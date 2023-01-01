Read full article on original website
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Workers quit at a higher rate in November, while job openings stayed high
U.S. job openings remained high in November and workers quit at a higher rate, suggesting the job market remains tilted in favor of employees. While good news for workers, the latest numbers come as a blow to the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool hiring and wage gains in a bid to lower inflation.
Morning Bid: The year of the yen?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe, Editor, Financial Markets EMEA, Thomson Reuters. The holidays are over and it's back to work, so markets are no exception.
New laws and regulations that will be enacted in 2023 across the U.S.
From Times Square to California, millions across the United States celebrated the new year. 2023 will represent a a year of new laws, new regulations and new changes for many Americans. Charlie De Mar has more about what to look for in 2023.
Migrants denied access to U.S. as border restrictions remain
While the Texas National Guard continues their show of force on the U.S.-Mexico border, it's the latest escalation on the immigration debate that rages in Washington and the southern border. Omar Villafranca has more.
China's buildup of the surveillance state — "Intelligence Matters"
This week on "Intelligence Matters," host Michael Morell speaks with Wall Street Journal reporters Liza Lin and Josh Chin about their new book "Surveillance State: Inside China's Quest to Launch a New Era of Social Control." Their new reporting examines how China's data collection goes beyond that of other countries as China seeks to create a model to export as an alternative to democratic governance. Lin and Chin detail Silicon Valley's involvement in the buildup of China's surveillance state and how the technology is used to surveil Uyghurs in Xinjiang.
CoinDesk
US Federal Reserve, Other Agencies Continue to Warn Banks About Crypto
The U.S. Federal Reserve and other regulators issued a crypto warning for the banking system Tuesday, though the statement doesn’t extend any new policies about how traditional lenders deal with digital assets. “Given the significant risks highlighted by recent failures of several large crypto-asset companies, the agencies continue to...
The most important economic questions of 2023
American consumers, bruised by a grueling 2022, face another year of living dangerously. Optimists and pessimists alike can point to their preferred indicators to predict how the year ahead is likely to go. In one corner, a recession looks probable this year. The Federal Reserve is also virtually certain to keep hiking interest rates, and wages continue to lag inflation. In the other are clear signs that last year's red-hot inflation is cooling, while the labor market keeps churning out jobs.
U.S. proposes hiking fees for work-related immigration applications to fund asylum program
Washington — The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed increasing application fees for employment-based visas and other immigration programs, in part to fund the adjudication of soaring numbers of asylum claims along the U.S.-Mexico border. The proposed rule would also keep application fees for U.S. citizenship and humanitarian immigration benefits,...
Famed investor Michael Burry predicts U.S. recession "by any definition"
Investor Michael Burry, who rose to fame when he predicted the collapse of the U.S. housing bubble before the 2008 financial crisis, has warned that the U.S. economy is likely to enter a recession this year. Burry said on social media that inflation has peaked, but will reach a high...
US News and World Report
Biden Renominates Stalled Picks for Key Administration Posts
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday renominated a number of stalled picks for a slate of federal posts including nominees to head the Internal Revenue Service, Federal Aviation Administration, ambassador to India and a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) member, the White House said. The selections did not...
