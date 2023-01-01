For the second time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs got tested by the Denver Broncos and won by just one score despite being heavily favored coming into the game. In Kansas City's Week 17 victory over their visiting AFC West rivals, the offense left points on the board in the first half via a red zone interception from Patrick Mahomes and the unit also struggled out of the gate to begin half No. 2. Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo's group put up a strong performance through three frames before bending a bit in the fourth but ultimately putting the pieces back together in the end. The win was a team effort, as multiple players on both sides of the ball stepped up.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO