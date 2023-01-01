ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Tage Thompson outshines Alex Ovechkin as Sabres knock off Capitals in OT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Alex Ovechkin continued his scoring tear Tuesday night, scoring twice in a matchup overflowing with offensive firepower. But the Capitals couldn't figure out a way to slow Buffalo Sabres star Tage Thompson, who completed his hat trick with the overtime winner as the Capitals fell, 5-4, at Capital One Arena.
BUFFALO, NY
Houston Chronicle

Predators win 6-3, extend Canadiens' losing streak to 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mattias Ekholm, Tommy Novak and Roman Josi each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Cody Glass, Colton Sissons and Matt Duchene also scored and Juuse Saros made 24 saves...
NASHVILLE, TN
Houston Chronicle

Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida...
SUNRISE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy