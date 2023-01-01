Read full article on original website
OkayMedia CEO and former CNN anchor Isha Sesay made national headlines last month after she revealed she was set to give birth without a partner at the age of 46. Now as she awaits her delivery date she says she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to New York due to “concerns in healthcare” specifically as it relates to the morbid statistics about Black women and childbirth.
Mothers are reacting to a now-deleted TikTok video that went viral showing labor and delivery nurses mocking pregnant patients.
The term "soft life" emerged from the Nigerian influencer community as a "way to imagine what life can feel like apart from the realities of Black women's labor."
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
“My 5-year-old refuses to poop on the toilet!!!” one mom emailed me. Another wrote, “My daughter is a nightmare to potty train. She flat-out refuses to go to the bathroom when she clearly needs to. Then she has an accident.”. The terms “toilet refusal” and “toileting refusal syndrome”...
"There's an expectation that Black women are superheroes who can do it all. It can feel like there is simply no room in this world for Black women not to be okay." When I set up an appointment to see my doctor in early November, the last thing I thought he’d say was that I was depressed. I knew I’d been feeling off for months — I was procrastinating way more than usual and found it increasingly hard to focus on things that usually came easily to me, like reading a good book or starting a TV show. By the fall, I was in a constant state of heightened emotion, repeatedly triggered by past traumatic events, and I felt like I needed to be in bed sleeping all the time.
Vaccines and the end of quarantine were supposed to bring relief. But unending illness and childcare disruptions have upended these families' lives.
Every now and then you see a statistic that illustrates a societal challenge in stark terms. Yesterday, Brad Wilcox, the director of the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia, tweeted data from the Current Population Survey showing that 95 percent of upper-income moms are married, 76 percent of middle-income moms are married, and only 35 percent of lower-income moms are married.
For centuries, societies have nurtured people during pregnancy, birth, and the time after birth. Doulas have professionalized this time-honored practice, says Daniel Gallagher, also known as Danny the Doula. Doulas are trained, non-medical birth companions who guide parents and families through the process. They provide resources, coaching, and other physical...
The worry of developmental delay or cognitive delay can haunt a new parent, but they’re not as common or as important as parents might imagine. Developmental delay is when a child doesn’t reach certain milestones by the predicted time. It affects between 16% to 20% of all children and is linked to both emotional and social skills or gross and fine motor skills. That said, developmental delays can be hard to suss out when the concept of milestones is misunderstood. The fact is that milestones are more flexible than some parents might think and a perceived developmental delay might be a child simply taking their own time.
Learn more about HPV from Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust:. The Hippocratic Editorial and VT team. Please send your suggestions to [email protected]
