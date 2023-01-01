Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
A Case of Identity
As you begin this memory, Jacob will spy Mr. Dredge walking into an area to talk bank stuff with bankers. Time to have a chat. As you enter the area Mr. Dredge is in, it will become apparent that the place is full of policemen. This makes aprehending your target tricky as one false move in the wrong spot will bring their wrath upon you. Instead, carefully tail Mr Dredge until he goes along the far left side towards the back of the area, where there are very few guards present. If one becomes suspicious when you nab Dredge, keep moving to stay out his range until you can get to the exit further up and leave.
IGN
Drugged Outta His Mind
This page of the Days Gone walkthrough explains how to complete the mission Drugged Outta His Mind. The objective is to track down the guy that came into Copeland’s Camp who showed up drugged out, murdered 3 men, and rode out. Locate the Drifter. Ride to the location marked...
IGN
Bay of Bounty - Dock 1
Docks are spots in which you can park your boat to explore the surrounding area. Once you've parked your boat at a Dock at least once, it'll be permanently added to your map but you cannot Fast Travel to Docks as you can with Mystic Gateways.
IGN
No Starving Patriots
This page of the Days Gone Walkthrough explains how to complete the mission No Starving Patriots. Head over to clear out the ambush camp which will help secure the area (making it safe for Boozer) while also doing Copeland a favor. Locate the Cascade Radio Tower Ambush Camp. Walk down...
IGN
M10 - Mysteries of the World Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M10 series of side-quest Missions, called Mysteries of the World. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
IGN
The Veiled Passage - Dock 1
Docks are spots where you can park your boat and disembark to visit the surrounding area. While some docks will be found organically during the Main Story, others will require a bit of exploration to discover. Once you've parked your boat at a dock at least once, it'll be permanently added to your map but you cannot Fast Travel to docks as you can with Mystic Gateways.
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of 2023
With the new year fast approaching and many new game releases on the horizon, it’s time to look ahead at some of the biggest upcoming games of 2023. From Starfield coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC, to Spider-Man 2 releasing on PlayStation 5, and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coming to Nintendo Switch, there's LITERALLY something for everyone! So strap in and let's find out what's in store for us in 2023!
IGN
Lyngbakr Island - Dock 2
This is the northern dock on Lyngbakr Island – the island you'll discover during the Favor, The Weight of Chains. This dock will be discovered organically as you explore the region to complete The Weight of Chains Favor.
IGN
M9 - Great Cavern of Wonders Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M9 series of side-quest Missions, called Great Cavern of Wonders. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
IGN
The Best Valheim Armor
There's danger around every corner in Valheim and the best way to protect yourself is with a good set of armor. This section of IGN's Valheim guide features every obtainable armor set, including crafting recipes and individual spawn codes. Looking for a specific Valheim armor tier? Click the links below...
IGN
Guntech 2 - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Guntech 2 is a retro-inspired shoot-em-up game featuring old-school classic shooter fun in a fast, frantic, and action-packed gameplay experience. You can play in single-player or couch co-op mode with up to 4 players. Its retro-style twin-stick controls, amazing graphics, smooth gameplay, and phenomenal audio offers players the ultimate blast from the past on a modern system. Guntech 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC, Mac, and Linux.
IGN
M8-4 - From a Hot Treasure Hunter Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M8-4 series of Missions, titled "From a Hot Treasure Hunter". For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough page, Tips and Tricks, How Tos, and Essential Side Quest Missions!
IGN
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - 10 Minutes of Exclusive New Gameplay | IGN First
Check out 10 minutes of exclusive new gameplay from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the upcoming soulsborne action-RPG from Team Ninja (makers of Nioh and Ninja Gaiden) as our month of exclusive IGN First coverage kicks off. Wo Long will be released on March 3 for Xbox platforms (including Xbox Game Pass on day one), PlayStation platforms, and PC.
IGN
Overwatch 2 - Official Battle For Olympus Seasonal Event Trailer
Check out the latest Overwatch 2 trailer, introducing brand new limited time mode, Battle for Olympus. This free-for-all deathmatch mode features seven Overwatch heroes and reimagines their abilities to channel the power of the gods. Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus seasonal event runs from January 5 through January 19, 2023....
IGN
World War Z: Aftermath - Official Horde Mode XL Release Date Announcement Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for World War Z: Aftermath, announcing the release date for the co-op zombie shooter's free next-gen upgrade, which arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on January 24, 2023. The free update also introduces Horde Mode XL on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Horde...
IGN
Cyber Combat - Official Announcement Trailer
Get a look at the Tron-style inspired world of Cyber Combat in this announcement trailer for the upcoming first-person shooter game. Cyber Combat will be available on Steam in summer 2023.
IGN
Hitman 3 to Be Rebranded as Hitman World of Assassination; Gamers to Get Free Access to Hitman 1 and 2 as Part of the Title
Developer IO Interactive has made a major announcement regarding its hit action franchise, Hitman. During a 7-year run, the developers at IO Interactive have pushed out three Hitman titles, which have been adored by fans and critics alike. The last title in Hitman 3 came out nearly three years ago, and soon, it will undergo some massive changes.
Comments / 0