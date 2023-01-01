ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan president offers China help to deal with COVID surge

 3 days ago
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with “necessary assistance” to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability.

In an abrupt change of policy, China last month began dismantling the world’s strictest pandemic regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, meaning COVID-19 is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.

Tsai, in her traditional new year message, delivered at the presidential office, said everyone had seen the rise in cases in China, which views Taiwan as its own territory and has ramped up military pressure to assert those claims.

“As long as there is a need, based on the position of humanitarian care, we are willing to provide the necessary assistance to help more people get out of the pandemic and have a healthy and safe new year,” she said, without elaborating.

Taiwan and China have repeatedly sparred over their respective measures to control the spread of COVID.

China had criticised Taiwan for ineffective management of the pandemic after soaring domestic infections last year, while Taiwan has accused China of a lack of transparency and trying to interfere with vaccine supplies to Taiwan, which Beijing has denied.

Tsai reiterated a call for dialogue with China, saying war was not an option to resolve problems.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his New Year address on Saturday evening, made only brief reference of Taiwan, saying people on either side of the Taiwan Strait “are members of one and the same family”, and made no mention of seeking to bring the island under Chinese control.

Tsai, taking questions from reporters, said she had noted Xi’s “gentler” remarks.

“But I want to remind people - the military activities of the People’s Liberation Army near Taiwan are not at all conducive to cross-strait relations nor regional peace and stability,” she added.

Shortly after Tsai spoke, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said 12 Chinese military aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which had previously served as an unofficial buffer between the two sides, in the past 24 hours.

China staged war games near the island in August after then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, and those military activities have continued.

Tsai has repeatedly said she wants talks and peace with China but that Taiwan will defend itself if attacked and that only its 23 million people can decide their future. China views Tsai as a separatist and has refused to talk to her.

Daniel Dao
3d ago

This is a good idea to help others as a humanly thing to do. At the end of the day, political acts are not the same as humanly act. This won't change the mainland Chinese from wanting to being Taiwan back into China.

TechSpot

Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"

A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
ARIZONA STATE
The Jewish Press

The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over

The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
The Atlantic

China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started

In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
The Independent

‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea

North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
