"There's an expectation that Black women are superheroes who can do it all. It can feel like there is simply no room in this world for Black women not to be okay." When I set up an appointment to see my doctor in early November, the last thing I thought he’d say was that I was depressed. I knew I’d been feeling off for months — I was procrastinating way more than usual and found it increasingly hard to focus on things that usually came easily to me, like reading a good book or starting a TV show. By the fall, I was in a constant state of heightened emotion, repeatedly triggered by past traumatic events, and I felt like I needed to be in bed sleeping all the time.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO