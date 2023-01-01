Dove Cameron Slays With New Year’s Eve 2023 Performance Of ‘Boyfriend’ In Deconstructed Tux

Image Credit: ABC

From evil, witchy Mal to winner of the new artist of the year trophy at the 2022 American Music Awards, Dove Cameron has certainly come a long way! To celebrate a most fantastic year, Dove joined the line-up of amazing artists ringing in 2023 on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from Los Angeles.

While Ciara and others performed from Disneyland , Dove held things down at the Los Angeles party with talents like Wiz Khalifa, Betty Who, and Armani White. To no surprise, Dove performed her biggest hits of the year, starting with “Boyfriend” to kick off the entire show! She wore a stripped-down tuxedo crop top, keeping the sleeves for effect. She paired that with a long tulle skirt, with a hoop cage OUTSIDE the skirt, for an edgy look perfect for ringing in the new year. Later on in the show, she returned to perform her smash, “Bad Idea”.

It’s her second performance of the sultry song that put her on top. Back in November, Dove turned heads while wearing a dramatic black wide-legged pantsuit paired with a sexy red satin bra to perform “Boyfriend” at the American Music Awards. The smash was actually was certified platinum by the RIAA this fall, and Dove was presented with the plaque by Kelly Clarkson on Nov. 17 while Dove was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Making boyfriend history aside, Dove also did some amazing work in the name of her dearly departed friend Cameron Boyce this year. Dove, Sofia Carson, Peyton List, and more of his Descendants friends came out to honor the late star during the inaugural Cam For A Cause gala, thrown by the Cameron Boyce Foundation on Wednesday, May 19. It was sweet to see Dove and Co. keep his memory alive in such a special way.

But back to New Year’s Eve — Dove was just one of the incredible talents to perform during the iconic telecast. From coast-to-coast, voice like Ciara, Billy Porter, J-Hope, New Edition, Ben Platt, and others came together to ring in 2023 with Ryan Seacrest at the helm in Times Square. It just keeps getting bigger and better every year!