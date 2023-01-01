Read full article on original website
Idaho murders: PA police say 'force was used' when search warrant was executed at Kohberger home
Law enforcement officials broke windows and doors when executing an overnight search warrant in the arrest of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, Pennsylva police said Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Police Major Christopher Paris said during an afternoon press conference that “force was used” to gain access to the Kohbergers’ home...
