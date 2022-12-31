Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
First Lutheran to celebrate Epiphany on Friday
PARKERSBURG — The First Lutheran Church, 19th and Plum streets, will close the Christmas season with the traditional service of celebration of Epiphany on Friday. The service will begin at 7 p.m., the Rev. Ian B. Reid, senior pastor of First Lutheran, said. Epiphany is the day the wise...
WTAP
Lily Spencer is first baby of the new year at Camden Clark Medical Center
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lily Spencer was born on New Years day and she gets to claim the title of being the first baby born in the year of 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center. For the Spencer family it is an exciting time but a birthday they weren’t expecting...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Betty L. Bradford
Betty L. Bradford, 92, of Marietta, left this earth to sing with the Angels at 12:55 a.m., Tuesday at Waterview Pointe in Marietta. Funeral, 11 a.m. Friday, at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Matt Wayne Ghee
Matt Wayne Ghee, 60, of Sandyville, W.Va. passed away Dec. 30, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa., from injuries sustained from a fire. Family visitation, noon, Jan, 21, 2023, Waybright Funeral Home. Memorial service, 2 p.m.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County historian Ruben dies
RIPLEY — Ripley native, local historian, award-winning writer and editor for Jackson Newspapers, public address announcer for Ripley High School Athletic teams, and more recently Director for the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau and Museum Mike Ruben passed away suddenly Monday morning at the age of 65. “He’s truly...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
David Wayne Turner
David Wayne Turner, 71, of Spencer, died December 31, at Select Specialty Hospital, Charleston. A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. January 7 at the Turner Cemetery near Harrison, Clay County. The family will receive friends at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday morning before departing to the cemetery.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lloyd James Arnold
Lloyd James Arnold, 86, of Parkersburg, died Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Rockport, WV, a son of the late James Henry and Laura Desie (Carothers) Arnold. He retired after forty-two years from Walker. He was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church and enjoyed the work he did there. He was a United States Army veteran and a member of GMR Choir. He enjoyed raising his family, farming, and hunting.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Louise Wilson
Mary Louise Wilson, 87, of Washington, WV passed away January 1, 2023. Graveside services will be Thursday 11 a.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Shortfalls: Charitable organizations still need our help
For most of us the bitter cold of Christmas weekend was an inconvenience — or maybe not. Maybe it was nothing more than an excuse to stay home, cozy and warm. But a story out of Lewis County reminds us that for some, the sudden change in the weather was a harsh reminder of what they lacked.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To Skylar Bogan, who over the last 13 years has delivered approximately 1,800 shoeboxes filled with snacks and supplies to the House to Home day shelter for Christmas. Clients are grateful for her consistent compassion, and many look forward to her visits. “They start asking at Thanksgiving, ‘She’s going to do it again, right?'” House to Home Director Sarah Towner said. “Some of them, it’s the only gift they get at all.” Bogan, in addition to her boyfriend Shayne Miller and her mother Amber Holbert, dropped off 100 shoeboxes this year — just a little later than usual because of the extreme cold, snow and ice. Bogan, who is now working as a substance use prevention case manager for Westbrook Health Services, can be counted on to deliver the boxes; and it is encouraging to know local businesses such as Rural King are on board to make it happen. We can’t say it any better than House to Home client Cory Patterson did last week: “It’s awesome.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Carl Lee Smith
Carl Lee Smith, 90, of Parkersburg passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. No services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.
WTAP
Fort Belleville Cemetery receives funding for cemetery upkeep
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Fort Belleville Cemetery will see regular upkeep now due to an endowment fund created at the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation. The endowment fund was part of local woman, Mary Flinn Seligman who cared for the civil war cemetery before her passing in November of 2021.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Phyllis Ann Britton
Phyllis Ann Britton, age 74, of Cabin Run Community, West Union, WV, departed this life peacefully on Dec. 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born on Jan. 11, 1948, at Kopperston, WV, the daughter of the late Amos and Tennessee Parsley Duncan. Phyllis was an LPN having worked mostly...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bryan Lee Pickens
Bryan Lee Pickens, 66, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Visitation 1 p.m. Thursday until the time of the service.
Salem family loses everything in mobile home fire
While a winter storm hit West Virginia on the morning of Dec. 23, first responders in the Doddridge and Harrison County area responded to a mobile home fire on Buffalo Calf Road.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fire damages 3 houses in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — Six people got safely out of a house that caught fire Tuesday morning. The Parkersburg Fire Department was called to 1713 Park St. at 5:06 a.m. When they arrived, a live power line was down in the yard and “there was a lot of fire showing in the front porch area,” Capt. J.D. Beha said.
Scam letter circulating around Vienna, West Virginia
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in West Virginia is warning the public about a scam letter. Authorities say residents who received funds from the Community Development Block Grant may have gotten the letter. Vienna PD says it was not sent by city officials. Authorities ask residents to contact Vienna PD if they […]
WTAP
House on Park Street in Parkersburg is a total loss after fire
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 1/2/2023 9:47 P.M. The Parkersburg Fire Department says the house is a total loss. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the chief says it started in a front room on the first floor. ORIGINAL STORY:. A structure fire broke out on...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
