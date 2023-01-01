ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Supreme Court puts SAFE-T Act on hold

By Ala Errebhi, Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xAc7x_0jzwgHO200

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Supreme Court has put the SAFE-T Act on hold, just hours before it was set to take effect.

The decision halts the elimination of cash bail until further notice. The Illinois Supreme Court submitted a four-page document over the decision Saturday evening.

“This is being done to maintain consistent pretrial procedures in Illinois until the Court can hear the appeal, which will be heard on an expedited basis,” said the Illinois Supreme Court via Twitter .

Bills player in critical condition after collapse on field

Earlier in the week, one Illinois judge ruled part of the state’s planned SAFE-T Act was unconstitutional, specifically the portion that eliminates the cash bail system.

Under the system on hold, people in jail would have a pre-trial hearing where a judge would decide on their release. Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington severed the cash bail provisions from the rest of the legislation.

According to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, the cash bail system disproportionately impacts black and brown communities and other under-represented or impoverished groups, who cannot afford bond.

Plaintiffs sued Governor J.B. Pritzker, the Illinois Attorney General, Speaker of the house, and other state leaders. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed paperwork Friday with the state Supreme Court to appeal a local judge’s ruling.

This is a developing story… Check back for more details

FOX 2

FOX 2

