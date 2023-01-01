Read full article on original website
Welcome to EaHo, L.A.’s Newest “It” Neighborhood
There’s an east side zeitgeist afoot. But not in Silver Lake or Echo Park. Been there, ate and shopped that… The post Welcome to EaHo, L.A.’s Newest “It” Neighborhood appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
spectrumnews1.com
Popular Mexican restaurant El Cholo celebrates 100 years, as owner turns 90
El Cholo is celebrating 100 years serving the Los Angeles community. In honor of this milestone, there will be specials and deals throughout 2023.
One of the ‘Best Paellas in the World’ is Hiding In a Mariscos Restaurant In a Bell Gardens Strip Mall
Mariscos logic: If you possess enough sazón to make one of the best ceviches in Los Angeles, can you also make an incredible paella? If you are Natalie and Maria Curie, the mother-and-daughter team behind the two-decade-old mariscos restaurant in southeast Los Angeles, El Coraloense, the answer is hell’s yes.
welikela.com
A Big List of Things To Do This January in L.A. [2023]
Need a head start to planning out your January in Los Angeles?. Check out our rundown below for a bevy of inspired ideas, including Lunar New Year’s fests, new art exhibitions, the Pacific Opera Project, a guided L.A. River walk, MLK Day celebrations, Dance Camera West, Da Poetry Lounge, NatGeo Live, and more. And remember, if you want free museum ideas for the month ahead, check out our cheatsheet here. Hope you have a great start to 2023!
coloradoboulevard.net
Colorado Boulevard on Rose Parade’s Eve 2023
Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena is famous for the Old Pasadena shops lining its sidewalks. On Rose Parade’s Eve 2023, the famous Boulevard was not as busy as years past, possibly due to threat of rain and the chance of getting wet overnight. The ones that braved the cold brought all kinds of stuff to make their overnight stay bearable in anticipation of the Rose Parade on January 2.
Free shoes to be handed out Wednesday in Boyle Heights
In an effort to honor the life of a prominent community advocate and activist, the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory (BHAC) will be hosting its First Annual “Anything for Soraya” 3 Kings Community Day. The giveaway will take place Wednesday, January 4th at the BHAC, located on 2708 César...
Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces
Kerstin Kansteiner, a Long Beach resident and business owner for more than three decades, opened the doors of her newest restaurant, Alder & Sage, on a rainy Long Beach morning. The cafe is meant to fuse elements of her previous endeavors, Portfolio Coffeehouse and Berlin Bistro, for new and returning customers to enjoy. The post Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces appeared first on Long Beach Post.
sitelinesb.com
First Look at the Menu of the Mexican Restaurant Opening Downtown
••• Azul, the Mexican restaurant coming to the former Somerset/Smithy/La Cocina space on Anapamu (State/Anacapa), says it’s opening this month. The chef is Manny Diaz—who “has spoiled patrons at some of the [L.A.] area’s renowned restaurants, including Downtown’s Pacific Grille, Nicola, Nucleus Nuance, Rudolpho’s, and renowned Los Angeles landmark, the San Antonio Winery,” and more recently at Bistro Provincia, in Covina (and maybe Dana Point?). And the menu is online.
Family to Sell Bruce's Beach Property Back to LA County for $20 Million
After a protracted legal process that led to the historic return of pristine Manhattan Beach coastal property to a Black family that had the land stripped away nearly a century ago, the family has decided to sell the parcel back to the county for $20 million, the county confirmed Tuesday.
NBC Los Angeles
Cheeseburger Week, Pasadena's Other Big January Bash, Will Soon Sizzle
A flower-covered float and a stacked-high, ultra-melty cheeseburger don't seem to have much in common, at least at a quick and quirky glance. One is not edible, due in large part to its large size and non-digestible components, while a luscious, bun-encased patty topped with cheddar or provolone?. Prepare to...
