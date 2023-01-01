The Green Bay Packers will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 18 on Sunday Night Football, with both teams battling for the final NFC playoff spot. If the Packers win, they are automatically in, while the Lions need a victory and a Seattle Seahawks loss. Both are arguably some of the best comeback stories of the year, but Nick Wright is not as excited with Green Bay's. He breaks down what the game means for both squads, including why Green Bay sticking with Aaron Rodgers may not actually help them long-term, even with a potential playoff spot.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO