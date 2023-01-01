ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dove Cameron Slays With New Year’s Eve 2023 Performance Of ‘Boyfriend’ In Deconstructed Tux

By Dina Sartore-Bodo
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFJyA_0jzwfUa200
Image Credit: ABC

From evil, witchy Mal to winner of the new artist of the year trophy at the 2022 American Music Awards, Dove Cameron has certainly come a long way! To celebrate a most fantastic year, Dove joined the line-up of amazing artists ringing in 2023 on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from Los Angeles.

While Ciara and others performed from Disneyland , Dove held things down at the Los Angeles party with talents like Wiz Khalifa, Betty Who, and Armani White. To no surprise, Dove performed her biggest hits of the year, starting with “Boyfriend” to kick off the entire show! She wore a stripped-down tuxedo crop top, keeping the sleeves for effect. She paired that with a long tulle skirt, with a hoop cage OUTSIDE the skirt, for an edgy look perfect for ringing in the new year. Later on in the show, she returned to perform her smash, “Bad Idea”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aeYkh_0jzwfUa200

It’s her second performance of the sultry song that put her on top. Back in November, Dove turned heads while wearing a dramatic black wide-legged pantsuit paired with a sexy red satin bra to perform “Boyfriend” at the American Music Awards. The smash was actually was certified platinum by the RIAA this fall, and Dove was presented with the plaque by Kelly Clarkson on Nov. 17 while Dove was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EegYA_0jzwfUa200

Making boyfriend history aside, Dove also did some amazing work in the name of her dearly departed friend Cameron Boyce this year. Dove, Sofia Carson, Peyton List, and more of his Descendants friends came out to honor the late star during the inaugural Cam For A Cause gala, thrown by the Cameron Boyce Foundation on Wednesday, May 19. It was sweet to see Dove and Co. keep his memory alive in such a special way.

But back to New Year’s Eve — Dove was just one of the incredible talents to perform during the iconic telecast. From coast-to-coast, voice like Ciara, Billy Porter, J-Hope, New Edition, Ben Platt, and others came together to ring in 2023 with Ryan Seacrest at the helm in Times Square. It just keeps getting bigger and better every year!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Duran Duran Rocks Out Times Square With Incredible New Year’s Eve Performance

Duran Duran, fresh off an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, was among the super talents to ring in 2023 during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Performing from Times Square, the band rocked out their biggest hits, like “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “The Reflex” and “Rio.” It was a cap off to an incredible comeback year for the 80’s rock legends. The guys beat the cold by all wearing large, plush coats, and were thankfully spared the torrential downpour the put other performances in NYC in jeopardy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

New Edition Proves They’ve Still Got The Moves With 2023 New Year’s Eve Performance

New Edition is in the house — or should I say, in the center of the universe! The iconic R&B band of the 80’s was among the super talents to ring in 2023 during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Performing from Times Square, the band rocked out their biggest hits in celebration of not only their 40th anniversary as a group, but also as a kick off to their Legacy Tour starting in the new year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Ciara Looks Out Of This World In Silver Jumpsuit Performing On New Years Eve 2023 With Ryan Seacrest

After five consecutive years co-hosting New Year’s Eve festivities from Los Angeles, Ciara returned to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for the 2023 show from Disneyland! Yes, the superstar, multi platinum-selling artist will be the first host ever to ring in the new year from Mickey’s playground — and did she look incredible while doing it in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Matthew Lawrence ‘Exclusively’ Dating TLC’s Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce & Spending Christmas Together

Matthew Lawrence, 42, has moved on from his divorce from Cheryl Burke, 38. The Boy Meets World star is in an “exclusive relationship” with TLC member Chilli, 51, according to Chilli’s rep, who confirmed the news to TMZ on January 3. The rep revealed that Chilli (née Rozonda Thomas) and Matthew moved their relationship out of the friend-zone right before Thanksgiving.
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

Salma Hayek: ‘Magic Mike’ lap dance with Channing Tatum was ‘physically challenging’

