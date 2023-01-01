A new Monday on the calendar means a new Associated Press poll for men’s college basketball, and that means a new spot for Marquette. Last week, the Golden Eagles had 12 points in the poll as they dropped out of the top 25. This week, they’re not ranked, but they are moving up. Marquette picked up 20 points in the polling to end up as the unofficial #32 team in the country. MU was at #35 a week ago, so it’s nice to see that they’re closer to the top 25, too. They’re in between Illinois with 21 points — nearly #31! — and Providence as the Friars continue to ascend with 14 points this week.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO