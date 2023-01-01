Read full article on original website
KEVN
Snowy today, then mostly dry.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A winter storm moving into the plains will spread snow north into the southern half of South Dakota today. Several inches of snow will be likely, with the largest totals toward the Nebraska border. In Rapid City, 1″-3″ of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possible around town. Up to a foot of snow could fall in Jackson and Bennett Counties on east.
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
KELOLAND TV
Snow ends Wednesday morning, followed by cold air: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, January 3
The winter storm continues in south central and eastern KELOLAND. The heaviest snowfall is in the southeast. Icing continues in NW Iowa, where warm air at cloud level has dropped light rain onto frozen ground. There has even been some lightning, a sign that the storm is plenty intense. Tonight,...
KEVN
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
newscenter1.tv
2023 to start with some winter weather, but what about the rest of the week?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the first week of 2023. Temperatures will rise gradually throughout the week. We should see 40’s again by the weekend!. Will we get any precipitation?. 2023 is starting off with...
sdpb.org
Local humane societies are full
A multitude of factors are straining humane societies in the Black Hills. Some of the causes are issues that helped define 2022—the pandemic, housing and inflation. Two-month-old Australian shepherds Dylan and Bindi sit behind a crate in the Humane Society of the Black Hills. The puppy pair is part of an increasing number of dogs at the Rapid City shelter.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — A property recently sold for $37 million near the town of Vale, South Dakota. The Bismarck Trail Ranch sits alongside the Belle Fourche River, and was sold by realtor Robb Nelson of Hall & Hall. He spoke with KELOLAND News over the phone to provide details.
KEVN
Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here
BHSU unveils a new five-year plan. City leaders plan for downtown economic development project. Updated: 9 hours ago. The bridge between downtown Rapid City and South Dakota Mines has been in the...
Black Hills Pioneer
Woman found dead in Spearfish
SPEARFISH — On Dec. 19, 2022, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased woman at 360 Hillsview Dr. in Spearfish — Ken’s Trailer Court.
Black Hills Pioneer
Pat West sworn in as Meade County sheriff
STURGIS – Pat West, the Meade County sheriff elect was sworn in by Judge Heidi Linngren in the commissioners room with a standing room only crowd on Friday in Sturgis. “I am extremely humbled to be here, and I was really overwhelmed at the amount of people here,” said West. “I have a lot of friends that I have worked with in law enforcement and having them here, brought back great memories and a lot of the things that I like about law enforcement and the camaraderie. Being a part of this swearing in ceremony makes me look forward to having that camaraderie with the sheriffs office employees, there are a lot of great people working there and I look forward to working with them.”
KELOLAND TV
Missing woman located, officials say
RED ELM, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement, Cynthia Rousseau-Fischer’s last confirmed location was at the Fort Meade Hospital in Sturgis on Wednesday, December 28. She was driving a white...
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood shop destroyed in fire
WHITEWOOD — A residential shop was destroyed in a Sunday afternoon fire near Whitewood. At approximately 4:20 p.m., Whitewood firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the shop on Weyrich Lane, about a mile north of Whitewood.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man last heard from December 16, police say
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. 51-year-old Duane Yellow Cloud was reported missing on Tuesday, December 27. He was last heard from on December 16 when JourneyOn made contact with him. Anyone with information on Yellow...
kotatv.com
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person is dead and a driver is arrested for vehicular homicide following an early morning rollover crash Saturday on East North Street, Rapid City. Police arrested 20-yearold Nicholas Herman of Custer. As well as vehicular homicide, Herman is charged with two counts of vehicular battery, minor consuming, reckless driving and driving under the influence.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department seeking public’s help in identifying Christmas Eve robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Christmas Eve robbery that occurred at 2730 W. Main Street. The suspect entered the casino and demanded money from an employee who complied, and the suspect then left on foot.
KELOLAND TV
20-year-old arrested after fatal rollover crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal rollover crash near East North Street this weekend. According to the department, the early morning crash sent two occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say alcohol has been determined to be a factor in...
