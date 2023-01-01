ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees sign former top prospect to compete for starting spot

By Arthur Weinstein
The Comeback
 3 days ago
After their big offseason, the New York Yankees are still seeking one more piece to their starting lineup: a left-fielder.

They took a step toward possibly filling that spot Saturday. MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand reports the Yankees have signed outfielder Willie Calhoun to a non-roster deal.

The New York Post repored that the 28-year-old Calhoun will be invited to training camp, and with a good showing could win the starting left-field job. Even if he doesn’t start, he could win the role as the team’s fourth outfielder.

Calhoun at one time ranked as one of the Texas Rangers ‘ top prospects before debuting in the majors in 2017. In his best season, he hit 21 home runs with a slash line of .269/.323/.524 and 110 OPS+ in 2019. He’s struggled to hit since then, however, hovering around the dreaded Mendoza Line.

After six seasons in Texas, Calhoun finished last year with the San Francisco Giants .

Perhaps a change of scenery will help him regain the skills that once made him a hot prospect.

The Yankees seem determined to fill that LF spot cheaply, given the huge salaries spread around the rest of the roster. Calhoun will compete in camp with Aaron Hicks , who had a disappointing 2022, Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera.

[ MLB Network, Mark Feinsand ]

The post Yankees sign former top prospect to compete for starting spot appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

