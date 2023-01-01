Read full article on original website
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
Live updates: Bay Area city tells residents to be ready to evacuate
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
Bomb cyclone forecast to pound Calif. beaches with waves up to 30 feet tall
A bomb cyclone is churning up the Pacific Ocean and is expected to send monster waves up to 30 feet tall to Northern and Southern California coast on Thursday.
Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm
As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
California parks close as atmospheric river sweeps through state
With an intense atmospheric river forecast to hit the Bay Area, many parks and open spaces in Northern California are closed in anticipation of flooding, mudslides and more. Officials with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area have announced the closure of several park sites on Wednesday and Thursday: Muir Woods, Fort Point, the Point Bonita Lighthouse, Nike Missile Site, Muir Beach and Stinson Beach. For now, Alcatraz Island is closed on Wednesday. The park’s status for Thursday remains to be determined.
‘Widespread flooding expected’: Atmospheric river headed for SF Bay Area
Tuesday marks the calm before the storm in the San Francisco Bay Area as Wednesday is expected to bring another whack of insanely wet and windy weather.
Flights bound for SFO diverted to San Jose as storm hits Bay Area
Keep in mind if flying into SFO this week.
'Prepare now for flooding along the Russian River,' weather service says
The Russian River is expected to spill over its banks in Sonoma and Mendocino counties amid a potent atmospheric river.
A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California
A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
What to know about the 2nd atmospheric river set to slam Bay Area
When the heaviest rain is expected, which parts of the Bay Area will be hit hardest and more questions answered.
I've hiked dozens of Bay Area trails. These are the best ones for kids.
These hikes extend to every corner of the Bay Area.
Sinkhole consumes SUV in Daly City
A sinkhole opened in the ground in Daly City early Tuesday morning, consuming a parked SUV days after a major atmospheric river event that soaked the San Francisco Bay Area on New Year's Eve. Sgt. Brandon Scholes with the Daly City Police Department said officers responded to a report of...
Bay Area icon sells out 3 nights at haunted San Francisco venue the Chapel
The show was like an "'Alice in Wonderland' punk rock fever dream."
Where every Bay Area foodie should eat and drink in Alameda
This little island across from San Francisco is packed with flavor.
CHP says man intentionally drove Tesla off Bay Area cliff with 2 children inside
Monday's Tesla crash off a steep cliff near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County that injured two adults and endangered two children is being investigated as a deliberate act, the California Highway Patrol said on Wednesday. The car landed in the rocks nearly 300 feet below Highway 1 and multiple...
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest private employer, lays off 10% of staff
This layoff round comes after a chaos-riddled month for the corporate tech giant.
SF-based Gap announces plans to cut even more office space
The news comes nearly a year after the company shuttered its headquarters in Mission Bay.
Highway 1 closures remain in Santa Cruz, Big Sur area
The record-setting atmospheric river that slammed the San Francisco Bay Area as well as surrounding areas caused multiple road closures throughout the region due to flooding, downed trees and sinkholes.
Town Declares Emergency Ahead Of Big Storm
The Town of Danville has proclaimed a local emergency in response to the ugly storms expected to start Wednesday, while the city is still cleaning up after last weekend's wet weather that included flooding and mudslides. Acting as the city's director of emergency services, Town Manager Joe Calabrigo signed the...
Politicians are 'savage' in this tiny city south of San Francisco
"It's like the eighth grade mean kids, all four of them ganging up on one person."
