The New Orleans police are searching for several suspects and the vehicle used in a series of auto burglaries throughout the Eighth District on New Year's Eve. According to police, several vehicles were broken into in the 1500 block of Canal Street. Through investigation, the above-pictured suspects (four to five unidentified Black men) were identified as the perpetrators of these vehicle burglaries.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO