ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 40

Brian Gray
3d ago

thanks young black males,for being outstanding citizens of the city and showing negative energy to our tourist trying to enjoy the city and it's hospitality

Reply
20
Thomas Ritter
3d ago

New chief no smarter than the last. Common sense would dictate extreme patrolling around the game area park in lots.

Reply(1)
24
Stop the Madness
3d ago

does anyone really read our comments? Ik it has to be all over social media and news channels...In case This is a Public Announcement PEOPLE DO NOT GO TO NEW ORLEANS. if you value your life and belongings AGAIN DO NOT GO TO NEW ORLEANS....

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for vehicle and suspects for several Canal Street car break-ins

The New Orleans police are searching for several suspects and the vehicle used in a series of auto burglaries throughout the Eighth District on New Year's Eve. According to police, several vehicles were broken into in the 1500 block of Canal Street. Through investigation, the above-pictured suspects (four to five unidentified Black men) were identified as the perpetrators of these vehicle burglaries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Four people shot Tuesday evening on South Rocheblave Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A quadruple shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent four wounded males to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said. Police have not disclosed the ages or conditions of the victims, who were struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish deputy shoots at suspect during chase

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deputy shot at a suspect during a chase that started in River Ridge and ended in New Orleans. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched to a report of car burglaries in the 1900 block...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Five shot in Hoffman Triangle, New Orleans police say

Five people were shot Tuesday evening in the Hoffman Triangle part of Central City, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the bloodshed in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street at 5:41 p.m. Emergency Medical Services took three victims to a hospital, and two arrived there via private vehicles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD searching for man accused of multiple auto burglaries downtown

New Orleans police are currently seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of breaking into multiple cars downtown. According to police, Travis Jordan, 22, is being accused of smashing car windows at the intersection of Lafayette Street and South Peters. He is also accused of several...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans

A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police superintendent promotes multiple officers to higher rankings

New Orleans police announced that NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork promoted multiple officers to a higher rank, including three deputy superintendents, four captains, three lieutenants, and two sergeants. Those promoted include:. Hans Ganthier, promoted to Chief Deputy Superintendent. Ryan Lubrano, promoted to Deputy Superintendent. Nicholas Gernon, promoted to Deputy Superintendent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

2 men injured in shooting in Little Woods on Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured two men on Tuesday afternoon in Little Woods. According to police, two men were shot at the intersection of Wales and Sand Street around 1:51 p.m. One of the victims arrived at a local hospital via private...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman shot at the edge of the Seventh Ward

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at the edge of the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman was shot at the 1600 block of North Broad Street around 7:15 p.m. EMS is currently on the scene. No other information is available at this time.
WDSU

Leaders call New Orleans' violent 2022 'a horrific year'

NEW ORLEANS — For New Orleans, it was a violent 2022 with more than 280 murders. "Atlanta, Georgia; New Orleans murder rate is twice that," said data analyst Jeff Asher. “It's been a really tragic horrific year." Asher says with 2022 crime numbers, New Orleans is on track...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Triple homicide reported in Fairgrounds area, New Orleans police say

Three adults were found dead Tuesday morning in the Fairgrounds area, and New Orleans police say they are investigating the deaths as homicides. The triple homicide was reported in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). Authorities said they were called shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday to do a wellness...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Shooting on I-10 Monday night

New Orleans Police say there was overnight gunfire on the Interstate near Downtown New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting on I-10 East at the Orleans Exit,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway on Monday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Monday night. According to police, the victim sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Papania Drive around 7:58 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment....
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy