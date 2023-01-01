Read full article on original website
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Jefferson Bank Classic final highlights and scores
Jefferson City — An exciting week of basketball at the Jefferson Bank Classic came to a close last week. The Hickman Lady Kewpies came out on top against Jefferson City 41-30 in the Jefferson Bank Classic championship. Jayla Griffith was named tournament MVP. Check out the highlights and scores...
Great 8 Classic final highlights and scores
Jefferson City — We had quite the exciting week of basketball in the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic Tournament last week. For the first time in 17 years, the Jefferson City Jays are Great 8 Classic Tournament champions. Jays defeated Fatima 68-57. Check out the final day of action...
High school boys basketball highlights and scores, January 3rd
New Bloomfield — A busy night of basketball Tuesday evening. Hickman, Jefferson City, Mexico, and Tipton all go home winners. Check out the highlights and scores in the video above!
An overview of several new Missouri laws now in effect in 2023
New Bloomfield — Several new Missouri laws are now in place once the calendar flipped over to 2023. The most notable laws that are now in effect are changes made to the Missouri state income tax and minimum wage. Senate Bill 3 dropped the state's income tax rate from...
Andrew Bailey sworn in as Missouri Attorney General
Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Missouri's Attorney General on Tuesday. The event was held in front of the Attorney General's office in Jefferson City. Pastor Matt Wheeler from the First Baptist Church in Hermann said a prayer and gave the invocation. Governor Mike Parson made the formal remarks. Kelly...
Creating a Culture: How the Tigers are using sports psychology to win games
Columbia — The Missouri Tigers are off to one of their best starts in quite some time. The team is 12-1 for just the 5th time in the last 40 years. After two double-digit wins over ranked opponents, the culture that Missouri Head Coach Dennis Gates wants to create is happening right in front of us.
'We've replaced them; they've torn them down': Family on Pine Hill Cemetery vandalism
PHELPS COUNTY — Pine Hill Cemetery is one of the oldest burial grounds in Phelps County, with some headstones being upwards of 170 years old. But over the past three years, they've also been a target of vandalism. "We've had gates up here; they've chained to them, torn the...
Golden Corral in Columbia catches fire, leaves $250,000 in damages
COLUMBIA — A Golden Corral caught fire Saturday night in Columbia leaving $250,000 in damages. According to a release from the Columbia Fire Department, crews were called to respond to the 3400 block of Clark Lane at 10:11 p.m. after receiving several reports of fire coming from a one-story commercial structure in the area.
SUV turns in front of two vehicles, four injured in crash
JEFFERSON CITY — Four people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on South Country Club Drive in Jefferson City Tuesday. In a press release, Jefferson City Police said the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. as an SUV turned in front of two vehicles near Horner Road.
Jefferson City man sentenced to ten years in federal prison for meth, gun possession
A Jefferson City man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison without parole. U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark sentenced Clint Alexander Doll, 35, after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Doll...
Franklin County man charged for shooting neighbor during argument
A Franklin County man was charged, accused of shooting his neighbor during an argument. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that someone called them to the 600 block of Perkins Road in St. Clair on Monday. When deputies got to the scene, they found a 47-year-old...
Horse trailer involved in crash during stormy conditions on Highway 54 in Camden County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol took to twitter to ask drivers to use caution during the strong storms moving through the area Monday night. They also posted these photos of a crash that they said happened on US 54 near Route Y in Camden County. The photos appeared to show...
Residents of Audrain raise concerns on the treatment of inmates
Audrain — The Pike County Jail could send inmates to the Audrain County Jail in the coming weeks, but community members are concerned due to recent incidents resulting in the death of inmates. Due to short staffing, the Pike County Jail administrators may have to suspend operations. According to...
