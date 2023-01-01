Read full article on original website
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
Key TCU Player Is Questionable For National Championship
One of TCU's best players might not play in the National Championship Game against Georgia next Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is listed as questionable for the game after he injured his knee in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan this past Saturday. Head coach Sonny Dykes is hopeful for Miller...
KWTX
Central Texas football family with deep ties to TCU ready to cheer on son at national championship game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The family of a Texas Christian University football player with deep roots in football and at TCU is preparing to make the trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Jake Boozer, 19, a middle linebacker at TCU...
Son of player from TCU's 1938 national title team says programs then and now have unbridled chemistry
FRISCO, Texas — We all tend to favor some rooms more than others in the places we live. If you ask David Kline what his favorite room is inside his Frisco home, he can point you to which one without hesitation. His office is loaded with TCU memorabilia honoring...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year
At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
saturdaytradition.com
Josh Pate questions Michigan's offensive game plan, use of JJ McCarthy vs. TCU
Josh Pate was confused about the offensive game plan that Michigan decided to use against TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday. Pate was especially confused by how the Wolverines used QB J.J. McCarthy during the game. McCarthy’s legs were not used enough, according to Pate. Pate referenced...
saturdaydownsouth.com
TCU coach Sonny Dykes thought of Mike Leach as Horned Frogs won College Football Playoff semifinal
Mike Leach was on Sonny Dykes’ mind as the final seconds ticked off the clock in TCU’s College Football Playoff semifinal win over Michigan. Dykes said he thought of Leach and Spike Dykes, his late father, as the Horned Frogs kneeled down in victory formation to conclude the 51-45 Fiesta Bowl victory.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
'Tickets are not cheap': TCU fans paying pretty penny for National Championship tickets
FORT WORTH, Texas — No surprise here: Tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 3 TCU and No. 1 Georgia are looking mighty expensive. "Tickets are not cheap," TCU alum Kathy Thomas said. "[But] I mean, TCU has not been in the National Championship since 1938 -- so we have to go!"
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd
Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies
Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
Which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?
fortworthreport.org
How Hollywood, a Texas ranch and tickets to ‘Hamilton’ created a story that won’t die
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. A hot Hollywood producer, a storied Texas ranch, 30 years of experience, one hour on a Saturday morning and Alexander Hamilton: The formula for my favorite story of the year.
advocatemag.com
Dallas has some of the best doctors (and the worst)
In the 1870s, a bright young dentist — tall, lean, mustachioed and blonde, with a slight speech impediment and a nagging cough — opened his practice in Deep Ellum. The lanky Georgia native Henry John Holliday had earned a doctorate of dentistry at 19 and won three awards, including best set of gold teeth, at a Dallas County fair.
This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!
It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I was running around the playground, climbing up to go on the slide, or spinning around on the tire swing. While it’s been more years than I want to admit, I always had great memories of going to the park with friends or siblings and playing for hours. So, when I heard about Frank Kent’s Dream Park in Fort Worth, Texas I thought the idea was amazing and I wanted to share all of the fun details with you.
fox4news.com
Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home
FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Texas Restaurant is Just a Short Drive Away From Us
When it comes to good food across the country. A lot of people trust Guy Fieri's opinions. He recently shared his favorite Texas restaurant so of course I had to look this place up. If you can believe it, 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' hosted by Guy Fieri is about to...
A New Dragon in Town
Fury, the resident dragon in Southlake, TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye. There’s a new dragon in town – a majestic, gleaming one that goes by the name ‘Fury.’. Although Fury is a newcomer to Southlake, Texas, it’s destined to become a piece of historical significance that may outlive many of us. Created in 2021, Fury presides over Kimball Park, keeping a watchful eye on the 114 traffic that passes by just to the south.
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial Cairns
Burial Cairns are an unusual burial type. Some exist at Mount Gilead Cemetery in Keller, Texas. Mount Gilead Cemetery in Keller TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye. In today’s modern world, many end-of-life options are available to us. Standard burial. Cremation. Ashes in an urn at home. Ashes in a Columbarium. Ashes scattered at sea. Why, we can even buy containers that will turn our ashes into different trees.
Seth Fowler: Predicting The 2023 Real Estate Market in Tarrant County And Beyond With Four Simple Words
It’s that time again for your faithful Tarrant County Tuesday columnist to tell you all about the 2023 real estate market. Time to get your pen and paper ready, or make sure you have enough toner in your dot-matrix printer to print this article. But first, a story. Four...
