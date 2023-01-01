Read full article on original website
Stetson Bennett knows Georgia football offense must ‘clean things up and play better’ against TCU
Stetson Bennett knows Saturday night wasn’t his best performance. Despite throwing for a career-high 398 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a rushing touchdown, the Georgia quarterback added he played bad football for about 30 minutes on Saturday as well. And he knows this offense, even after...
Georgia Bulldogs must fix mistakes to win another title, QB Bennett says
ATHENS, Ga. — No. 1 Georgia is far from satisfied, despite being unbeaten and one win away from back-to-back national championships,. Coach Kirby Smart and quarterback Stetson Bennett said Saturday night's 42-41 College Football Playoff semifinal win over Ohio State showed flaws the Bulldogs must fix in practice this week. That need to improve provides extra motivation for the national championship game against quarterback Max Duggan and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 in Inglewood, California.
Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh accepts Senior Bowl invite, quietly having historically good season
ATHENS — Kenny McIntosh’s “Blueprint” for future NFL success will go through Mobile, Ala., at the Senior Bowl this year. The versatile Georgia tailback has carried the Bulldogs’ offense through much of the second half of the season in helping to lead his team to the CFP Championship Game.
How the 2020 Under Armour All-American game played a key role in shaping this Georgia football team
These games aren’t as big as they once as more and more players elect to get a jump on their careers and bypass these celebratory events to go through bowl practices at Georgia. Consider A.J. Harris, Tyler Williams, CJ Allen, Lawson Luckie and Jamaal Jarrett were all with the team on Saturday instead of taking part in either game.
Georgia football-TCU live updates, practice notes, injury news for 2023 National Championship game
Georgia football will take on TCU in the 2023 National Championship game. Below you can find live updates, practice notes and injury news for the game. Georgia enters the game with a 14-0 record, while TCU is 13-1. The game will be played on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. Georgia...
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: I was Impressed with UGA; Ohio State was Nearly Perfect
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart survived a massive showdown with Ryan Day and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Dawgs impressed him. The Bulldogs escaped No. 4 Ohio...
TCU football sheds ‘Cinderella’ label, moment approaching against Georgia ‘not too big’
ATHENS —The glass slipper no longer fits TCU football, per Coach Sonny Dykes. “The question about the Cinderella thing, I think for a while in some ways we probably viewed ourselves as that early on, because we were figuring this thing out,” said Dykes, the first-year coach of a Horned Frogs team that was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 coming off a 5-7 season.
Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed
College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
ESPN reporter shares Kirby Smart injury update on Georgia tight end Darnell Washington
ATLANTA — Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is questionable to play in the CFP Championship Game after suffering a lower-body injury, per an ESPN report. ESPN field reporter Marty Smith, who was covering the game at the field level, spoke with Coach Kirby Smart and shared specifics on Monday night.
ESPN's Rece Davis: "Georgia Wins (National Title) Convincingly"
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. Georgia is coming off of one of the most emotional wins in not just its history, but...
Georgia football stock report: Bulldogs clear Ohio State hurdle, Javon Bullard makes play of game
ATHENS — Kirby Smart saw this Ohio State storm coming the past two seasons knowing his Bulldogs would probably need to go through it at some point on its journey to the top of the college football world. Georgia football survived the Buckeyes’ challenge on Saturday night by the...
UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
TCU scouting report from Michigan vantage point: A warning for the Georgia football team
ATHENS -- Remember all that talk about how Michigan was going to steamroll TCU in the CFP Fiesta Bowl Semifinal?. It only made sense when one considered how dominant the Wolverines appeared to be throughout most of the season, and even more recently, blowing through Ohio State in Columbus by a 45-23 count and then dominating Purdue 43-22 in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday
ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
Kirby Smart: TCU has ‘similarities’ to Georgia team culture, acknowledges defensive struggles
ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s takeaway on TCU is that the Horned Frogs belong in the national title game for much the same reason as his Georgia Bulldogs. “Their kids believe, they have a lot of similarities to our kids in terms of the culture created there,” Smart said on the Tuesday CFP Championship Game teleconference.
'We’re in the golden time of Georgia football': Georgia Fans are gearing up for the Championship game against TCU
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After the nail-biting win over Ohio State, Georgia fans are gearing up to take on Texas Christian University next week. William Warriner is a diehard Georgia fan, and he’s excited to attend this year’s national championship game, where Georgia takes on TCU. “I’ve been...
Georgia football winners and losers following iconic win over Ohio State
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers after iconic victory over Ohio State. Winners: Georgia wide receivers. So much...
UGA fans prepare to make costly journey to championship game
Georgia football fans are scrambling to score tickets, airfare and hotels ahead of next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Cobb County resident Jacob Ashcraft and his 9-year-old son, Davis, are headed to Southern California for the big game. “It was an emotional coaster,” Jacob said about watching...
Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"
ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
Kirby Smart reflects on Georgia's comeback in Peach Bowl, similarities with TCU
Following Georgia’s impressive comeback win over Ohio State on Saturday, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reflected on the win and talked about the game ahead against TCU during an appearance on College GameDay on ESPN. Georgia, led by Stetson Bennett, crawled back into the game and ultimately won as...
