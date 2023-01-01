Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Suspect busted in NYC slashing spree on bloody night that left six injured
A slasher went on a spree that left three people injured near the Port Authority Bus Terminal — during a bloody night that separately saw two other knife attacks in Manhattan and Brooklyn, police said Tuesday. Luis D Rosas, 41, was arrested Tuesday morning at the bus terminal — where he had also been nabbed just days ago for menacing someone in a bathroom, according to the Port Authority Police Department and police sources. The alleged serial slasher attacked the first victim, a 41-year-old man, around 9:15 p.m. Monday after asking him for a cigarette on Eighth Avenue near West 39th Street, authorities and police sources...
Suspect sought after woman escapes would-be rapist on Upper West Side subway train
Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a woman on an Upper West Side subway train Sunday night. The suspect fled the train at a Times Square station, police said.
MISSING: Queens woman, 21, last seen in subway on New Year's Eve
A 21-year-old Queens woman is still being sought after disappearing in the final minutes of 2022 while riding the subway, police said Tuesday.
WHERE'S JULISSA? Girl, 12, last seen inside Bronx home
Police are looking for a 12-year-old Bronx girl last seen inside her home Monday evening.
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
NYC's 1st homicide of 2023: Loved ones want justice after man killed, girlfriend stabbed
The victim's friends and neighbors say neither he nor his girlfriend deserved this and they want to see the person or people who did this held accountable.
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Arrest Made in Early Morning Shooting of Man, 31, on East 204th Street
On Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at around 5.45 a.m., in front of 365 East 204th Street, an armed person chased a 31-year-old man on foot and fired multiple shots, striking the male victim in the back, chest, ear, and hand. Video courtesy of the NYPD. NYPD officials said a 39-year-old...
Homeless NYC woman screams as she tries to snatch boy from stroller
A deranged homeless woman growled, “That’s my baby!” as she tried to snatch a 3-year-old boy from his stroller in front of his grandmother in Gramercy Park on Tuesday, cops said. The disturbing incident occurred in front of 253 First Ave. in Manhattan around 9:30 a.m. when suspect Victoria Parkes, 39, walked up to the baby and his grandma and made the claim, bizarrely adding, “They just changed his face,” according to cops. Parkes hit the grandmother in the face during the struggle and tried to snatch the child, police and witnesses said. “She was trying to say it was her baby,” said...
76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – An elderly woman walking along Leonard Street in Tribeca was robbed and pulled to the ground by her attacker on New Year’s Day. The incident happened in the area of 88 Leonard Street at around 2 pm. The woman was approached by an unknown male subject who attempted to remove her purse. After she initially resisted, the man became more aggressive, tugging at her purse a second time. The second attempt was more aggressive as the man used two hands to pull the elderly woman’s purse, bringing her to the ground. He then ran from the The post 76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer took advantage of the moment to propose to his girlfriend in front of thousands of people in Times Square gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration. NYPD Detective Hertrich took a knee as Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” was being blasted across Times Square. Officer Hertrich took a knee and presented his now fiance with an engagement ring. Luckily for him she said yes. While the video might have been more viral if she had said no, it was a happy ending for all, and the start of The post Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
New York City records first homicide of 2023
A stabbing in the Bronx Sunday morning left one man dead, and a woman injured, police say. The case is the first homicide of the year in the city.
Man charged with murder after NYPD officers attacked with machete at NYE Times Square celebration
The man with a machete who attacked three NYPD officers at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, authorities announced on Monday.
Police attacked by man with machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three NYPD officers were attacked by a machete-wielding assailant who was swiftly shot by police near Times Square on New Year’s Eve, officials said. A 19-year-old assailant attacked three police officers at West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue around 10:11 p.m., according to Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. Unprovoked, the assailant approached […]
Several hurt in fire sparked by e-bikes in Harlem
NEW YORK -- Several people were hurt Tuesday in a fire in Harlem that was started by e-bikes.The FDNY says it happened around 8:30 p.m. on West 141st Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.Officials say the fire started on the second floor of a six-story home and took about an hour to get under control.Nine people suffered minor injuries. Four were taken to Harlem Hospital for observation, and five refused medical attention.The battalion chief says about 100 people are impacted.One woman said she made it out down the fire escape."When I got to the second floor, trying to come down to the ladder, I slipped, and I just thank God somebody grabbed my grandson," she said. "If the fire didn't kill you, the smoke would have, definitely."The chief says last year, they had over 200 e-bike fires and multiple deaths.
Man, 45, found fatally shot in Long Island home
Police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was found shot to death in his Long Island home early Tuesday.
bronx.com
Help Identify A Murder Suspect
The New York City Police Department is asking the public for assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts and identity of the individual, depicted in the attached surveillance photographs and video in clip, who is wanted in connection to the below-described homicide. The individual is described as an adult male, Black, approximately...
Armed moped rider sought in 10 Bronx robberies: police
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A moped rider is sought in a string of Bronx robberies that began over the summer, police said Monday. The suspect allegedly targeted food tucks and check-cashing locations throughout the borough, according to the NYPD. The suspect was armed in several of the following incidents, police said: The suspect struck two […]
Truth Behind New Year's Eve Times Square Bathroom Situation Is Unfortunate
Yeah, we'll pass on that.
Teen arrested in New Year’s Day shooting incident in Jersey City
An 18-year-old was arrested and a handgun and a knife were recovered after he and another person exchanged gunfire on a Jersey City street on New Year’s Day. Police responded to the area of Bayview and Ocean avenues Sunday afternoon after hearing shots fired found Michael Watts, 18 of Hoboken, running from the scene, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Police recovered an illegal loaded gun, Wallace-Scalcione said.
