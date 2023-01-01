ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

72-year-old Santa Cruz resident killed by fallen tree: officials

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. ( KRON ) — A person died Saturday afternoon due to a fallen tree in Santa Cruz, the California Department of Parks and Recreation announced in a press release.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Field State Beach. Officials said the victim was a 72-year-old Santa Cruz resident.

State Parks First Responders, Santa Cruz Police Department, Santa Cruz Fire Department, and American Medical Response were at the scene in response and got the victim out from under the tree., the release said.

Despite being provided medical care, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information about the victim or incident was immediately available.

