This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Alex Ovechkin continued his scoring tear Tuesday night, scoring twice in a matchup overflowing with offensive firepower. But the Capitals couldn't figure out a way to slow Buffalo Sabres star Tage Thompson, who completed his hat trick with the overtime winner as the Capitals fell, 5-4, at Capital One Arena.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO