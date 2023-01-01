ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

3 biggest reasons TCU beat Michigan in CFP semifinal game

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOgtZ_0jzwcoB300

Oct 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes stands on the field during pregame prior to a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

TCU was a big underdog against Michigan and viewed as a College Football Playoff outsider for most of the season. They proved on Saturday that not only do they belong in the CFP, but that they are also a better team than the Wolverines.

The Horned Frogs beat the Wolverines 51-45 in the CFP semifinal game at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. They won a thrilling, high-scoring game that had viewers on the edge of their seats.

There are three big reasons why they won the game.

1) They got two pick-sixes on J.J. McCarthy

TCU’s defense had three turnovers total, but the real matter is what they did with those turnovers. The first score of the game came on a pick-six in the first quarter, and that was after they got a stop on 4th-and-goal the previous possession. The second pick-six came during a high-scoring third quarter and was key. Just when Michigan was starting to close the gap, the Horned Frogs got a huge pick-six to make it 34-16.

It’s darn near impossible to overcome giving up two pick-sixes in a game.

2) Emari Demercado was nearly unstoppable

Michigan’s running game received all the hype entering the game, but it was TCU’s running game that was unstoppable. The Horned Frogs rushed 41 times for 263 yards for an average of 6.4 yards per attempt. Kendre Miller hurt his ankle, but it didn’t matter as Emari Demercado rushed 17 times for 150 yards and a touchdown. TCU’s run game picked up first down after first down, and Demercado even broke a 69-yard touchdown run. Michigan could not stop them on the ground.

3) Max Duggan made all the big plays

Duggan had some poor passing numbers during the game and had completed well below 50 percent of his attempts for the first few quarters. But that didn’t seem to be an issue because he made all the big plays when it counted. Duggan had a big 76-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston on a play when it looked like Michigan had him contained. Duggan navigated the pocket well and rushed 15 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns. He is a special player and proved it once again.

Funny enough, the awful overturned call by the officials didn’t decide the game. Sure, it didn’t help, and it hurt Michigan’s momentum early on. But the Wolverines’ defense still had plenty of opportunities to get stops, and they didn’t deliver. Their offense also had plenty of chances, but they made too many mistakes, including the fumble at the goal line after the bad call.

TCU was just the better team. They earned that win.

The post 3 biggest reasons TCU beat Michigan in CFP semifinal game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 4

Richard Daniel
3d ago

you can look at the game from both sides and find mistakes by the officiating, bottom line is TCU outscored Michigan

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

TCU may be without star player in title game

It’s been a magical season for the TCU Horned Frogs, who now find themselves in the national championship game where they’ll take on defending champ Georgia. Unfortunately, they might be without one of their key players on Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is currently listed as questionable for...
FORT WORTH, TX
kingstonthisweek.com

“TCU doesn’t stand a chance against Georgia”

You have to think TCU players, exhausted after upsetting Michigan in the Arizona desert, were rooting for Georgia to beat Ohio State in the second thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Eve. Cinderella’s story requires the prince, aka Georgia, not simply a duke, or in this case, the second-ranked Wolverines, of the court. Though the early odds have the Bulldogs as +13 favourites, the Horned Frogs see a fairytale ending where they turn into princes themselves after kissing the Coaches’ Trophy on Jan. 9. Here’s a look at the two teams in what, if the semis were any indication, should prove a very dramatic affair.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year

At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Joel Klatt Rips Michigan Football's Coaching Staff

Michigan lost its second-straight College Football Playoff semifinal game this past Saturday against TCU. The Wolverines came into the game as the favorite with a 13-0 record but that didn't matter as they fell to the Horned Frogs, 51-45. That's led to criticism of head coach Jim Harbaugh and other...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?

How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces flex game for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 18

The NFL has released its schedule for the final week of the regular season, and it will be the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers playing on “Sunday Night Football.” Both the Lions (8-8) and Packers (8-8) remain in the playoff hunt, though it is possible that only one of the two will be alive... The post NFL announces flex game for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 18 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
190K+
Followers
23K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy