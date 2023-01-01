Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Bay Area storm updates: Evacuation warnings, flooding, downed trees reported as heavy rain hits
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heavy rain, downed trees, flooding and road closures are impacting the Bay Area as a significant storm arrives today. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area and evacuation warnings have been issued for some areas. The heaviest rainfall will arrive in the early afternoon. Follow our blog […]
KQED
How to Prepare for This Week's Atmospheric River Storm: Sandbags, Emergency Kits and More
Another intense storm is heading toward the Bay Area, while the region is still recovering from the New Year's Eve deluge that killed one person, triggered several landslides, blocked off highways and flooded hundreds of homes. The heaviest rain is expected to arrive on Wednesday afternoon and last through Thursday....
North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't. One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
Bay Area cities declare local emergencies ahead of latest atmospheric river storm
Santa Cruz County, already reeling from ongoing storm damage before the New Year's atmospheric river, was among the jurisdictions declaring a local emergency ahead of the latest wave of wet weather hitting the region Wednesday. The cities of San Jose and Danville, as well as San Mateo County, have each proclaimed a local emergency in response to the latest atmospheric river storm. The local emergency declaration allows jurisdictions to expedite their disaster response.Damage from storms last Friday and Saturday caused an estimated $10 million in damage in Santa Clara County, according to a press release from county administrative officer Carlos Palacios....
Collapsed roads, flooded houses, sewage overflow: What the Bay Area is dealing with post storm
"I'm not sure what we're going to do from here," Some residents had flooded basements, others had sewage water flooding their streets while businesses dealt with power outages.
oaklandca.gov
City of Oakland Prepares for Another Severe Storm, Encourages Residents and Businesses to Prepare to Prevent Flooding
With the National Weather Service forecasting heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning, the City of Oakland is preparing for additional flooding, debris flows, and downed trees. City of Oakland Public Works (OPW) crews continue to work through a backlog of 311 requests due to the recent rains and will continue to prevent, mitigate, and respond to stormy weather impacts. The City has distributed 15,000 free sandbags since Sunday.
Bay Area storm live updates: San Jose announces State of Emergency
On Tuesday, the City of San Jose proclaimed a State of Emergency ahead of the atmospheric river weather event.
SFist
SF Still Digging Out From Saturday’s Mudslides, Downed Trees, Floods, and Chaos
That New Year’s Eve storm was an all-timer, and its aftermath continues with numerous homes still red-tagged, residents displaced, and businesses dealing with the worst flooding wreckage they’ve ever seen. Saturday’s near-record worst rain storm in 173 years (and the highest rainfall in SF ever on Dec. 31)...
San Jose declares state of emergency, some unhoused residents told to evacuate
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the massive storm set to hit the Bay Area on Wednesday. As part of the declaration, the city told unhoused people who live near creeks to evacuate. After heavy rains battered the area over the weekend, there […]
Stop playing in the flood water, health officials say
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding from back-to-back storms doesn’t happen very often in the San Francisco Bay Area. That’s especially apparent on social media, where several videos have surfaced showing Californians playfully splashing and paddling around in flood water. “Street surfing” has also emerged as a thing, using a tow rope, surfboard, and car […]
Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
KTVU FOX 2
Power outages persist across Bay Area, Danville residents frustrated over flooding
DANVILLE, Calif. - It has already been a nightmare start to the new year for some Danville residents. The neighborhood in the area of Brookside Drive flooded during Saturday’s historic rains, damaging homes and leaving the streets covered in thick mud. "I couldn’t believe it," said resident Diana Yuen....
Photos: ‘Bomb cyclone' begins forming off California coast
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “As we prepare for the incoming weather, lets take a moment to pause and look at the visible imagery and marvel at what Mother Nature is sending our way,” the National Weather Service Bay Area wrote Tuesday afternoon. The image shows the beginnings of a “bomb cyclone” formation over the Pacific […]
KQED
Another Storm To Drench California On Wednesday
Get ready. Another powerful rain and wind storm is set to pummel parts of California on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service said parts of Northern California and the Bay Area should expect widespread flooding. Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED. San Francisco Business Owners Prep For Storm. In San Francisco,...
Massive sinkhole swallows SUV south of San Francisco
A giant sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a residential area south of San Francisco — the second sinkhole the Bay Area has seen in the past week.
East Bay storm damage update: Contra Costa mudslides, Pleasanton flooding
East Bay communities were seeing continued impacts Monday of the New Year's weekend downpour.Mudslides, recent flooding and a sinkhole have shut down three roadways in unincorporated Contra Costa County, public works officials said Monday. A sinkhole closed Deer Valley Road in both directions between Briones Valley and Marsh Creek roads, said Contra Costa County Public Works Department spokesperson Kelly Kalfsbeek.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaMarsh Creek Road was also closed, between Deer Valley and Morgan Territory roads, due to ongoing rock and mudslides. Morgan Territory Road was closed between addresses 5477 to 5649 because of mudslides and only residents are allowed access, officials said. Motorists should take alternate routes to avoid the closures, and should never try to cross flooded roads-driving, riding or walking, public works officials said.Earlier Monday, authorities in Alameda County alerted of flooding closing a major roadway in Pleasanton. The Pleasanton Police Department said Foothill Road was closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday. Police were asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes. ALSO READ: Powerful storms, flooding not over yet for San Francisco Bay Area
VIDEO: Dock swept away in raging Hayward river
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A dramatic video was recorded on New Year’s Eve when a powerful storm swept an entire dock away from Don Castro Regional Recreation Area. A river flowing through the East Bay park in Hayward was swollen with fresh rainwater. Tony Potenti was shooting video of the storm from a footbridge in […]
Oakland apartment residents displaced by flooding, at least 20 cars under water
One resident shared a video she took as she tried to drive her car out of the flooded garage. "The water was filthy. It was brown. There was trash," she said.
thesfnews.com
Storms Cause Flooding In Bayview District
SAN FRANCISCO—Several homes in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood were redtagged due to flooding and mudslides on Saturday, December 31. This left several residents without a place to stay on New Year’s Eve. The heavy storms the city has been enduring caused major rain runoff on hillsides by...
Comments / 1