ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm

As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

California parks close as atmospheric river sweeps through state

With an intense atmospheric river forecast to hit the Bay Area, many parks and open spaces in Northern California are closed in anticipation of flooding, mudslides and more. Officials with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area have announced the closure of several park sites on Wednesday and Thursday: Muir Woods, Fort Point, the Point Bonita Lighthouse, Nike Missile Site, Muir Beach and Stinson Beach. For now, Alcatraz Island is closed on Wednesday. The park’s status for Thursday remains to be determined.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California

A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Sinkhole consumes SUV in Daly City

A sinkhole opened in the ground in Daly City early Tuesday morning, consuming a parked SUV days after a major atmospheric river event that soaked the San Francisco Bay Area on New Year's Eve. Sgt. Brandon Scholes with the Daly City Police Department said officers responded to a report of...
DALY CITY, CA
SFGate

Town Declares Emergency Ahead Of Big Storm

The Town of Danville has proclaimed a local emergency in response to the ugly storms expected to start Wednesday, while the city is still cleaning up after last weekend's wet weather that included flooding and mudslides. Acting as the city's director of emergency services, Town Manager Joe Calabrigo signed the...
DANVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy