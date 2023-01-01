We are tracking a system for late Wednesday and Thursday bringing light snow, rain and possibly freezing rain to the Inland Northwest. Wednesday will start in a familiar fashion; cold and gray. However, there might be an afternoon treat in the form of sunshine! That is hard to come by this time of year in the Inland Northwest. Enjoy. Meanwhile, temperatures will start in the lower 20s. Highs will climb into the lower to mid-30s, which is just about average. The skies will not stay clear for long. There’s rain and snow in the forecast for Thursday.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO