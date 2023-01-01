TCU topples Michigan, advances to College Football Playoff finale

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- TCU scored on two interception returns and held off a chaotic Michigan rally to win the Fiesta Bowl, the first College Football Playoff semifinal, 51-45 and clinch a spot in the title game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.

TCU safety Bud Clark (26) returns an interception for a 41-yard touchdown against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI

The No. 3 Horned Frogs, who were 7 1/2-point underdogs, and No. 2 Wolverines combined for more than 1,000 total yards. Quarterback Max Duggan threw two passing scores and ran for another two touchdowns for the Horned Frogs.

"It just shows what these guys are all about," Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes told ESPN. "They never give up. They play hard for 60 minutes. ... We believed in each other and are excited to go play."

The Horned Frogs (13-1) will meet No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff finale Jan. 9 in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia faces Ohio State in the other semifinal Saturday night in Atlanta.

"It's so exciting," Duggan told ESPN. "We are gonna celebrate this thing, but we've got a bigger one coming up."

Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards broke off a 53-yard run on the first play from scrimmage to get the Wolverines off to a great start. The Horned Frogs went on to end that drive with a fourth-down stop inside the red zone.

The Horned Frogs also stalled on their first offensive drive, but were picked up by their defense. Sophomore safety Bud Clark jumped a route for an interception on the first play of the resulting drive. Clark then ran for a 41-yard touchdown return.

Duggan doubled the Horned Frogs lead when he capped off a 17-play, 76-yard drive with a 1-yard rushing score. That score and an extra point resulted in Michigan's largest deficit this season.

The Wolverines (13-1) finally got on the scoreboard when kicker Jake Moody made a 42-yard field goal at the start of the second quarter.

Duggan was intercepted on the first play of the next drive. That throw was deflected and snatched by sophomore defensive back Rod Moore.

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy then tossed a 50-yard pass to junior wide receiver Roman Wilson in the first play of the next drive, which brought the ball to the TCU 1-yard line.

But the Wolverines fumbled into the end zone on the next play, spoiling that chance.

The Horned Frogs found the end zone for a third time about eight minutes later. Duggan threw a 6-yard pass to senior wide receiver Taye Barber for that score.

Moody made the score a little closer with a 59-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. The Horned Frogs led 21-6 at the break.

The Wolverines continued their rally to start the second half, with Moody making a 21-yard kick on the second drive of the third quarter. Senior defensive back Mike Sainristil then intercepted Duggan on the Horned Frogs' next drive.

The Wolverines scored three plays later, when wide receiver Ronnie Bell caught a 34-yard touchdown toss from McCarthy. That score extended a rally of 13-unanswered points for the Wolverines.

The Horned Frogs responded with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Senior running back Emari Demercado ended that possession with a 1-yard run, halting the Horned Frogs' furious surge.

Horned Frog defenders took over the game once again on the next drive when linebacker Dee Winters intercepted McCarthy and scored on a 29-yard return.

McCarthy led the Wolverines on another scoring drive in response to the turnover. The Wolverines quarterback ended that 3-play, 69-yard possession with a 20-yard touchdown run.

Demercado ripped off a 69-yard run on the second play of the next drive. Duggan followed the play with a 1-yard touchdown run to help push the Horned Frogs lead back to 19.

The Wolverines punched right back when junior running back Kalel Mullings scored a 1-yard touchdown with three seconds left in the third quarter. McCarthy followed with a run for a successful 2-point conversion, which cut the deficit to 11.

Demercado fumbled on the first play of the resulting possession. Roman Wilson scored on an 18-yard touchdown run two plays later.

The Wolverines wide receiver was hit at the goal line on that play, but helicoptered into the end zone. McCarthy threw a short pass to Bell for another successful 2-point conversion after the score, which cut the deficit to three. The Horned Frogs answered with 10-unanswered points to extend their edge.

Dugan threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Quitnin Johnston about two minutes into the fourth quarter. Kicker Griffin Kell made a 33-yard field goal about three minutes later to push the Horned Frogs lead to 13.

McCarthy then connected with Wilson on a 5-yard touchdown toss with 3:18 remaining for the final score of the game. The Horned Frogs punted on their next drive, but then stopped the Wolverines on a fourth-down conversion to secure the victory.

McCarthy completed 20 of 34 passes for 343 yards, two scores and two interceptions in the loss. He also ran for 52 yards and a score.

Demercado ran for 150 yards and a score on 17 carries for the Horned Frogs. Edwards ran for 119 yards on 23 carries for the Wolverines.

Johnston totaled a game-high 163 yards and a score on six catches in the win. Ronnie Bell and Roman Wilson totaled 135 and 104 receiving yards, respectively, for the Wolverines.

The Horned Frogs will face Ohio State or Georgia at 7:30 p.m. EST Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com