
Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
VIDEO: Old Town businesses vandalized, burglarized on New Year’s morning
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This was not the way ‘Happy Hiker’ in Old Town was hoping to ring in the new year. Video shows a suspect breaking into the shop around 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. “He rushed behind my counter and just stole my drawer which had like $2 in it,” Nathan Cowan, the […]
KOAT 7
New Bernalillo County sheriff vows transparency
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has a new leader at the helm. Sheriff John Allen was sworn into office two days ago, and he says he's bringing a new data-driven approach to the office. "It's been a dream of mine to be the sheriff of Bernalillo County. I ask myself...
BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near the 1600 block of McEwen Ct in southwest Albuquerque. BCSO says deputies responded to the scene to reports of a man dead early Monday morning. BCSO says foul play is suspected in the death. They say detectives are investigating and there are […]
ladailypost.com
FBI Offers Up To $2,000 Reward For Long Beard Bandit Who Robbed Bank Tuesday In Albuquerque
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this long beard bandit, who robbed US Bank Tuesday at 2300 Louisiana Blvd. NE in Albuquerque. Courtesy/FBI. FBI News:. The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to...
Suspect tied to murder will remain in juvenile detention
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A murder suspect is going to remain at the juvenile detention center on aggravated assault charges from another case. Serina Burks, 19, is in custody in connection to shooting at a security guard and other charges. She’s also one of four people charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy for the […]
KOAT 7
Interstate 40 closed at 6th street due to crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police have closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near 6th Street due to a crash. Albuquerque Police say officers were called to the interstate for a motorcycle crash on the eastbound lanes of the interstate. Police say the driver of the motorcycle was transported to...
Albuquerque police begin first homicide investigation of 2023
Limited details are available at this time.
Bricklight business owner speaks out after eviction notice
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque bike shop fought back after its landlord left an eviction notice on their door just a few days after Christmas. The eviction notice has since been canceled, but the shop owner is still speaking out hoping it could help another small business. The owner of The Bike Coop, Amanda […]
rrobserver.com
High school campuses hit by burglary, vandalism
Enraged by more senseless incidents of vandalism at two of its campuses, Rio Rancho Public Schools is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the offenders’ arrest and conviction or other appropriate discipline by the courts or juvenile authorities. Cleveland High School experienced the first damage over New...
pinonpost.com
ABQ begins deadly 2023 with first homicide investigation launched
2022 appeared to be the deadliest year on record in Albuquerque, but 2023 may be looking to rival the previous year with a brand new homicide investigation started on New Year’s Day. According to the Albuquerque Journal, “Officers responded to reports of a man lying in the street shortly...
Construction to begin in Los Lunas on multi-use trail
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Los Lunas is creating a new, multi-use trail. Construction is set to begin Wednesday on the trail, which will be on Main St. between Jubilee and Huning Ranch West Loop. The Los Lunas Police Department is asking drivers to drive slowly and cautiously in the are. Construction on the […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
KOAT 7
Westside Emergency Housing Center expands resources for people living in cars
Safe open spaces have been a controversial debate topic among city officials — but one organization is testing how it works out for them. The organization "Heading Home" offers assistance to those who need it across Albuquerque — and is now expanding with its own safe open space.
krwg.org
AG Balderas says teen's death in Albuquerque standoff was avoidable
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor says a teenage boy’s death in an Albuquerque house fire, which broke out after authorities tried to arrest a man inside, could have been avoided. Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Friday, a day before he leaves office, the results...
