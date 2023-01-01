Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Kicker's Huge Announcement
One week after announcing his decision to declare for the NFL Draft, Alabama kicker Will Reichard has changed his mind. "After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn't ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience," Reichard said in a statement. "I have decided ...
wvua23.com
Hillcrest High School’s Collin Dunn chooses ‘school ties’ over local connection
The Sugar Bowl matchup of Alabama versus Kansas State put Tuscaloosa native Collin Dunn in a unique position, but not necessarily a ‘tough spot’. “There are a lot of emotions swirling through my head but I have to go with (Kansas State) on this one,” Dunn said before Saturday’s game. “Even though Alabama is my hometown team, I have to go with the team I committed to.”
Alabama Moves Up in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll. The team earned 1,132 points after defeating Mississippi State 78-67 on Dec. 28 in its first conference game of the year. Purdue remains the top-ranked team, followed by Houston at No....
Happy 16th Anniversary, Coach Saban!
16 years ago to the day, Nick Saban made an announcement that he had accepted an offer to become the 27th head football coach at the University of Alabama. The moment came as a shock to many around the football world as Saban had vehemently denied the rumors just weeks earlier and has gone down as one of the most important moments in the history of the game since then.
Alabama Football: One offseason distraction best to ignore
It is officially the offseason for Alabama Football. Though four games will be played on Jan. 2 and a big one, on Jan. 9, many Crimson Tide fans have turned their focus to anticipation for the 2023 season. Distracting attention toward next season, some Crimson Tide fans are dreading a...
See Which Tuscaloosa Restaurant Ranked Best Out Of 8 In Alabama
So it’s a new year and what could be a better start to the year than not having to cook? I think that’s an awesome start, yet, I am biased because I don’t cook. So this is a list of the best places to eat in Alabama. Which is very beneficial to me also.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama
An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
wvtm13.com
Ruth Bartow, wife of UAB Athletics founding father Gene Bartow, dies at 91
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UAB Department of Athletics has announced the passing of Ruth Bartow, the wife of UAB Athletics founding father Gene Bartow. Bartow died Sunday at the age of 91. UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram said, “Ruth loved Blazer Athletics as much as anyone and she...
Zoe’s Kitchen in Mountain Brook closes: 1 left in Birmingham area
Zoe’s Kitchen, founded in Birmingham, has one location left in the the area after another restaurant closed. The Mountain Brook location, in Crestline Village, is no longer open. According to the chain’s website, the only remaining location in the Birmingham area is the restaurant at 1819 5th Ave. N....
WTOK-TV
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
wvua23.com
Mental health phone response center expands to all Alabama counties
Children’s of Alabama has expanded its Psychiatric Intake Response Center (PIRC) to reach all 67 counties in Alabama. The PIRC is a free and confidential phone response center that matches parents, family members and other adults with licensed mental health professionals in Alabama to discuss mental health resources and services for children and teenagers.
Alabama man killed in suspected ATV accident, investigators said
An Alabama man was found dead Monday morning after what investigators believe was an ATV accident. The man’s identity was not released and the investigation into exactly what happened was continuing, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. The man was found in the area of Lock 9 Road...
Some Alabama Students Want “Dixieland Delight” Banned In 2023
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Some students say "just ban it forever because it's racist". Other students say "it must be changed, ya know, because it's racist". Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone....
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Tragic and Historic 2022 Homicide Toll, By the Numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
wvtm13.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama double in December
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 is becoming more prevalent in Central Alabama as we close out 2022 and begin 2023. 530 people in Alabama are in the hospital with COVID-19 at last check. The state started the month of December with just 264 people hospitalized with the virus, meaning that number doubled in the last month.
wvua23.com
Troopers investigate 14 traffic deaths during holidays; most did not wear seatbelts
During this past holiday season troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division investigated crashes that resulted in 14 deaths on Alabama’s roads, that’s down from the year before. “We would like to thank the motoring public for their diligence and continuous efforts in...
BREAKING: Two Dead, Two Jailed in Separate Murders in Tuscaloosa
Two people are dead and two have been arrested after separate murders in Tuscaloosa during the New Year's Eve weekend. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa a few minutes before midnight Saturday.
wbrc.com
Severe weather preparations are underway; are you ready?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency have been following a potential line of severe weather since Dec. 31. They have also been communicating with the National Weather Service to get the latest information. Over the weekend they packaged all that information up and sent it to...
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa home destroyed by fire
A house was destroyed by fire in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, they were called to the fire on Stardust Drive at approximately 10:45 P.M. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
