San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Excess rain brings flooding to San Diego roads

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing winter season has brought excess rain to the West Coast. Experts hope that these rainstorms will lift California’s years-long drought. Unfortunately, the excess water has lead to flooding in some parts of San Diego County. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live with details....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Homeless outreach increases in preparation for winter storm

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homelessness in San Diego is an ongoing and growing issue. In the face of winter storms, homeless outreach increases to help people on the street make it through the weather. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live near the San Diego River where hundreds had to relocate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

The future of the SANDAG mileage tax in 2023

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, originally proposed to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was “eliminated” from the plan due to widespread public backlash. Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata continues to push to reinstate the mileage tax, claiming San Diegans opposed to the potential four-cent-per-mile “fee” are anti-environment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Police investigating body found in homeless encampment

CITY HEIGHTS (CNS) – San Diego Police Monday were investigating the death of a man found in a transient camp near the northbound on-ramp of Interstate-805 at Home Avenue. A call came in to CHP Dispatch about 11:35 a.m. of a male body found next to the guard rail in a tent in a homeless encampment next to the guardrail on the freeway on-ramp.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

How Wet Did It Get? Here's How Much Rain Fell at Your House in San Diego

You know it rained: You saw it, you heard it, it got you wet. But how much, exactly, fell at your place thanks to the storm?. Well, here's a hint: It was likely at least an inch, unless you live in the desert, and, the farther you were north in San Diego County, the more wet weather you experienced. Were you up on Palomar Mountain? Then maybe it dropped a few inches of rain.
SAN DIEGO, CA

