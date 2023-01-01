ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

krcgtv.com

Jefferson Bank Classic final highlights and scores

Jefferson City — An exciting week of basketball at the Jefferson Bank Classic came to a close last week. The Hickman Lady Kewpies came out on top against Jefferson City 41-30 in the Jefferson Bank Classic championship. Jayla Griffith was named tournament MVP. Check out the highlights and scores...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Great 8 Classic final highlights and scores

Jefferson City — We had quite the exciting week of basketball in the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic Tournament last week. For the first time in 17 years, the Jefferson City Jays are Great 8 Classic Tournament champions. Jays defeated Fatima 68-57. Check out the final day of action...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

An overview of several new Missouri laws now in effect in 2023

New Bloomfield — Several new Missouri laws are now in place once the calendar flipped over to 2023. The most notable laws that are now in effect are changes made to the Missouri state income tax and minimum wage. Senate Bill 3 dropped the state's income tax rate from...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Andrew Bailey sworn in as Missouri Attorney General

Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Missouri's Attorney General on Tuesday. The event was held in front of the Attorney General's office in Jefferson City. Pastor Matt Wheeler from the First Baptist Church in Hermann said a prayer and gave the invocation. Governor Mike Parson made the formal remarks. Kelly...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Golden Corral in Columbia catches fire, leaves $250,000 in damages

COLUMBIA — A Golden Corral caught fire Saturday night in Columbia leaving $250,000 in damages. According to a release from the Columbia Fire Department, crews were called to respond to the 3400 block of Clark Lane at 10:11 p.m. after receiving several reports of fire coming from a one-story commercial structure in the area.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

SUV turns in front of two vehicles, four injured in crash

JEFFERSON CITY — Four people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on South Country Club Drive in Jefferson City Tuesday. In a press release, Jefferson City Police said the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. as an SUV turned in front of two vehicles near Horner Road.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Residents of Audrain raise concerns on the treatment of inmates

Audrain — The Pike County Jail could send inmates to the Audrain County Jail in the coming weeks, but community members are concerned due to recent incidents resulting in the death of inmates. Due to short staffing, the Pike County Jail administrators may have to suspend operations. According to...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO

