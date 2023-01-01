3 biggest reasons TCU beat Michigan in CFP semifinal game

TCU was a big underdog against Michigan and viewed as a College Football Playoff outsider for most of the season. They proved on Saturday that not only do they belong in the CFP, but that they are also a better team than the Wolverines.

The Horned Frogs beat the Wolverines 51-45 in the CFP semifinal game at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. They won a thrilling, high-scoring game that had viewers on the edge of their seats.

There are three big reasons why they won the game.

1) They got two pick-sixes on J.J. McCarthy

TCU’s defense had three turnovers total, but the real matter is what they did with those turnovers. The first score of the game came on a pick-six in the first quarter, and that was after they got a stop on 4th-and-goal the previous possession. The second pick-six came during a high-scoring third quarter and was key. Just when Michigan was starting to close the gap, the Horned Frogs got a huge pick-six to make it 34-16.

It’s darn near impossible to overcome giving up two pick-sixes in a game.

2) Emari Demercado was nearly unstoppable

Michigan’s running game received all the hype entering the game, but it was TCU’s running game that was unstoppable. The Horned Frogs rushed 41 times for 263 yards for an average of 6.4 yards per attempt. Kendre Miller hurt his ankle, but it didn’t matter as Emari Demercado rushed 17 times for 150 yards and a touchdown. TCU’s run game picked up first down after first down, and Demercado even broke a 69-yard touchdown run. Michigan could not stop them on the ground.

3) Max Duggan made all the big plays

Duggan had some poor passing numbers during the game and had completed well below 50 percent of his attempts for the first few quarters. But that didn’t seem to be an issue because he made all the big plays when it counted. Duggan had a big 76-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston on a play when it looked like Michigan had him contained. Duggan navigated the pocket well and rushed 15 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns. He is a special player and proved it once again.

Funny enough, the awful overturned call by the officials didn’t decide the game. Sure, it didn’t help, and it hurt Michigan’s momentum early on. But the Wolverines’ defense still had plenty of opportunities to get stops, and they didn’t deliver. Their offense also had plenty of chances, but they made too many mistakes, including the fumble at the goal line after the bad call.

TCU was just the better team. They earned that win.

