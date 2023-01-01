ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Key TCU Player Is Questionable For National Championship

One of TCU's best players might not play in the National Championship Game against Georgia next Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is listed as questionable for the game after he injured his knee in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan this past Saturday. Head coach Sonny Dykes is hopeful for Miller...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year

At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Josh Pate questions Michigan's offensive game plan, use of JJ McCarthy vs. TCU

Josh Pate was confused about the offensive game plan that Michigan decided to use against TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday. Pate was especially confused by how the Wolverines used QB J.J. McCarthy during the game. McCarthy’s legs were not used enough, according to Pate. Pate referenced...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?

How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
FORT WORTH, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd

Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies

Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Dallas has some of the best doctors (and the worst)

In the 1870s, a bright young dentist — tall, lean, mustachioed and blonde, with a slight speech impediment and a nagging cough — opened his practice in Deep Ellum. The lanky Georgia native Henry John Holliday had earned a doctorate of dentistry at 19 and won three awards, including best set of gold teeth, at a Dallas County fair.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!

It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I was running around the playground, climbing up to go on the slide, or spinning around on the tire swing. While it’s been more years than I want to admit, I always had great memories of going to the park with friends or siblings and playing for hours. So, when I heard about Frank Kent’s Dream Park in Fort Worth, Texas I thought the idea was amazing and I wanted to share all of the fun details with you.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home

FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
FORT WORTH, TX
Trisha Faye

A New Dragon in Town

Fury, the resident dragon in Southlake, TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye. There’s a new dragon in town – a majestic, gleaming one that goes by the name ‘Fury.’. Although Fury is a newcomer to Southlake, Texas, it’s destined to become a piece of historical significance that may outlive many of us. Created in 2021, Fury presides over Kimball Park, keeping a watchful eye on the 114 traffic that passes by just to the south.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial Cairns

Burial Cairns are an unusual burial type. Some exist at Mount Gilead Cemetery in Keller, Texas. Mount Gilead Cemetery in Keller TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye. In today’s modern world, many end-of-life options are available to us. Standard burial. Cremation. Ashes in an urn at home. Ashes in a Columbarium. Ashes scattered at sea. Why, we can even buy containers that will turn our ashes into different trees.
KELLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy