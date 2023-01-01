Read full article on original website
Reports: Former Coronado QB Robertson enters transfer portal
LUBBOCK, Texas – After two years at Mississippi State, former Coronado quarterback Sawyer Robertson has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Roberston appeared in five games this season as a redshirt freshman for the Bulldogs and completed 5-of-6 pass attempts for 23 yards. The former Mustangs quarterback was a four-star prospect by all […]
UGA football fans buzzing about no tailgating at Sofi Stadium
One could argue tailgating is as much a part of college football as the game itself. For Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game between Georgia and TCU, that part will be noticeably absent. According to the frequently asked questions section on the CFP website, tailgating will not be permitted in any of the SoFi Stadium parking lots. The lots will, however, open at 10 a.m. local time and close two hours after the game. Kickoff is...
Michigan Wolverines basketball game score vs. Penn State: How to watch tonight
Michigan Wolverines (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1) When: 7 p.m. Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network. ...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Reigning SEC player of year Boston off to slow league start
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston often thinks of unclogged lanes with only one defender to avoid. It’s unlikely that dream becomes reality for the reigning Southeastern Conference player of the year for a while. Boston is off to a slow SEC start, the 6-foot-5 senior double-double machine held to single-digit scoring and rebounding in her first two league games. Boston managed just 10 points and 10 rebounds combined in No. 1 South Carolina’s first two league games. She had put up eight double-doubles in her team’s first 12 nonconference games. Against Georgia last Monday, Boston was swarmed in the paint by up to four defenders hoping to keep her production down.