Salma Hayek is opening up about her steamy scenes with Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” The trailer for the third and final installment of “Magic Mike” showed a sexy lap dance scene with Hayek, 56, and Tatum, 42 — and Hayek spoke about what it was like to film it. “It’s very physically challenging,” the Oscar-nominated star told Entertainment Tonight. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.” The “Frida” actress dished that it was a “magical moment” that made her “remember who I really was.” Hayek — who took over the role from Thandiwe Newton — gave some insight...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Lamar Odom Admits To ‘Laughing Out Of Embarrassment’ At His ‘Crazy’ Cheating On Khloe Kardashian: Watch

Lamar Odom, 43, talked about the struggles, including his “cheating,” during his marriage to Khloe Kardashian, 38, in a newly released video. The clip is a sneak peek of the new documentary special, TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, and the former professional basketball player admitted to “laughing out of embarrassment” after his infidelity. “Behind the scenes, I put her through s*it. Like, s*it that y’all don’t know. The s*it y’all know, what y’all think y’all know, it’s crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is, like, really crazy,” he said in the clip, which can be seen above.
HollywoodLife

Cher Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring While Getting NYE Kiss From ‘Daddy’ AE Edwards: Photos

Cher isn’t doing much to dispel those engagement rumors! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter in the wee hours of 2023 to show off the massive sparkler with her 4 million followers, and clap back at naysayers. In one pic, she stunned in a black dress with silver trimmed bustier, with a pinstripe jacket. She wore her hair in blonde, bouncy curls and rocked the huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her middle finger as she shared an intimate, smiling moment with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36. The duo appeared to be attending a major New Year’s Eve bash. “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her,” she captioned the photo.
HollywoodLife

Patti LuPone Hilariously Drops ‘F’ Bomb On Live NYE Broadcast: Watch

Patti LuPone isn’t censoring her language just for a little holiday! The iconic musical theater star, 73, was speaking to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper when she let the mother of all profanities slip. Anderson appeared to be asking the American Horror Story actress about “Ticketmaster being sued over the Taylor Swift ticketing disaster,” to which Patti swiftly replied, “oh yeah, fu**.” She then hilariously stopped short, realizing what she’d said on air. “Whoops,” she shrugged, laughing. “Um, eff…uh, Ticketmaster,” she said.
HollywoodLife

Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava, 23, Visits The ER For The New Year: Photo

Ava Phillippe kicked off her 2023 off with a trip to the emergency room! The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to her Instagram on New Year’s Eve to reveal she had a bit of an accident while walking about and injured her foot. “Starting the new year off with a bang…well, more like a *pop*…in my ankle,” she wrote alongside a snap of herself in the hospital. “All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels. 🙃​​​​​​​​.”
ALABAMA STATE
WWD

Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jason Aldean Mocked After Donald Trump Kisses His Wife On The Forehead At NYE Party

It wouldn’t be the holidays without some drama! Many people mocked “Got What I Got” singer Jason Aldean, 45, following his wife, Brittany Aldean‘s New Year’s Eve post that pictured Donald Trump, 76, kissing her on the forehead. “A fairy-tale ending to 2022,” the 34-year-old captioned the carousel of snapshots from the celebratory evening. In the post, Jason and his wife posed with the former U.S. president and his wife, Melania Trump, 52. But not all of Brittany’s 2.4 million followers were thrilled with the photos. “Welp this just ruined his music for me…,” one fan commented on the star’s Instagram post.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Celebrates Co-Star Timothee Chalamet’s 27th Birthday With Rare BTS Pic

Zendaya wished a very happy 27th birthday to her friend and co-star Timothee Chalamet on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 27. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 26, posted a hilarious photo of Timothee acting silly while they were on-set for their hit movie Dune. “Happy birthday to this kid,” she wrote along with the sweet shot. The Call Me By Your Name actor also shared the photo on his Instagram Story.
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 53, Celebrates New Year’s Day With Girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, After Going Instagram Official

Diddy, 53, and Yung Miami, 28, celebrated New Year’s together, shortly after they confirmed their romance on social media. The couple enjoyed a sunshine-filled trip to Saint Barts, where they were spotted on Diddy’s luxurious yacht with friends on January 1. The “Bad Boy for Life” rapper wore a white and green cloth polo shirt with a white bucket hat. Miami rocked a pink dress that showcased her sexy curves on the yacht.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
280K+
Followers
25K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy