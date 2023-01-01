ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh, NFL Rumors

Like last year - and the year before, and the year before that - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is being mentioned as a candidate for one of the many vacant or soon-to-be vacant NFL head coaching jobs. ESPN's Desmond Howard has some thoughts on that. On Monday, the Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl

Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat

The Detroit Lions might be onto something. The beleaguered Lions are on the doorstep of a rare NFL playoff berth for the franchise. After a 1-6 start, the Lions are now 8-8. They will go into Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers with a win-and-in scenario possible if they get some help. And speaking Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Is 'Back'

The Green Bay Packers are one step closer to turning a lost season into a playoff bid. A 4-8 start had onlookers wondering if Green Bay would give Jordan Love reps over Aaron Rodgers to close the season. The Packers are instead poised to play for a postseason spot next weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Stetson Bennett Makes His Opinion On Max Duggan Very Clear

Few football scouts envisioned Stetson Bennett and Max Duggan facing off as starting quarterbacks in the College Football Playoff National Championship. A former Georgia walk-on, Bennett improbably led the Bulldogs to a national title upon returning as a junior college transfer. He'll return to the grand stage to oppose Duggan, who began the season as TCU's backup.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Joel Klatt Rips Michigan Football's Coaching Staff

Michigan lost its second-straight College Football Playoff semifinal game this past Saturday against TCU. The Wolverines came into the game as the favorite with a 13-0 record but that didn't matter as they fell to the Horned Frogs, 51-45. That's led to criticism of head coach Jim Harbaugh and other...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Video: Kirk Herbstreit Accidentally Curses Live On College GameDay

Kirk Herbstreit is widely regarded as one of the nicest guys in sports, so it was a bit of a shock for viewers to hear him curse on live TV Monday morning. During a special bowl edition of ESPN's "College GameDay," Herbstreit said Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams "need to clean that s--- up" in regards to Williams' "F--- Utah" fingernails from the Pac-12 Championship Game.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh responds to reports regarding conversation with NFL team

Jim Harbaugh is once again engaging in his annual song and dance with the NFL. Though Harbaugh tried to affirm his long-term commitment to Michigan after interviews with the Minnesota Vikings last season, he reportedly had a conversation with the owner of the Carolina Panthers regarding their head coaching vacancy.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

A 2023 New Year's resolution for every Big Ten football team

The trouble with New Year’s resolutions, especially if they’re made a few flutes of champagne into New Year’s Eve, is that they are easy to forget. Do you remember what you aspired to do in 2022? And if so, did you actually do it?. Congrats if the...
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will Jim Harbaugh be Michigan’s coach when Wolverines visit Penn State in 2023?

The petals from the Rose Bowl celebration are barely wilted, but it is never too early to start looking forward to Penn State’s 2023 season. And while the season will kick things off Labor Day weekend at home in a highly anticipated revival of a former regional rivalry with West Virginia, it is the home clash with Michigan that will be the spotlight game on the home schedule for Penn State next fall. The Wolverines are coming off back-to-back Big Ten championships and have become the team Penn State knows it must beat in order to have a shot at...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Look: Joel Klatt Furious With College Football Officiating

College football delivered two epic playoff matchups on Saturday. As is the case for any close game in any sport, viewers left contemplating critical officiating decisions. On his podcast Monday, FOX broadcaster Joel Klatt called college football officiating and replay "broken." "As great as those games were on Saturday, part...
MICHIGAN STATE

