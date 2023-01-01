ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wvua23.com

Hillcrest High School’s Collin Dunn chooses ‘school ties’ over local connection

The Sugar Bowl matchup of Alabama versus Kansas State put Tuscaloosa native Collin Dunn in a unique position, but not necessarily a ‘tough spot’. “There are a lot of emotions swirling through my head but I have to go with (Kansas State) on this one,” Dunn said before Saturday’s game. “Even though Alabama is my hometown team, I have to go with the team I committed to.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Moves Up in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll. The team earned 1,132 points after defeating Mississippi State 78-67 on Dec. 28 in its first conference game of the year. Purdue remains the top-ranked team, followed by Houston at No....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Happy 16th Anniversary, Coach Saban!

16 years ago to the day, Nick Saban made an announcement that he had accepted an offer to become the 27th head football coach at the University of Alabama. The moment came as a shock to many around the football world as Saban had vehemently denied the rumors just weeks earlier and has gone down as one of the most important moments in the history of the game since then.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

Mental health phone response center expands to all Alabama counties

Children’s of Alabama has expanded its Psychiatric Intake Response Center (PIRC) to reach all 67 counties in Alabama. The PIRC is a free and confidential phone response center that matches parents, family members and other adults with licensed mental health professionals in Alabama to discuss mental health resources and services for children and teenagers.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama double in December

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 is becoming more prevalent in Central Alabama as we close out 2022 and begin 2023. 530 people in Alabama are in the hospital with COVID-19 at last check. The state started the month of December with just 264 people hospitalized with the virus, meaning that number doubled in the last month.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Severe weather preparations are underway; are you ready?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency have been following a potential line of severe weather since Dec. 31. They have also been communicating with the National Weather Service to get the latest information. Over the weekend they packaged all that information up and sent it to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa home destroyed by fire

A house was destroyed by fire in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, they were called to the fire on Stardust Drive at approximately 10:45 P.M. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

