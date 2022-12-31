UP: To Skylar Bogan, who over the last 13 years has delivered approximately 1,800 shoeboxes filled with snacks and supplies to the House to Home day shelter for Christmas. Clients are grateful for her consistent compassion, and many look forward to her visits. “They start asking at Thanksgiving, ‘She’s going to do it again, right?'” House to Home Director Sarah Towner said. “Some of them, it’s the only gift they get at all.” Bogan, in addition to her boyfriend Shayne Miller and her mother Amber Holbert, dropped off 100 shoeboxes this year — just a little later than usual because of the extreme cold, snow and ice. Bogan, who is now working as a substance use prevention case manager for Westbrook Health Services, can be counted on to deliver the boxes; and it is encouraging to know local businesses such as Rural King are on board to make it happen. We can’t say it any better than House to Home client Cory Patterson did last week: “It’s awesome.”

WOOD COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO