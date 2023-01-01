Read full article on original website
IGN
Overwatch 2 - Official Battle For Olympus Seasonal Event Trailer
Check out the latest Overwatch 2 trailer, introducing brand new limited time mode, Battle for Olympus. This free-for-all deathmatch mode features seven Overwatch heroes and reimagines their abilities to channel the power of the gods. Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus seasonal event runs from January 5 through January 19, 2023....
Warhammer goes hard in 2023 with velociraptor-riding lizards and sword-wielding mechs
Games Workshop is already teasing what lies ahead for 2023, and it includes some grand returns
WATCH: Leopard Filmed Diving at Van, Ripping Off Window Deflector
Not sure if any animals out there are more terrifying than an angry big cat. Tigers, lions, jaguars, and leopards are all formidable predators, and if agitated can be terrifying. According to USA Today, 13 people were injured and a van was damaged by a recent leopard attack in India.
IGN
The Best Valheim Armor
There's danger around every corner in Valheim and the best way to protect yourself is with a good set of armor. This section of IGN's Valheim guide features every obtainable armor set, including crafting recipes and individual spawn codes. Looking for a specific Valheim armor tier? Click the links below...
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of January 2023
Happy New Year! 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest game release years in history due to a ton of games being delayed out of 2022. So unless they get pushed until 2024, 2023 is going to be one for the books! And while we'll need to wait a couple months for 2023 to start ramping up, January still has quite a few long-awaited titles. Here are the biggest game releases coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC in January 2023!
IGN
M8 - Zack, the Materia Hunter Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M8 series of side-quest Missions, called Zack, the Materia Hunter. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
IGN
A Case of Identity
As you begin this memory, Jacob will spy Mr. Dredge walking into an area to talk bank stuff with bankers. Time to have a chat. As you enter the area Mr. Dredge is in, it will become apparent that the place is full of policemen. This makes aprehending your target tricky as one false move in the wrong spot will bring their wrath upon you. Instead, carefully tail Mr Dredge until he goes along the far left side towards the back of the area, where there are very few guards present. If one becomes suspicious when you nab Dredge, keep moving to stay out his range until you can get to the exit further up and leave.
IGN
Beginner's Guide - Witcher 3 Features and Things to Know
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an Action Role-Playing game developed by CD Projekt RED. It was first released on May 19, 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It has since been re-released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Witcher 3 is one of the most...
IGN
Lyngbakr Island - Dock 2
This is the northern dock on Lyngbakr Island – the island you'll discover during the Favor, The Weight of Chains. This dock will be discovered organically as you explore the region to complete The Weight of Chains Favor.
IGN
Bay of Bounty - Dock 1
Docks are spots in which you can park your boat to explore the surrounding area. Once you've parked your boat at a Dock at least once, it'll be permanently added to your map but you cannot Fast Travel to Docks as you can with Mystic Gateways.
IGN
M7 - Seeking Priceless Items
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M7 series of side-quest Missions, called Seeking Priceless Items. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
IGN
The Veiled Passage - Dock 1
Docks are spots where you can park your boat and disembark to visit the surrounding area. While some docks will be found organically during the Main Story, others will require a bit of exploration to discover. Once you've parked your boat at a dock at least once, it'll be permanently added to your map but you cannot Fast Travel to docks as you can with Mystic Gateways.
IGN
Drugged Outta His Mind
This page of the Days Gone walkthrough explains how to complete the mission Drugged Outta His Mind. The objective is to track down the guy that came into Copeland’s Camp who showed up drugged out, murdered 3 men, and rode out. Locate the Drifter. Ride to the location marked...
IGN
M10 - Mysteries of the World Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M10 series of side-quest Missions, called Mysteries of the World. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
IGN
Aussie Deals: $40 Off Fancy Colour Controllers, Half Price Sonic, Horizon, GT7 and More!
Welcome to a fresh year of ludicrous bargains. Let's you and I pick through the bones of 2022, scoring all of the best it had to offer for way less than original pricing. Alternatively, it's also a really good day to get our peripheral game sorted—controllers and mice are going cheaper than the budgie.
IGN
After Copeland's Camp
Once you get to Copeland's Camp there are a slew of other missions to complete. These aren't all missions "for" Copeland's camp. This is just a way to organize missions chronologically.
Yardbarker
The 25 best 'Final Fantasy' enemies
Final Fantasy is one of the longest-running video game series of all time, with 15 core entries and numerous spin-offs. While the main cast of each sprawling storyline makes the individual plot memorable, the enemies often steal the show. After all, you spend hours facing off against them to get stronger.
The story behind the bizarre hand in the desert
Found right in the middle of what is known as the the Atacama Desert (a region spanning roughly 600-700 miles wide) of northern Chile, lies this unusual fascinating cement hand structure that seems to rise out of the barren sand. This structure was not a crafted masterpiece created by natural forces, its creator is a man known for his artistic hand sculptures. On 28 March 1992, chilean sculptor Mario Irarrázabal, completed this creative sculpture and revealed it to the public. Since then it has become a popular attraction for tourists who find themselves traveling on the Pan-American Hwy (Route 5).
IGN
Things the Witcher 3 Doesn't Tell You
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most critically acclaimed RPGs to release in the last several years. And with the new Next-Gen Updates, there’s never been a better time to jump in. Whether this is your first time with the tale of Geralt of Rivia, or you’re just looking for a refresher to hone your Witcher-ing ways, here are things you should know that The Witcher 3 doesn’t tell you.
IGN
No Starving Patriots
This page of the Days Gone Walkthrough explains how to complete the mission No Starving Patriots. Head over to clear out the ambush camp which will help secure the area (making it safe for Boozer) while also doing Copeland a favor. Locate the Cascade Radio Tower Ambush Camp. Walk down...