City bus crashes into Santa Monica building
A city bus crashed into the side of a Santa Monica building Monday afternoon. According to Big Blue Bus spokesperson Robert McCall, the crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Michigan Avenue. While the bus driver was taken to the hospital, no passengers required hospitalization. Riders were transferred to another bus and taken to their destination. A witness said that the bus was trying to avoid a crash and ended up swerving into a nearby Firestone tire business."It sounded like an earthquake," said store manager Alex Virula. "I looked out the window and it was almost like a movie. I just see a big blue bus coming along and I'm wondering where it was going to stop. Then I notice that it stopped right by our front door."The bus took down a tree and hit a parked vehicle that belonged to one of the Firestone employees. "As soon as I saw it, she hit my boss's truck," said witness Jesus Hernandez. "I thought it was an earthquake. It sounded like something hit very hard."Typically when school is in session, Virula said a food truck with high school students usually congregated near it is parked right where the bus crashed.
foxla.com
Heirs of Black couple sell Bruce’s Beach back to LA County for $20M
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. - In July 2021, a celebratory event overlooking the ocean took place as Los Angeles County officials returned the deed of Bruce’s Beach back to the heirs of a Black couple who fought to "right this wrong." Nearly a century ago, the pristine beachside property was...
What’s Filming This Week In Santa Clarita? – Jan. 2 – Jan. 8, 2023
Old favorites return to the Santa Clarita Valley for production this week, adding even more film credits to our community resume. Nestled within the 30-Mile Zone of Los Angeles’ film industry, the Santa Clarita Valley has been a hotbed of production since the silent film era. From small-screen staples such as “Star Trek” and “NCIS,” ...
This Long Beach bookstore owner is on a mission to make books accessible for everyone
Antonette Franceschi-Chavez has given roughly 10,000 books away through her nonprofit, Equity Through Literacy, which was started almost three years ago. She also recently opened Casita Bookstore at 1440 E. Fourth St. The post This Long Beach bookstore owner is on a mission to make books accessible for everyone appeared first on Long Beach Post.
coloradoboulevard.net
Free Rose Parade Street Parking
Nobody likes to spend more money than necessary. We prepared a Rose Parade Parking Guide for your convenience. Share it with friends, loved ones and all the visitors to Pasadena for the Rose Parade. Holiday exceptions. Although there is usually no street parking allowed in Pasadena between 2:00 am and...
myburbank.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Rose Float Judged Packaged and Heading to Pasadena
On New Year’s Day this year, Volunteers and Helpers put all hands on deck to get Burbank’s Entry into this year’s Rose Parade Turning The Corner. This year the Rose Parade will be on Monday, giving float volunteers an extra day to put the finishing touches on this year’s float. Judges showed up at 2:00 as planned, walked around with notebooks & clipboards, and were only given 5 minutes to do their final judging before the Parade.
myburbank.com
Burbank Park & Rec. is Looking for Someone to Manage and Operate its Theatre Facility
The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department invites qualified businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals with appropriate experience to submit proposals to manage and operate the City of Burbank’s (City) Burbank Center Stage (“Facility”), located in the Burbank Town Center Mall, at 555 North Third Street, Burbank, California 91502.
Six Fun Restaurants To Visit In Santa Clarita
As the new year begins you might find yourself wanting to try a new spot in Santa Clarita. Whether it be for the new year’s resolution of exploring new foods, keeping a diet or just expanding horizons, these restaurants in Santa Clarita can be your new favorite in 2023. 1) Salt Creek Polished destination with ...
foxla.com
Sights and sounds of Rose Parade's Floatfest in Pasadena
Imagine you're inside a Rose Parade float operating it. The view is very different, just like the view from the curb of at Floatfest, where floats are parked in Pasadena for people to get an up close and personal look. At Floatfest, some told us how beautiful the thought the...
ladowntownnews.com
Councilmember de León secures $47.5M infrastructure grant for Skid Row
At the end of a year that saw LA County’s homelessness count pass 69,000 people, Councilmember Kevin de León has secured $47.5 million in a state infrastructure grant for Skid Row, the largest of its kind in the community’s history. This Active Transportation Program (ATP) grant will help fund a bicycle connectivity and pedestrian safety program as well as improvements for corridors along San Pedro Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Eighth Street, Ninth Street,11th Street and 16th Street.
