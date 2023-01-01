Read full article on original website
Serbia & Kazakhstan shock many as they side with the US- Both say that they will ignore the results of the recent vote
An ally of Russia, Kazakhstan, has announced that it will not recognize the results from Moscow's organized referendums. The referendums relate to Ukraine's territories currently occupied by Russian troops. [i]
In Ukraine, I saw the greatest threat to the Russian world isn’t the west – it’s Putin
The time has come to ask whether, objectively speaking, Vladimir Putin is an agent of American imperialism. For no American has ever done half as much damage to what Putin calls the “Russian world” as the Russian leader himself has. This thought came to me recently when I...
Russian Official Demands Germany, France Pay Ukraine Region Putin Annexed
State Speaker Volodin said Germany and France should compensate Donbas residents "for the eight years of genocide and inflicted damage."
Russia says criticism of Karabakh peacekeepers 'unacceptable' amid Armenian anger
TBILISI Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday that "public attacks" on its peacekeepers deployed around the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan were "unacceptable", a day after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan criticised the contingent.
Kazakhstan to deport Russian major who fled his country over war
ALMATY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan is preparing to deport a Russian security officer who fled his country because he objected to the invasion of Ukraine and hoped to find refuge in the West, his wife said on Thursday.
First tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from the U.S. arrives in Germany
The shipment from the U.S. is part of Germany's efforts to find a replacement for Russian gas supplies following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The 10 most bizarre weapons of World War II
From exploding rats to paper balloon bombs, see the most bizarre weapons ever used in battle during World War 2.
Spain ‘ready for any scenario’ as Gibraltar talks with UK falter
Spain and the EU are prepared for all possibilities – including a hard Brexit – when it comes to the bloc’s relationship with Gibraltar, Spain’s foreign minister has said, adding that the ball was now in London’s court after 11 rounds of negotiations. “Spain doesn’t...
Finland appoints interim defence minister to cover parental leave
HELSINKI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Finland will appoint an interim defence minister on Thursday, its government said, after the serving minister announced he was taking two months off to look after his 6-month-old baby son.
Croatia begins new euro and Schengen zone era
Croatia is embarking on a historic year as it joins the border-free Schengen zone and ditches its own currency, the kuna, adopting the euro. The country committed to joining the eurozone when it became the EU's newest member in 2013. Nationalist parties wanted to keep the kuna, but were overruled...
Anglican Church and UK condemn desecration of Jerusalem graves
The Anglican Church and United Kingdom have expressed "dismay" at an attack on a historic cemetery close to Jerusalem's walled Old City. More than 30 graves at the Protestant Cemetery on Mount Zion were desecrated on Sunday. Crosses were broken and headstones toppled and smashed. Jewish extremists have been blamed...
Ukraine war: Ballerinas fight culture war against Russia
Dressed in the colours of Ukraine, a ballet dancer moves delicately across the stage of Rotterdam's medieval St Lawrence Church. Vladyslav Bondar is performing with the United Ukrainian Ballet at a Salvation Army Christmas party - a setting far removed from the war in his homeland. It is not where...
