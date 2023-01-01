ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

Seattle, Washington

Man Arrested After Threats to Kill and Property Damage

Officers responded to a disturbance within the 1200 Block of East Remington Court after multiple callers reported a man was screaming, throwing items and banging on walls in an apartment building in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers arrived and spoke with victims who said...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, January 2, 2023

On 01/02/23 at 12:48 a.m. in the 3700 block of Delphi, Sheriff's deputies arrested Kenneth Dushone Alston, 39, on suspicion of 1) felony harassment, 2) unlawful imprisonment, 3) interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and 4) second-degree assault. On 01/02/23 at 3:04 a.m. in the 3100 block of Overhulse...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigate arson at North Bend Taco Time

NORTH BEND, Wash. - Snoqualmie police and the King County Sheriff's Office are looking for suspects after an arson at the Taco Time in North Bend over the weekend. At about 5 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, deputies responded to a report of a fire-related incident at the Taco Time at 726 Southwest Mount Si Boulevard.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
q13fox.com

Police warn of armed robbers targeting stand-alone ATMs in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police say armed thieves are targeting stand-alone ATMs in the city, and police want the information out as quick as possible to warn the public. In the last two weeks, TPD reported eight armed robberies at two different ATMs. Police say one incident happened at the...
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, December 30, 2022

On 12/30/22 at 2:27 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pacific Ave SE, police arrested Austin Drew James, 18, on suspicion of 1) theft all other larceny and 2) obstructing a law enforcement officer. On 12/30/22 at 12:06 a.m. in the 3000 block of Carpenter Rd SE, police arrested Sharrie...
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest

First Seattle homicide of 2023, woman found dead in SLU

Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found in her apartment in South Lake Union Monday evening. Around 5 p.m., police received reports of a dead woman in her 50s at the 400 block of Minor Avenue N. At the scene, officers found a suspect and took them into custody.
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

Detectives Investigate Circumstances Surrounding Man Shot in Car

Seattle, WA: Detectives are investigating a shooting after a man was struck by gunfire and injured while in his car in the Rainier Valley on Thursday night, Dec. 29. At 9:34 p.m., a 911 caller reported he had just been shot. He said he was driving himself to the hospital and refused to stop for help before he got there. As officers drove to meet him at Harborview Medical Center, other 911 callers reported they had just heard gunfire near 40th Avenue South and South Holly Street.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Man Appealing Conviction After Being Found Guilty of Shooting a Shih Tzu

A Longview man is appealing his December animal cruelty conviction for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog in the face while it was tied up in the front yard. Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder found Roger A. Robatcek, 70, guilty of first-degree animal cruelty on Dec. 19 after a trial. Robatcek was ordered to spend five days in Cowlitz County Jail, complete 240 hours of community service by April 30, pay $600 in fees, and not reside or care for animals.
LONGVIEW, WA
ifiberone.com

East Wenatchee police recover 6 stolen catalytic converters; Seattle man arrested

EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police last week recovered six stolen catalytic converters after a Seattle man reportedly got a rental truck stuck in the snow. Police on Dec. 29 responded to multiple reports of two men cutting catalytic converters from vehicles in the Costco parking lot. Witnesses say the suspects were spotted driving a United Rentals truck with Indiana license plates, according to East Wenatchee police.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
KEPR

2 men charged in connection to attacks on Pierce County substations

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Puyallup men were arrested Saturday in connection to attacks on four Pierce County power substations over the Christmas holiday. Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40 appeared in court Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to damage energy facilities. Greenwood also faces a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm If convicted, the two men could face up to 20 - 30 years in prison.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Teenage girl arrested in Tacoma, suspected of shooting another woman

TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested a 17-year-old girl suspected of shooting a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma. Officers were called to reports of a shooting at a home near 54th Ave and McDacer Ave around 3:25 p.m. According to authorities, the woman was driven to the hospital and is in critical...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Coroner Breaks Down 2022 Death Totals

Fatal at a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, fentanyl has been a concern for law enforcement and government officials in recent years due to its deadly impact across Southwest Washington. Lewis County is not exempt from that impact, as the drug was the only...

