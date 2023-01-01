Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
FOX Sports
'That's Seattle football right there'- Geno Smith praises the Seahawks defense that led to critical victory against the Jets
Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith gives his high praises to the team's defensive line and Kenneth Walker who had an amazing performance against the Jets. Smith ended the game throwing for 183 yard and two touchdowns in a huge 23-6 win over the Jets, knocking their chances out of the playoffs.
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
FOX Sports
Tomlin's resolve, Pickett's progress fueling Steelers' rally
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the better part of three hours on Sunday night simply asking Kenny Pickett to not lose, essentially taking the ball out of their rookie quarterback's hands for long stretches with their season on the line in Baltimore. For the second straight week,...
FOX Sports
Dallas Cowboys superfan wins FOX Bet Super 6 Terry's Vault sweepstakes
One very lucky football fan struck gold in the FOX Bet Super 6 NFL Week 16 Win What's in Terry's Vault Sweepstakes. Amanda, a Dallas Cowboys superfan from Texas, was the contestant whose name was drawn to grab all of Terry's swag. And, boy, was there a lot of swag...
FOX Sports
How Bucs punter Jake Camarda pulled off scrambling kick in division-clinching win
Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda's amazing scramble to avoid disaster on a low snap in the final minute of Sunday's game helped Tampa Bay secure not only a win but a division title, but he'll admit there wasn't time to think much in that instant. "Pretty much what was going through...
FOX Sports
Where do the Dallas Cowboys fall in Colin's Super Bowl Bubble? | THE HERD
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into the final week of the regular season intending to play all starters according to Jerry Jones, and this news comes just in time for Colin Cowherd to update his Super Bowl Bubble. Watch as he explains where Dallas falls in his rankings, and whether he believes in Dak Prescott's ability to make a deep playoff run.
FOX Sports
Still no clarity on Jackson's return after Ravens' loss
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — It feels as if every weekend follows a familiar pattern for the Baltimore Ravens these days. They play a hard-fought, low-scoring game in which touchdowns are scarce. Sometimes they win, sometimes they lose — and there's never any more clarity on when Lamar Jackson might be back.
Velus Jones wants to 'be person they drafted' in Week 18
The Bears don’t have much to play for in Week 18, besides trying to help Justin Fields set the new single-season quarterback rushing record. The team always wants to win, but a win won’t change their fortunes this year. They’ll still finish with one of the worst records in the league and at the bottom of the NFC North. So a good amount of focus will be spent on growth and development of their young players.
FOX Sports
Is a Packers or Lions playoff appearance the better storyline? | What's Wright?
The Green Bay Packers will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 18 on Sunday Night Football, with both teams battling for the final NFC playoff spot. If the Packers win, they are automatically in, while the Lions need a victory and a Seattle Seahawks loss. Both are arguably some of the best comeback stories of the year, but Nick Wright is not as excited with Green Bay's. He breaks down what the game means for both squads, including why Green Bay sticking with Aaron Rodgers may not actually help them long-term, even with a potential playoff spot.
FOX Sports
Alabama juniors Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs declare for NFL draft
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are heading to the NFL, where both could contend for the top draft spot. Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, and the two-time unanimous All-American Anderson on Monday announced their decisions to skip their senior seasons, two days after leading Alabama to a 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Tailback Jahmyr Gibbs also is heading to the NFL and coach Nick Saban said other players could follow.
FOX Sports
Why Tom Brady is more watchable than ever
Somehow, here we are with a week to go before all thoughts square upon the National Football League playoffs, and the biggest unknown comes from a team led by the guy we know most about. Tom Brady has been around so long that basically everything about his NFL career has...
NBC Sports
NFL makes mental health and support resources available to players and staff
In a memo sent to all teams on Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs that last night’s game will not resume this week, and that the teams will be promptly advised of any decisions made. The league also has provided information to all teams regarding mental health and...
