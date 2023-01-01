ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KXLY

A gray start to Wednesday, but there’s sunshine on the way! – Kris

We are tracking a system for late Wednesday and Thursday bringing light snow, rain and possibly freezing rain to the Inland Northwest. Wednesday will start in a familiar fashion; cold and gray. However, there might be an afternoon treat in the form of sunshine! That is hard to come by this time of year in the Inland Northwest. Enjoy. Meanwhile, temperatures will start in the lower 20s. Highs will climb into the lower to mid-30s, which is just about average. The skies will not stay clear for long. There’s rain and snow in the forecast for Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Mild today with afternoon sunshine – Mark

Today, some freezing fog is possible with afternoon sunshine. Clouds move in and we see snow to rain on Thursday. There will be morning clouds with afternoon sunshine. Average high of 33 and light winds. Icy surfaces are still out there, so take it easy. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Fog, flurries and freezing drizzle Tuesday evening – Kris

We are tracking a weak system Tuesday evening which will bring intermittent flurries or light freezing drizzle to the region. Another system will move in late Wednesday into Thursday bringing light snow, rain and possibly freezing rain. Plan your Wednesday. Wednesday will start in a familiar fashion; cold and gray....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunshine on Wednesday, Thursday rain expected – Mark

Sunshine is expected for today before the Thursday morning snow and rain. We’ll see clouds and warmer temperatures for the weekend with possible overnight showers into Saturday. Plan your day. Our average high for the day is 33 degrees with afternoon sunshine, and clouds will move in later tonight.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Cold, quiet and foggy Monday night – Kris

We are tracking a weak system for Tuesday which will bring a few flurries to the area in the afternoon. A stronger system Wednesday night into Thursday will bring a better chance of a wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain. Plan your Tuesday. The weather has resolved to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Patchy fog and cold today – Mark

It’ll be cold and gray today and Wednesday. Showers are expected for Thursday, but it’ll be warmer into the weekend. Today we’re expecting clouds and cold with patchy freezing fog. Dress warm. There will be light winds and a gray skies today. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast...
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho8.com

Stray snow showers continue into the work week with colder temps

TONIGHT: We are expecting more scattered snow showers towards SE Idaho and the southern highlands with stray showers possibly reaching up into the valleys and western WY. Some patchy fog is possible late overnight into the early morning hours. Winds will be slightly breezy tonight between 10-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 10's and single digits.
IDAHO STATE
Channel 6000

Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
PORTLAND, OR
SouthSoundTalk

Winter Storm Watching on the Washington Coast at Kalaloch Lodge

Winters in the Pacific Northwest bring rain, fog, wind and large ocean swells to the Washington coast. Take a front-row seat by booking a weekend getaway at the Kalaloch Lodge, located in the Olympic National Park. Make sure to reserve a Bluff Cabin with the option of a wood fireplace! The small kitchen and breakfast nook overlooking the ocean will create a memorable winter vacation. Whether you stay indoors or adventure out to some of the local natural attractions, the west end of the Olympic Peninsula provides breathtaking beauty that’s a perfect backdrop for winter storm watching on the Washington coast.
WASHINGTON STATE
boreal.org

Potential winter storm

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
DULUTH, MN
Idaho State Journal

BAPTISM OF ICE: Hundreds take part in the Polar Bear Plunge

The excitement was building as a crowd of hundreds hugged their arms together, half naked, on the gravelly shore of Sanders Beach in Coeur d’Alene on New Year’s Day morning. A slow drum beat underneath the sound of the anxious crowd. Children made sporadic leaps into the freezing water as the rest of the crowd waited. Low clouds hung over the snowy hills across the water. When the clock struck...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash blocking traffic on I-90 at Sunset Hill now clear

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill is now clear. Earlier, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Tuesday

The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
SHORELINE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Storm to bring snow and high winds to East Idaho New Year's Eve through New Year's Day

The new year will be ushered in with a snowstorm in East Idaho. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho that are in effect from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day. The storm is forecast to bring snow and 45 mph winds to East Idaho starting Saturday night and ending late Sunday night. ...
IDAHO STATE

