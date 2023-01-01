ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckle up for a Buckeye QB Battle

As the Ohio State football season ended last Saturday night, so did the college career of quarterback CJ Stroud. Fans need to get ready for a QB battle. The Ohio State football team not only lost the Peach Bowl last Saturday evening but also its quarterback. C.J. Stroud is expected to leave Columbus following a historic two-season stint as the starter. He will declare for the NFL draft soon and prepare for the combine.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Two more Buckeyes enter the transfer portal

As the Ohio State football team’s season wrapped up on Saturday night with a loss in the Peach Bowl, two Buckeyes immediately entered the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team is about to lose two more players to the transfer portal. Immediately following the Buckeyes’ heartbreaking 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, long snapper Mason Arnold and cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar have entered the portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

3 aces Braves should already have an eye on to replace Max Fried

If the Atlanta Braves do trade Max Fried — which doesn’t seem very likely — then they should replace him with another pitcher of his caliber. FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray threw the coldest of water on some odd Max Fried trade chatter which surfaced about three weeks ago: “The Braves are in win-now mode and by signing most of their young nucleus to long-term, team-friendly contracts, have payroll flexibility and don’t need to trade Fried. Will they listen? Sure. All teams listen on every player. But a trade is highly unlikely this offseason.”
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy