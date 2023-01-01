ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halle Bailey Kicks Off New Year’s Eve 2023 With Disneyland Performance In Sparkly Bodysuit

By Dina Sartore-Bodo
Image Credit: ABC

Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat? For the first time in broadcast history, the iconic Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest filmed segments from Disneyland for the 2023 show, and who better to perform during the inaugural year than the new Little Mermaid herself, Halle Bailey!

While many might’ve thought we’d get a taste of Halle’s version of her songs from the live action Little Mermaid, that moment will still have to wait. Instead, she busted out an excellent cover performance of Janet Jackson‘s “Together Again,” a perfect choice given how NYE has been celebrated through the pandemic. With guitar in hand and a full band behind her, include a freaking harp, she did Janet proud with a flawless rendition of her 1997 hit.

Rocking a sheer, sequin, halter body suit and crazy neck length earrings, Halle got the crowd feeling good from in front of Sleepy Beauty castle, which was still all dressed up for the holidays! Everyone loved it including Ciara, who was spotted singing along in the audience! Halle returned later to perform her single “Cool People”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17JhHn_0jzwfThJ00

Of course, this is but a sneak peek of what’s to come when The Little Mermaid swims into theaters on May 26, 2023. From the trailer, we’ve seen just how beautiful Halle becomes transforming into the formidable Princess Ariel. While many celebrated the casting of a black actress for the live-action role, there was also a despicable amount of backlash for the decision. Thankfully, Halle received a lot of support from voices who matter, and now the film is one of the most anticipated movies of the coming year!

But back to New Year’s Eve! Now, Halle did not perform alone from the Happiest Place on Earth! Host Ciara, Fitz & The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Tomorrow x Together, Bailey Zimmerman and Lauren Spencer Smith all joined her for the big, inaugural telecast from the new host destination, while stars like Dove Cameron performed from the regular stage in Los Angeles.

