anonymouseagle.com
The Quick & The Dirty: RV Marquette 96, St. John’s 85
Marquette men’s basketball went into the locker room at halftime at Carnesecca Arena after a shaky 20 minutes of basketball. St. John’s was doing pretty much anything they wanted to on offense, and the Golden Eagles were barely holding on to keep the thing within shouting distance. And...
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Women’s Basketball Preview: at DePaul
I am running out of things to say about Marquette women’s basketball. This is what happens when a team is on a three game losing streak and you can tell that the problem is the same problem that existed when the team was 7-1 and ranked #24 in the Associated Press poll. The problem is the offense. We know that Megan Duffy is going to get her team to defend. That’s not a debate. That’s why Marquette currently ranks #30 in the country in Her Hoop Stats’ defensive metric.
anonymouseagle.com
RV Marquette Men’s Basketball Big East Preview Primer: at St. John’s
RV Marquette Golden Eagles (11-4, 3-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-4, 1-3 Big East) Game Projection: Marquette has a 59% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 80-78. So Far This Season: The Johnnies started out the year with eight straight wins, including a 20...
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Picks Up A Little Ground In The Associated Press Poll
A new Monday on the calendar means a new Associated Press poll for men’s college basketball, and that means a new spot for Marquette. Last week, the Golden Eagles had 12 points in the poll as they dropped out of the top 25. This week, they’re not ranked, but they are moving up. Marquette picked up 20 points in the polling to end up as the unofficial #32 team in the country. MU was at #35 a week ago, so it’s nice to see that they’re closer to the top 25, too. They’re in between Illinois with 21 points — nearly #31! — and Providence as the Friars continue to ascend with 14 points this week.
middletontimes.com
Francois: It’s time to add the shot clock
Former Middleton athletic director Luke Francois, who's now the Superintendent at Waterford High School, believes adding a shot clock would be good for high school basketball. Editor’s Note: The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association recently conducted a survey asking schools whether they supported the adoption of a 35-second shot clock.
spectrumnews1.com
Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season
It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
nbc15.com
Messy weather-maker moving in
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
Tug boat sinks 26 feet into Port of Milwaukee
The towing vessel 'Michigan' sank in the waters of the Port of Milwaukee in the Kinnickinnic River on Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
radiomilwaukee.org
Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend
Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
seehafernews.com
Missing New Berlin Man Found Dead
The search for a missing New Berlin man has ended on a sad note. Police in Wisconsin Dells say they found 37-year-old Matthew Haas’ body in the Wisconsin River. He’d been missing since New Year’s Eve. Police say they found him near an area deep in the...
CBS 58
Mother of Waukesha teen who died from cardiac arrest shares message with Damar Hamlin's family
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Millions were shocked to see Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin fall to the turf Monday night after suffering a cardiac episode. For Patty Lermer, the scene hit too close to home. "The first thing that went through my mind was just memories of what was...
WISN
Menomonee Falls man dies, parents injured in crash with impaired driver
MILWAUKEE — A Menomonee Falls man, 52, is dead, and his parents are critically injured after two cars collided violently on New Year's Day morning. WISN 12 News has learned a speeding and impaired driver crashed into their car. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is under arrest. It was still...
CBS 58
Huge crowds at New Year's Polar Plunge at Bradford Beach
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New Year's Day in Milwaukee means thousands coming out to Bradford Beach bright and early for the New Year's Day polar plunge. "I'm a little bit nervous. I'm pretty excited too," said 14-year-old Maisie Whale. She says it was a last-minute decision to come out and...
CBS 58
Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
CBS 58
Milwaukee driver arrested for 4th OWI Sunday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was arrested late Sunday night for her fourth charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post reported that on Jan. 1 at around 10:28 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle driving erratically on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange.
CBS 58
Why CPR is critical when it comes to cardiac arrest
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Learning how to react during a cardiac arrest can be the difference between life and death when someone's heart stops pumping. "People can have [cardiac arrest] induced by things such as trauma, and then if people have underlying heart diseases, coronary disease, that put them at risk for heart attacks, that could cause cardiac arrest," President of the Greater Milwaukee American Heart Association Dr. Tom Wozniak said.
WISN
Woman shot inside Milwaukee store
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a store Sunday afternoon. It happened just before 1 p.m. at 13th Street and West Atkinson Avenue. Crime scene tape surrounded Stark Foods. A 32-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
Man killed in high-speed crash after friend races at over 100 mph
It was a dark holiday season for a family torn apart by a reckless driver. Jackie Peer and Nicole Byrd say they lost their son because a friend who gave him a ride chose to speed.
WISN
Bullet barrage breaks out on New Year's Eve across Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Thursday warned against firing guns into the air on New Year's Eve. "What we don’t want to see is that 'celebratory,' as they would say, gunfire," said Steven Johnson, assistant chief of the Patrol Bureau with the Milwaukee Police Department. "What citizens need to realize is that when someone is firing weapons into the air, those rounds must come down somewhere."
