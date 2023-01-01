ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

krcgtv.com

High school wrestling highlights and scores, January 3rd

New Bloomfield — Hickman Boys Wrestling won the Battle for the Belt for the 5th year in a row Tuesday evening. Battle took home the belt on the Girls side. Blair Oaks also impressed against in their triangular with Jefferson City and Capital City. Check out the highlights in...
NEW BLOOMFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson Bank Classic final highlights and scores

Jefferson City — An exciting week of basketball at the Jefferson Bank Classic came to a close last week. The Hickman Lady Kewpies came out on top against Jefferson City 41-30 in the Jefferson Bank Classic championship. Jayla Griffith was named tournament MVP. Check out the highlights and scores...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Great 8 Classic final highlights and scores

Jefferson City — We had quite the exciting week of basketball in the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic Tournament last week. For the first time in 17 years, the Jefferson City Jays are Great 8 Classic Tournament champions. Jays defeated Fatima 68-57. Check out the final day of action...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Mizzou running back hits the transfer portal

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou running back Elijah Young announced that he will be entering the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon after three seasons in Columbia. The junior saw more game action earlier in the 2022 season, but Young faded more to the background as the season went on and Truman State transfer Cody Schrader became the go-to guy. Young finished the year with 93 yards rushing, 39 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
COLUMBIA, MO
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri

While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

An overview of several new Missouri laws now in effect in 2023

New Bloomfield — Several new Missouri laws are now in place once the calendar flipped over to 2023. The most notable laws that are now in effect are changes made to the Missouri state income tax and minimum wage. Senate Bill 3 dropped the state's income tax rate from...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Mizzou defensive lineman set to return for one more season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou defensive lineman Darius Robinson started off 2023 by announcing that he will return to Columbia for one more season, instead of declaring for the NFL Draft. In a social media post on Sunday, Robinson said, "I was blessed with the opportunity to start my NFL career...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Andrew Bailey sworn in as Missouri Attorney General

Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Missouri's Attorney General on Tuesday. The event was held in front of the Attorney General's office in Jefferson City. Pastor Matt Wheeler from the First Baptist Church in Hermann said a prayer and gave the invocation. Governor Mike Parson made the formal remarks. Kelly...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Warsaw woman seriously injured in bike wreck north of Cole Camp

A Benton County woman is seriously injured when the motorcycle she’s riding wrecks in a curve just north of Cole Camp, early New Year’s Day. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Christina Ballew, 45, of Warsaw, was riding on a bike driven by Joseph Foster, 52, also of Warsaw, when Foster lost control in a curve, causing the bike to travel off the side of the road and overturn.
WARSAW, MO
krcgtv.com

SUV turns in front of two vehicles, four injured in crash

JEFFERSON CITY — Four people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on South Country Club Drive in Jefferson City Tuesday. In a press release, Jefferson City Police said the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. as an SUV turned in front of two vehicles near Horner Road.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

First baby born in New Year at Columbia’s MU Health Care

The first baby born in 2023 at MU Health’s Women’s Hospital in Columbia was born at 9:40 on this New Year’s morning. MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze says Vivian Rose Blecha is the daughter of Jeff Blecha and Athena Xufuris. Maze says Athena and Vivian are doing well and look forward to introducing Vivian to big sister Harper.
COLUMBIA, MO

