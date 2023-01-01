Read full article on original website
Excess rain brings flooding to San Diego roads
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing winter season has brought excess rain to the West Coast. Experts hope that these rainstorms will lift California’s years-long drought. Unfortunately, the excess water has lead to flooding in some parts of San Diego County. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live with details....
County workers doing their part to make sure San Diego can weather the storm
San Diego County workers are doing everything they can to prepare for more rain this week.
South Bay shorelines closed due to sewage runoff
As rain continues to fall in San Diego County, Imperial Beach's shoreline is closed once again. Sewage from outdated treatment plants just south of the border are sending toxic sludge to the north.
Homeless outreach increases in preparation for winter storm
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homelessness in San Diego is an ongoing and growing issue. In the face of winter storms, homeless outreach increases to help people on the street make it through the weather. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live near the San Diego River where hundreds had to relocate...
San Marcos woman’s home floods after heavy rain
The heavy rain this week has had quite the impact on communities throughout San Diego, including in San Marcos, where one woman’s entire home flooded.
SD rain causing massive cleanup efforts and rescues
The rain has caused a lot of problems in San Diego including flooding and down trees.
Spike in lice infestations reported in North County
An uptick of lice infestations in North County San Diego has been reported by a website created by lice removal specialists.
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
Rain to continue this week in San Diego County
Don't put away that winter storm gear just yet as more precipitation is expected to make its way to San Diego County this week.
The future of the SANDAG mileage tax in 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, originally proposed to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was “eliminated” from the plan due to widespread public backlash. Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata continues to push to reinstate the mileage tax, claiming San Diegans opposed to the potential four-cent-per-mile “fee” are anti-environment.
Feeding San Diego’s urgent need for volunteers | Here’s how you can help
SAN DIEGO — While the holidays are over, the need for volunteers is growing at Feeding San Diego. The organization reports that they benefited from thousands of volunteers over the holiday season, but the number of volunteers has dropped in the new year. Feeding San Diego says their need...
Body Found on I-5 Freeway On-Ramp in Middletown Near San Diego Airport
A body turned up Tuesday on a freeway entrance near San Diego International Airport. The discovery on the on-ramp from Hancock Street to southbound Interstate 5 in the Middletown area was reported shortly after 5 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The identity of the dead person, described only...
Amazon Prime truck jackknifes on I-15 near Mission Valley, shuts down freeway
A portion of a busy freeway in Mission Valley was shut down Tuesday morning after a car hit an Amazon Prime tractor-trailer, causing the truck to jackknife.
San Diego Police investigating body found in homeless encampment
CITY HEIGHTS (CNS) – San Diego Police Monday were investigating the death of a man found in a transient camp near the northbound on-ramp of Interstate-805 at Home Avenue. A call came in to CHP Dispatch about 11:35 a.m. of a male body found next to the guard rail in a tent in a homeless encampment next to the guardrail on the freeway on-ramp.
How Wet Did It Get? Here's How Much Rain Fell at Your House in San Diego
You know it rained: You saw it, you heard it, it got you wet. But how much, exactly, fell at your place thanks to the storm?. Well, here's a hint: It was likely at least an inch, unless you live in the desert, and, the farther you were north in San Diego County, the more wet weather you experienced. Were you up on Palomar Mountain? Then maybe it dropped a few inches of rain.
New bike lanes on Convoy Street in San Diego will replace 300 parking spaces, receive mixed reaction
SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego has its sights set on Convoy Street for the next round of bike lanes, as part of its goal to make the area more conducive to walking and biking. “There’s really no space for bikes on Convoy,” said cyclist, Allen Beach,...
Number of people hospitalized with COVID in San Diego County doubles since Thanksgiving
The number of hospitalized COVID patients has climbed throughout the holiday season, and with end-of-year travel and new Omicron subvariants taking hold in San Diego County, experts worry the trend could continue. As of Dec. 28, nearly 480 confirmed and suspected COVID patients were hospitalized – more than double the...
Fire damages South Mission Beach 2-story duplex
Some South Mission Beach residents are temporarily without a home after a fire damaged their two-story duplex Sunday, said the San Diego Fire Department.
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
