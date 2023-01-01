Read full article on original website
Team Effort Leads to Historic Night in Oklahoma City
After back to back heartbreaking losses, Oklahoma City recorded its most puzzling win of the season. The Thunder were without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been the team’s heartbeat all season long averaging 30.8 points per game. Boston is also one of the best teams in the NBA, and both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were in the lineup. The Thunder won in historic fashion, 150-117.
2023 NFL Draft tracker: Top college football players who have declared
With the college football season winding down, many of the most high-profile underclassmen are revealing their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The deadline for those players to make a decision in Mon., Jan. 16. A year ago, we saw around 100 underclassmen declare for the NFL Draft early...
Podcast | Bright Spark Mark + Oubre Injury Impact
James and Chase catch-up following the Christmas break and have a multitude of topics to hit. The impact of Kelly Oubre's injury on the team and his trade value. Mark Williams recent stellar play. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counselling and referral services can...
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Grizzlies
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Hornets and Grizzlies are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday’s Celtics-Thunder Game
Boston's turning stops into points at the rim and a no-look dish by Marcus Smart headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder game. Marcus Smart goes at Aaron Wiggins and gets him to retreat. He then picks off Jalen Williams as he pitches the ball to Jaylen Brown. A poor, off-balance recovery by Williams makes it easy for Brown to go middle, and he's strong with the ball, splitting Williams and Wiggins, then demonstrating the soft touch necessary to finish this floater through contact.
NFL Draft Profile: Ami Finau, Interior Defensive Lineman, Maryland Terrapins
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL officially suspended the game within an hour after the on-field incident. After he collided with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the ground,...
BREAKING: Kelly Oubre Jr. to Undergo Surgery, Miss Several Weeks
As soon as someone returns from injury, the Charlotte Hornets see another man go down. That's been the theme of this season for a team that sits 10-28 38 games into the season. Tuesday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery...
Three Thoughts on Chiefs’ Week 17 Snap Counts
For the second time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs got tested by the Denver Broncos and won by just one score despite being heavily favored coming into the game. In Kansas City's Week 17 victory over their visiting AFC West rivals, the offense left points on the board in the first half via a red zone interception from Patrick Mahomes and the unit also struggled out of the gate to begin half No. 2. Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo's group put up a strong performance through three frames before bending a bit in the fourth but ultimately putting the pieces back together in the end. The win was a team effort, as multiple players on both sides of the ball stepped up.
ESPN reveals controversial top 25 college football rankings
The two College Football Playoff semifinal games are in the books and now it's time to get an updated look at the latest top 25 rankings. This week, the ESPN computer went to work ranking the 25 best teams and, as is often the case, there were some questionable decisions made.
Week 18 Stat Projections: Running Backs
By the end of the week, I should have a better idea of any running backs that have a chance to reach milestones in Week 18. Tony Pollard only needs 12 rushing yards to reach 1,000, and he is one of only two running backs I listed with injury concerns.
All Things Bama Podcast: NFL Draft Bound
Welcome back to the All Things Bama Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral Network!. On this week’s episode, Mason, Joey and Austin talk about Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch declaring for the NFL Draft. Then, the crew recap an exciting Sugar Bowl weekend before previewing the upcoming men’s basketball games.
Chiefs prep for regular-season finale without Sneed. Here’s the latest from practice
The Chiefs began preparations for Week 18’s regular-season finale against the Raiders, scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas, without a defensive starter. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was not spotted on the field during the brief portion of Tuesday’s practice that was open to media. The Chiefs did not...
Mahomes pass to Kelce sealed Chiefs’ win vs. Broncos. It worked in NFL playoffs, too
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched their 27-24 home victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday by converting a third-and-five with a six-yard completion from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book...
