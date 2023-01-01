ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Post

Suspect busted in NYC slashing spree on bloody night that left six injured

A slasher went on a spree that left three people injured near the Port Authority Bus Terminal — during a bloody night that separately saw two other knife attacks in Manhattan and Brooklyn, police said Tuesday. Luis D Rosas, 41, was arrested Tuesday morning at the bus terminal — where he had also been nabbed just days ago for menacing someone in a bathroom, according to the Port Authority Police Department and police sources. The alleged serial slasher attacked the first victim, a 41-year-old man, around 9:15 p.m. Monday after asking him for a cigarette on Eighth Avenue near West 39th Street, authorities and police sources...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Homeless NYC woman screams as she tries to snatch boy from stroller

A deranged homeless woman growled, “That’s my baby!” as she tried to snatch a 3-year-old boy from his stroller in front of his grandmother in Gramercy Park on Tuesday, cops said. The disturbing incident occurred in front of 253 First Ave. in Manhattan around 9:30 a.m. when suspect Victoria Parkes, 39, walked up to the baby and his grandma and made the claim, bizarrely adding, “They just changed his face,” according to cops. Parkes hit the grandmother in the face during the struggle and tried to snatch the child, police and witnesses said. “She was trying to say it was her baby,” said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – An elderly woman walking along Leonard Street in Tribeca was robbed and pulled to the ground by her attacker on New Year’s Day. The incident happened in the area of 88 Leonard Street at around 2 pm. The woman was approached by an unknown male subject who attempted to remove her purse. After she initially resisted, the man became more aggressive, tugging at her purse a second time. The second attempt was more aggressive as the man used two hands to pull the elderly woman’s purse, bringing her to the ground. He then ran from the The post 76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer took advantage of the moment to propose to his girlfriend in front of thousands of people in Times Square gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration. NYPD Detective Hertrich took a knee as Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” was being blasted across Times Square. Officer Hertrich took a knee and presented his now fiance with an engagement ring. Luckily for him she said yes. While the video might have been more viral if she had said no, it was a happy ending for all, and the start of The post Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police attacked by man with machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three NYPD officers were attacked by a machete-wielding assailant who was swiftly shot by police near Times Square on New Year’s Eve, officials said. A 19-year-old assailant attacked three police officers at West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue around 10:11 p.m., according to Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. Unprovoked, the assailant approached […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Several hurt in fire sparked by e-bikes in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Several people were hurt Tuesday in a fire in Harlem that was started by e-bikes.The FDNY says it happened around 8:30 p.m. on West 141st Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.Officials say the fire started on the second floor of a six-story home and took about an hour to get under control.Nine people suffered minor injuries. Four were taken to Harlem Hospital for observation, and five refused medical attention.The battalion chief says about 100 people are impacted.One woman said she made it out down the fire escape."When I got to the second floor, trying to come down to the ladder, I slipped, and I just thank God somebody grabbed my grandson," she said. "If the fire didn't kill you, the smoke would have, definitely."The chief says last year, they had over 200 e-bike fires and multiple deaths.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Help Identify A Murder Suspect

The New York City Police Department is asking the public for assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts and identity of the individual, depicted in the attached surveillance photographs and video in clip, who is wanted in connection to the below-described homicide. The individual is described as an adult male, Black, approximately...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Armed moped rider sought in 10 Bronx robberies: police

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A moped rider is sought in a string of Bronx robberies that began over the summer, police said Monday. The suspect allegedly targeted food tucks and check-cashing locations throughout the borough, according to the NYPD. The suspect was armed in several of the following incidents, police said: The suspect struck two […]
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Teen arrested in New Year’s Day shooting incident in Jersey City

An 18-year-old was arrested and a handgun and a knife were recovered after he and another person exchanged gunfire on a Jersey City street on New Year’s Day. Police responded to the area of Bayview and Ocean avenues Sunday afternoon after hearing shots fired found Michael Watts, 18 of Hoboken, running from the scene, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Police recovered an illegal loaded gun, Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

