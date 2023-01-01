ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KRON4 News

North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't.   One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
LARKSPUR, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area cities declare local emergencies ahead of latest atmospheric river storm

Santa Cruz County, already reeling from ongoing storm damage before the New Year's atmospheric river, was among the jurisdictions declaring a local emergency ahead of the latest wave of wet weather hitting the region Wednesday. The cities of San Jose and Danville, as well as San Mateo County, have each proclaimed a local emergency in response to the latest atmospheric river storm. The local emergency declaration allows jurisdictions to expedite their disaster response.Damage from storms last Friday and Saturday caused an estimated $10 million in damage in Santa Clara County, according to a press release from county administrative officer Carlos Palacios....
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
oaklandca.gov

City of Oakland Prepares for Another Severe Storm, Encourages Residents and Businesses to Prepare to Prevent Flooding

With the National Weather Service forecasting heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning, the City of Oakland is preparing for additional flooding, debris flows, and downed trees. City of Oakland Public Works (OPW) crews continue to work through a backlog of 311 requests due to the recent rains and will continue to prevent, mitigate, and respond to stormy weather impacts. The City has distributed 15,000 free sandbags since Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Stop playing in the flood water, health officials say

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding from back-to-back storms doesn’t happen very often in the San Francisco Bay Area. That’s especially apparent on social media, where several videos have surfaced showing Californians playfully splashing and paddling around in flood water. “Street surfing” has also emerged as a thing, using a tow rope, surfboard, and car […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Photos: ‘Bomb cyclone' begins forming off California coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “As we prepare for the incoming weather, lets take a moment to pause and look at the visible imagery and marvel at what Mother Nature is sending our way,” the National Weather Service Bay Area wrote Tuesday afternoon. The image shows the beginnings of a “bomb cyclone” formation over the Pacific […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

Another Storm To Drench California On Wednesday

Get ready. Another powerful rain and wind storm is set to pummel parts of California on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service said parts of Northern California and the Bay Area should expect widespread flooding. Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED. San Francisco Business Owners Prep For Storm. In San Francisco,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

East Bay storm damage update: Contra Costa mudslides, Pleasanton flooding

East Bay communities were seeing continued impacts Monday of the New Year's weekend downpour.Mudslides, recent flooding and a sinkhole have shut down three roadways in unincorporated Contra Costa County, public works officials said Monday. A sinkhole closed Deer Valley Road in both directions between Briones Valley and Marsh Creek roads, said Contra Costa County Public Works Department spokesperson Kelly Kalfsbeek.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaMarsh Creek Road was also closed, between Deer Valley and Morgan Territory roads, due to ongoing rock and mudslides. Morgan Territory Road was closed between addresses 5477 to 5649  because of mudslides and only residents are allowed access, officials said. Motorists should take alternate routes to avoid the closures, and should never try to cross flooded roads-driving, riding or walking, public works officials said.Earlier Monday, authorities in Alameda County alerted of flooding closing a major roadway in Pleasanton. The Pleasanton Police Department said Foothill Road was closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday. Police were asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.  ALSO READ: Powerful storms, flooding not over yet for San Francisco Bay Area
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Dock swept away in raging Hayward river

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A dramatic video was recorded on New Year’s Eve when a powerful storm swept an entire dock away from Don Castro Regional Recreation Area. A river flowing through the East Bay park in Hayward was swollen with fresh rainwater. Tony Potenti was shooting video of the storm from a footbridge in […]
HAYWARD, CA
thesfnews.com

Storms Cause Flooding In Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO—Several homes in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood were redtagged due to flooding and mudslides on Saturday, December 31. This left several residents without a place to stay on New Year’s Eve. The heavy storms the city has been enduring caused major rain runoff on hillsides by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

