HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — For the first time, we are seeing the video of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger as he was pulled over in Indiana. The newly released body cam and dash cam videos show an Indiana State trooper pulling over a white Hyundai Elantra for following too closely. The traffic stop was made at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2022.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 21 HOURS AGO