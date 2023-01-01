Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Mayor and Councilman Avoid Punishment for Violating Gag Order in Aaron Dean TrialLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
Related
Desmond Howard Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh, NFL Rumors
Like last year - and the year before, and the year before that - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is being mentioned as a candidate for one of the many vacant or soon-to-be vacant NFL head coaching jobs. ESPN's Desmond Howard has some thoughts on that. On Monday, the Michigan...
Paul Finebaum Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
Paul Finebaum has truly come to admire Jim Harbaugh over the years. After all, Harbaugh has turned Michigan back into a college football juggernaut. However, Harbaugh and the Wolverines can't seem to get over the bowl game hump. Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff ...
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
saturdaytradition.com
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl
Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
chatsports.com
Report: It is a “done deal” that Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan for an NFL job if he is offered one
According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, sources close to Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh have told The Athletic that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan if he receives an offer to coach an NFL team. “I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer.” Jim Harbaugh's...
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat
The Detroit Lions might be onto something. The beleaguered Lions are on the doorstep of a rare NFL playoff berth for the franchise. After a 1-6 start, the Lions are now 8-8. They will go into Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers with a win-and-in scenario possible if they get some help. And speaking Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Is 'Back'
The Green Bay Packers are one step closer to turning a lost season into a playoff bid. A 4-8 start had onlookers wondering if Green Bay would give Jordan Love reps over Aaron Rodgers to close the season. The Packers are instead poised to play for a postseason spot next weekend.
Stetson Bennett Makes His Opinion On Max Duggan Very Clear
Few football scouts envisioned Stetson Bennett and Max Duggan facing off as starting quarterbacks in the College Football Playoff National Championship. A former Georgia walk-on, Bennett improbably led the Bulldogs to a national title upon returning as a junior college transfer. He'll return to the grand stage to oppose Duggan, who began the season as TCU's backup.
Look: Joel Klatt Rips Michigan Football's Coaching Staff
Michigan lost its second-straight College Football Playoff semifinal game this past Saturday against TCU. The Wolverines came into the game as the favorite with a 13-0 record but that didn't matter as they fell to the Horned Frogs, 51-45. That's led to criticism of head coach Jim Harbaugh and other...
Video: Kirk Herbstreit Accidentally Curses Live On College GameDay
Kirk Herbstreit is widely regarded as one of the nicest guys in sports, so it was a bit of a shock for viewers to hear him curse on live TV Monday morning. During a special bowl edition of ESPN's "College GameDay," Herbstreit said Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams "need to clean that s--- up" in regards to Williams' "F--- Utah" fingernails from the Pac-12 Championship Game.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh responds to reports regarding conversation with NFL team
Jim Harbaugh is once again engaging in his annual song and dance with the NFL. Though Harbaugh tried to affirm his long-term commitment to Michigan after interviews with the Minnesota Vikings last season, he reportedly had a conversation with the owner of the Carolina Panthers regarding their head coaching vacancy.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss
Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State drops emotional hype video for Rose Bowl matchup vs. Utah
Penn State is back in a New Year’s Six Bowl with a 10-win season and Rose Bowl appearance for the 2022 season. Now, the Nittany Lions have a shot at getting back to 11 wins after winning 11 wins total across the 2020-21 seasons. Monday’s game will be Penn...
Georgia's Win Was Going to Give Paul Finebaum Stuff However It Turned Out
Whether Ohio State completed late comeback type game that drives viewers.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin cuts off question about 'ups and downs' directed at Sean Clifford
James Franklin and Sean Clifford have been through a lot during their time together in Happy Valley. With Clifford finishing his career in Monday’s Rose Bowl, the Nittany Lions were able to send the quarterback out on a high note. With a pair of touchdowns and an efficient passing...
saturdaytradition.com
A 2023 New Year's resolution for every Big Ten football team
The trouble with New Year’s resolutions, especially if they’re made a few flutes of champagne into New Year’s Eve, is that they are easy to forget. Do you remember what you aspired to do in 2022? And if so, did you actually do it?. Congrats if the...
Will Jim Harbaugh be Michigan’s coach when Wolverines visit Penn State in 2023?
The petals from the Rose Bowl celebration are barely wilted, but it is never too early to start looking forward to Penn State’s 2023 season. And while the season will kick things off Labor Day weekend at home in a highly anticipated revival of a former regional rivalry with West Virginia, it is the home clash with Michigan that will be the spotlight game on the home schedule for Penn State next fall. The Wolverines are coming off back-to-back Big Ten championships and have become the team Penn State knows it must beat in order to have a shot at...
saturdaytradition.com
Sean Clifford, James Franklin react to emotional Rose Bowl win in QBs final game
Sean Clifford capped his Penn State career Monday night with a Rose Bowl appearance. For one of the all-time leaders for the Nittany Lions, that game could not have gone much better. Clifford was named the offensive MVP of the Rose Bowl while going 16-for-22 with 279 yards and 2...
Tom Izzo Announces Decision On Michigan State Football Player
Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman's stint with the school's basketball team is coming to an end. On Tuesday, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo announced that it would be in Coleman's best interest to focus on football. Izzo had a conversation with Coleman about his future at Michigan State.
Look: Joel Klatt Furious With College Football Officiating
College football delivered two epic playoff matchups on Saturday. As is the case for any close game in any sport, viewers left contemplating critical officiating decisions. On his podcast Monday, FOX broadcaster Joel Klatt called college football officiating and replay "broken." "As great as those games were on Saturday, part...
Comments / 2