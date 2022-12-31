ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

First Lutheran to celebrate Epiphany on Friday

PARKERSBURG — The First Lutheran Church, 19th and Plum streets, will close the Christmas season with the traditional service of celebration of Epiphany on Friday. The service will begin at 7 p.m., the Rev. Ian B. Reid, senior pastor of First Lutheran, said. Epiphany is the day the wise...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Betty L. Bradford

Betty L. Bradford, 92, of Marietta, left this earth to sing with the Angels at 12:55 a.m., Tuesday at Waterview Pointe in Marietta. Funeral, 11 a.m. Friday, at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Matt Wayne Ghee

Matt Wayne Ghee, 60, of Sandyville, W.Va. passed away Dec. 30, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa., from injuries sustained from a fire. Family visitation, noon, Jan, 21, 2023, Waybright Funeral Home. Memorial service, 2 p.m.
SANDYVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jackson County historian Ruben dies

RIPLEY — Ripley native, local historian, award-winning writer and editor for Jackson Newspapers, public address announcer for Ripley High School Athletic teams, and more recently Director for the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau and Museum Mike Ruben passed away suddenly Monday morning at the age of 65. “He’s truly...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

David Wayne Turner

David Wayne Turner, 71, of Spencer, died December 31, at Select Specialty Hospital, Charleston. A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. January 7 at the Turner Cemetery near Harrison, Clay County. The family will receive friends at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday morning before departing to the cemetery.
SPENCER, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Lloyd James Arnold

Lloyd James Arnold, 86, of Parkersburg, died Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Rockport, WV, a son of the late James Henry and Laura Desie (Carothers) Arnold. He retired after forty-two years from Walker. He was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church and enjoyed the work he did there. He was a United States Army veteran and a member of GMR Choir. He enjoyed raising his family, farming, and hunting.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary Louise Wilson

Mary Louise Wilson, 87, of Washington, WV passed away January 1, 2023. Graveside services will be Thursday 11 a.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WASHINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Shortfalls: Charitable organizations still need our help

For most of us the bitter cold of Christmas weekend was an inconvenience — or maybe not. Maybe it was nothing more than an excuse to stay home, cozy and warm. But a story out of Lewis County reminds us that for some, the sudden change in the weather was a harsh reminder of what they lacked.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

UP: To Skylar Bogan, who over the last 13 years has delivered approximately 1,800 shoeboxes filled with snacks and supplies to the House to Home day shelter for Christmas. Clients are grateful for her consistent compassion, and many look forward to her visits. “They start asking at Thanksgiving, ‘She’s going to do it again, right?'” House to Home Director Sarah Towner said. “Some of them, it’s the only gift they get at all.” Bogan, in addition to her boyfriend Shayne Miller and her mother Amber Holbert, dropped off 100 shoeboxes this year — just a little later than usual because of the extreme cold, snow and ice. Bogan, who is now working as a substance use prevention case manager for Westbrook Health Services, can be counted on to deliver the boxes; and it is encouraging to know local businesses such as Rural King are on board to make it happen. We can’t say it any better than House to Home client Cory Patterson did last week: “It’s awesome.”
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Carl Lee Smith

Carl Lee Smith, 90, of Parkersburg passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. No services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Fort Belleville Cemetery receives funding for cemetery upkeep

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Fort Belleville Cemetery will see regular upkeep now due to an endowment fund created at the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation. The endowment fund was part of local woman, Mary Flinn Seligman who cared for the civil war cemetery before her passing in November of 2021.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Phyllis Ann Britton

Phyllis Ann Britton, age 74, of Cabin Run Community, West Union, WV, departed this life peacefully on Dec. 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born on Jan. 11, 1948, at Kopperston, WV, the daughter of the late Amos and Tennessee Parsley Duncan. Phyllis was an LPN having worked mostly...
WEST UNION, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bryan Lee Pickens

Bryan Lee Pickens, 66, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Visitation 1 p.m. Thursday until the time of the service.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Fire damages 3 houses in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — Six people got safely out of a house that caught fire Tuesday morning. The Parkersburg Fire Department was called to 1713 Park St. at 5:06 a.m. When they arrived, a live power line was down in the yard and “there was a lot of fire showing in the front porch area,” Capt. J.D. Beha said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Scam letter circulating around Vienna, West Virginia

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in West Virginia is warning the public about a scam letter. Authorities say residents who received funds from the Community Development Block Grant may have gotten the letter. Vienna PD says it was not sent by city officials. Authorities ask residents to contact Vienna PD if they […]
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

House on Park Street in Parkersburg is a total loss after fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 1/2/2023 9:47 P.M. The Parkersburg Fire Department says the house is a total loss. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the chief says it started in a front room on the first floor. ORIGINAL STORY:. A structure fire broke out on...
PARKERSBURG, WV
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy