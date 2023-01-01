ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A Big List of Things To Do This January in L.A. [2023]

Need a head start to planning out your January in Los Angeles?. Check out our rundown below for a bevy of inspired ideas, including Lunar New Year’s fests, new art exhibitions, the Pacific Opera Project, a guided L.A. River walk, MLK Day celebrations, Dance Camera West, Da Poetry Lounge, NatGeo Live, and more. And remember, if you want free museum ideas for the month ahead, check out our cheatsheet here. Hope you have a great start to 2023!
coloradoboulevard.net

Colorado Boulevard on Rose Parade’s Eve 2023

Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena is famous for the Old Pasadena shops lining its sidewalks. On Rose Parade’s Eve 2023, the famous Boulevard was not as busy as years past, possibly due to threat of rain and the chance of getting wet overnight. The ones that braved the cold brought all kinds of stuff to make their overnight stay bearable in anticipation of the Rose Parade on January 2.
Long Beach Post

Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces

Kerstin Kansteiner, a Long Beach resident and business owner for more than three decades, opened the doors of her newest restaurant, Alder & Sage, on a rainy Long Beach morning. The cafe is meant to fuse elements of her previous endeavors, Portfolio Coffeehouse and Berlin Bistro, for new and returning customers to enjoy. The post Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces appeared first on Long Beach Post.
sitelinesb.com

First Look at the Menu of the Mexican Restaurant Opening Downtown

••• Azul, the Mexican restaurant coming to the former Somerset/Smithy/La Cocina space on Anapamu (State/Anacapa), says it’s opening this month. The chef is Manny Diaz—who “has spoiled patrons at some of the [L.A.] area’s renowned restaurants, including Downtown’s Pacific Grille, Nicola, Nucleus Nuance, Rudolpho’s, and renowned Los Angeles landmark, the San Antonio Winery,” and more recently at Bistro Provincia, in Covina (and maybe Dana Point?). And the menu is online.
NBC Los Angeles

Cheeseburger Week, Pasadena's Other Big January Bash, Will Soon Sizzle

A flower-covered float and a stacked-high, ultra-melty cheeseburger don't seem to have much in common, at least at a quick and quirky glance. One is not edible, due in large part to its large size and non-digestible components, while a luscious, bun-encased patty topped with cheddar or provolone?. Prepare to...
CBS LA

City bus crashes into Santa Monica building

A city bus crashed into the side of a Santa Monica building Monday afternoon. According to Big Blue Bus spokesperson Robert McCall, the crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Michigan Avenue. While the bus driver was taken to the hospital, no passengers required hospitalization. Riders were transferred to another bus and taken to their destination. A witness said that the bus was trying to avoid a crash and ended up swerving into a nearby Firestone tire business."It sounded like an earthquake," said store manager Alex Virula. "I looked out the window and it was almost like a movie. I just see a big blue bus coming along and I'm wondering where it was going to stop. Then I notice that it stopped right by our front door."The bus took down a tree and hit a parked vehicle that belonged to one of the Firestone employees. "As soon as I saw it, she hit my boss's truck," said witness Jesus Hernandez. "I thought it was an earthquake. It sounded like something hit very hard."Typically when school is in session, Virula said a food truck with high school students usually congregated near it is parked right where the bus crashed.
coloradoboulevard.net

Free Rose Parade Street Parking

Nobody likes to spend more money than necessary. We prepared a Rose Parade Parking Guide for your convenience. Share it with friends, loved ones and all the visitors to Pasadena for the Rose Parade. Holiday exceptions. Although there is usually no street parking allowed in Pasadena between 2:00 am and...
myburbank.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Rose Float Judged Packaged and Heading to Pasadena

On New Year’s Day this year, Volunteers and Helpers put all hands on deck to get Burbank’s Entry into this year’s Rose Parade Turning The Corner. This year the Rose Parade will be on Monday, giving float volunteers an extra day to put the finishing touches on this year’s float. Judges showed up at 2:00 as planned, walked around with notebooks & clipboards, and were only given 5 minutes to do their final judging before the Parade.
myburbank.com

Burbank Park & Rec. is Looking for Someone to Manage and Operate its Theatre Facility

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department invites qualified businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals with appropriate experience to submit proposals to manage and operate the City of Burbank’s (City) Burbank Center Stage (“Facility”), located in the Burbank Town Center Mall, at 555 North Third Street, Burbank, California 91502.
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Six Fun Restaurants To Visit In Santa Clarita

As the new year begins you might find yourself wanting to try a new spot in Santa Clarita. Whether it be for the new year’s resolution of exploring new foods, keeping a diet or just expanding horizons, these restaurants in Santa Clarita can be your new favorite in 2023.   1) Salt Creek Polished destination with ...
foxla.com

Sights and sounds of Rose Parade's Floatfest in Pasadena

Imagine you're inside a Rose Parade float operating it. The view is very different, just like the view from the curb of at Floatfest, where floats are parked in Pasadena for people to get an up close and personal look. At Floatfest, some told us how beautiful the thought the...
ladowntownnews.com

Councilmember de León secures $47.5M infrastructure grant for Skid Row

At the end of a year that saw LA County’s homelessness count pass 69,000 people, Councilmember Kevin de León has secured $47.5 million in a state infrastructure grant for Skid Row, the largest of its kind in the community’s history. This Active Transportation Program (ATP) grant will help fund a bicycle connectivity and pedestrian safety program as well as improvements for corridors along San Pedro Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Eighth Street, Ninth Street,11th Street and 16th Street.
