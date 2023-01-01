Read full article on original website
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
abc17news.com
Mizzou running back hits the transfer portal
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou running back Elijah Young announced that he will be entering the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon after three seasons in Columbia. The junior saw more game action earlier in the 2022 season, but Young faded more to the background as the season went on and Truman State transfer Cody Schrader became the go-to guy. Young finished the year with 93 yards rushing, 39 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri
While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
krcgtv.com
An overview of several new Missouri laws now in effect in 2023
New Bloomfield — Several new Missouri laws are now in place once the calendar flipped over to 2023. The most notable laws that are now in effect are changes made to the Missouri state income tax and minimum wage. Senate Bill 3 dropped the state's income tax rate from...
Amusement Park Could Bring 500,000 Visitors to Missouri in 2024
It's still just a vision, but it is a vision with specific plans and if they become reality, it could be an amusement park that brings a half million new visitors to Missouri as early as 2024. In case you missed the original announcement a few months ago, the project...
abc17news.com
Mizzou defensive lineman set to return for one more season
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou defensive lineman Darius Robinson started off 2023 by announcing that he will return to Columbia for one more season, instead of declaring for the NFL Draft. In a social media post on Sunday, Robinson said, "I was blessed with the opportunity to start my NFL career...
krcgtv.com
Andrew Bailey sworn in as Missouri Attorney General
Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Missouri's Attorney General on Tuesday. The event was held in front of the Attorney General's office in Jefferson City. Pastor Matt Wheeler from the First Baptist Church in Hermann said a prayer and gave the invocation. Governor Mike Parson made the formal remarks. Kelly...
kjluradio.com
Warsaw woman seriously injured in bike wreck north of Cole Camp
A Benton County woman is seriously injured when the motorcycle she’s riding wrecks in a curve just north of Cole Camp, early New Year’s Day. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Christina Ballew, 45, of Warsaw, was riding on a bike driven by Joseph Foster, 52, also of Warsaw, when Foster lost control in a curve, causing the bike to travel off the side of the road and overturn.
krcgtv.com
'We've replaced them; they've torn them down': Family on Pine Hill Cemetery vandalism
PHELPS COUNTY — Pine Hill Cemetery is one of the oldest burial grounds in Phelps County, with some headstones being upwards of 170 years old. But over the past three years, they've also been a target of vandalism. "We've had gates up here; they've chained to them, torn the...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City's 'Chick's Tap Room' hosting NYE with 'good music, food, and drinks'
JEFFERSON CITY — Local businesses are preparing for the large crowds expected tonight. The owner of Chick's Tap Room off of Industrial Drive in Jefferson City said his staff is ready for the group. Ian Simms took over the sports bar from previous ownership years ago. "I met my...
Tigers Drop Nail-Biter to Missouri, Fall to 0-2 in SEC Play
Auburn women's basketball dropped its second consecutive contest in dramatic fashion and must now regroup to face the premier program in women's college hoops.
krcgtv.com
Creating a Culture: How the Tigers are using sports psychology to win games
Columbia — The Missouri Tigers are off to one of their best starts in quite some time. The team is 12-1 for just the 5th time in the last 40 years. After two double-digit wins over ranked opponents, the culture that Missouri Head Coach Dennis Gates wants to create is happening right in front of us.
krcgtv.com
SUV turns in front of two vehicles, four injured in crash
JEFFERSON CITY — Four people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on South Country Club Drive in Jefferson City Tuesday. In a press release, Jefferson City Police said the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. as an SUV turned in front of two vehicles near Horner Road.
krcgtv.com
Franklin County man charged for shooting neighbor during argument
A Franklin County man was charged, accused of shooting his neighbor during an argument. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that someone called them to the 600 block of Perkins Road in St. Clair on Monday. When deputies got to the scene, they found a 47-year-old...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to ten years in federal prison for meth, gun possession
A Jefferson City man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison without parole. U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark sentenced Clint Alexander Doll, 35, after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Doll...
kwos.com
First baby born in New Year at Columbia’s MU Health Care
The first baby born in 2023 at MU Health’s Women’s Hospital in Columbia was born at 9:40 on this New Year’s morning. MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze says Vivian Rose Blecha is the daughter of Jeff Blecha and Athena Xufuris. Maze says Athena and Vivian are doing well and look forward to introducing Vivian to big sister Harper.
