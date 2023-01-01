Read full article on original website
17-Year-Old Arrested For Shooting Teenager In Tacoma
Police say the shooter and victim knew each other.
Seattle, Washington
Man Arrested After Threats to Kill and Property Damage
Officers responded to a disturbance within the 1200 Block of East Remington Court after multiple callers reported a man was screaming, throwing items and banging on walls in an apartment building in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers arrived and spoke with victims who said...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, January 2, 2023
On 01/02/23 at 12:48 a.m. in the 3700 block of Delphi, Sheriff's deputies arrested Kenneth Dushone Alston, 39, on suspicion of 1) felony harassment, 2) unlawful imprisonment, 3) interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and 4) second-degree assault. On 01/02/23 at 3:04 a.m. in the 3100 block of Overhulse...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $25K for Man Arrested With Meth, Heroin, Cocaine, Fentanyl and Gun in Centralia
Bail has been set at $25,000 for a man arrested in Centralia on Friday while he was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle that had an estimated 300 fentanyl pills, as well as a firearm and varying amounts of cocaine, meth and heroin inside. An officer with the Centralia Police Department...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $150K for Man Accused of Pinning Woman to Bed, Licking Her Face in Centralia
Bail has been set at $150,000 for the Chehalis man accused of pinning a woman down in her bed while licking her face after a New Year’s Eve party, then jumping the curb in his car in front of police. The defendant, John M. Gallivan, 40, was reportedly invited...
q13fox.com
Police investigate arson at North Bend Taco Time
NORTH BEND, Wash. - Snoqualmie police and the King County Sheriff's Office are looking for suspects after an arson at the Taco Time in North Bend over the weekend. At about 5 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, deputies responded to a report of a fire-related incident at the Taco Time at 726 Southwest Mount Si Boulevard.
q13fox.com
Police warn of armed robbers targeting stand-alone ATMs in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police say armed thieves are targeting stand-alone ATMs in the city, and police want the information out as quick as possible to warn the public. In the last two weeks, TPD reported eight armed robberies at two different ATMs. Police say one incident happened at the...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, December 30, 2022
On 12/30/22 at 2:27 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pacific Ave SE, police arrested Austin Drew James, 18, on suspicion of 1) theft all other larceny and 2) obstructing a law enforcement officer. On 12/30/22 at 12:06 a.m. in the 3000 block of Carpenter Rd SE, police arrested Sharrie...
First Seattle homicide of 2023, woman found dead in SLU
Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found in her apartment in South Lake Union Monday evening. Around 5 p.m., police received reports of a dead woman in her 50s at the 400 block of Minor Avenue N. At the scene, officers found a suspect and took them into custody.
Chronicle
Sirens: Indecent Liberties; DUI Arrest; Theft; Assault; Trespassing
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just before 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 30. No injuries were reported. • A minor, non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1200 block of Belmont Avenue just after 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 1. DUI. • Richard...
Detectives Investigate Circumstances Surrounding Man Shot in Car
Seattle, WA: Detectives are investigating a shooting after a man was struck by gunfire and injured while in his car in the Rainier Valley on Thursday night, Dec. 29. At 9:34 p.m., a 911 caller reported he had just been shot. He said he was driving himself to the hospital and refused to stop for help before he got there. As officers drove to meet him at Harborview Medical Center, other 911 callers reported they had just heard gunfire near 40th Avenue South and South Holly Street.
Chronicle
Second Brother Wanted in Connection With Thurston County Death in Custody, Police Say
The second of two brothers wanted in connection with a homicide in a Lacey motel parking lot last summer is now in custody, Lacey police say. Nicholas VanDuren, 32, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder by North Las Vegas Police after a long pursuit, according to a news release from Lacey police.
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Man Appealing Conviction After Being Found Guilty of Shooting a Shih Tzu
A Longview man is appealing his December animal cruelty conviction for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog in the face while it was tied up in the front yard. Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder found Roger A. Robatcek, 70, guilty of first-degree animal cruelty on Dec. 19 after a trial. Robatcek was ordered to spend five days in Cowlitz County Jail, complete 240 hours of community service by April 30, pay $600 in fees, and not reside or care for animals.
thejoltnews.com
Second suspect in Lacey murder arrested in Nevada, lengthy pursuit and capture
Authorities have arrested the other fraternal twin wanted for the murder of a Kenmore man in August. Nicholas VanDuren, 32, was arrested in North Las Vegas on Friday, December 30, Lacey police announced in a Facebook post. Lacey police sought the help of the North Las Vegas Police Department in...
q13fox.com
Suspects accused of 8 armed robberies at ATM's in Tacoma
We're learning more about the armed robberies at ATM's in Tacoma. Police tell us two thieves targeted customers at a Chase Bank ATM on Pacific Ave. seven times.
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee police recover 6 stolen catalytic converters; Seattle man arrested
EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police last week recovered six stolen catalytic converters after a Seattle man reportedly got a rental truck stuck in the snow. Police on Dec. 29 responded to multiple reports of two men cutting catalytic converters from vehicles in the Costco parking lot. Witnesses say the suspects were spotted driving a United Rentals truck with Indiana license plates, according to East Wenatchee police.
KEPR
2 men charged in connection to attacks on Pierce County substations
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Puyallup men were arrested Saturday in connection to attacks on four Pierce County power substations over the Christmas holiday. Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40 appeared in court Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to damage energy facilities. Greenwood also faces a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm If convicted, the two men could face up to 20 - 30 years in prison.
q13fox.com
Teenage girl arrested in Tacoma, suspected of shooting another woman
TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested a 17-year-old girl suspected of shooting a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma. Officers were called to reports of a shooting at a home near 54th Ave and McDacer Ave around 3:25 p.m. According to authorities, the woman was driven to the hospital and is in critical...
Chronicle
Lewis County Coroner Breaks Down 2022 Death Totals
Fatal at a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, fentanyl has been a concern for law enforcement and government officials in recent years due to its deadly impact across Southwest Washington. Lewis County is not exempt from that impact, as the drug was the only...
Two Charged With Attacks on Four Pierce County Power Substations; Damage Exceeds $3M
Two Puyallup men accused of attacking four Pierce County power substations over the Christmas holiday were scheduled to appear Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on charges of conspiracy to damage energy facilities and possession of an unregistered firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The two suspects, Matthew...
