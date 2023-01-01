ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles American Press

McNeese forward to transfer, ends stay with Cowboys

After taking a leave of absence from the Cowboys, freshman forward Walker Timme has decided transfer from McNeese State. Timme officially entered the transfer portal Monday, ending his short stay with the Cowboys. The 6-foot-8 power forward left the program back in November before the first game for what has...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Scoring support: Woodcock steps up for Saints

Sunny Woodcock drilled three 3-pointers in the third quarter as St. Louis Catholic pulled away from Westlake 55-47 Tuesday night in a District 3-3A win at Hamilton Christian. Woodcock accounted for all St. Louis (15-5, 3-1) points in a 9-2 run to end the third quarter. The run stretched the Saints lead from five to 12 points. Westlake (10-8, 1-1) didn’t get closer than eight points the rest of the way.
WESTLAKE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Former Demon Dustin Burns signs with USFL’s Memphis Showboats

Dustin Burns’ post-Northwestern State football journey has taken him more than 7,000 miles from his hometown of Beaumont, Texas. His next stop will be much closer to home. Burns, an honorable mention All-Louisiana offensive lineman while at NSU, signed a free-agent contract with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL on Monday.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Tammy Guidry

Tammy Susan Schexnider Guidry, 61, of Lake Charles, passed away at 6:14 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in a local hospital. Tammy was born Jan. 30, 1961 in Lake Charles, La., where she has been a lifelong resident. During her early years, she enjoyed dance and gymnastics and was a 1979 graduate of Barbe High School. She worked as the office manager for various offices throughout the years, including Dr. Kenneth Parks, Dr. Ted Bercier, Dr. Lynn Foret for over 10 years, Medical Technologies and the Center for Orthopedics. For the past 10 years, she worked for Paramount at Stonebridge Place Assisted Living as the Regional Director of Operations. Tammy was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She loved spending time outdoors, going to her camp at Toledo Bend, loved cooking and hosting gatherings for her family and friends and cherished every minute she spent with her grandchildren.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Spring registration for Sowela ends Jan. 9

Spring 2023 registration is open for all interested individuals who want to enroll at Sowela Technical Community College for any of its more than 30 academic programs at all four of the community college’s locations in Southwest Louisiana. The first round of registration will close at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

H. Gayle Marshall

Gayle Marshall, 74, of Lake Charles, died Saturday, Dec. 31, at his residence. Gayle was born Aug. 6, 1948, in Lake Charles and was a 1966 graduate of Lake Charles High School. He graduated from McNeese State University in 1969 and received his Juris Doctorate from Tulane University in New Orleans. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Fred “Tuggy” W. Naegel

Fred W. “Tuggy” Naegele, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer, passed away peacefully in his home, on Dec. 30, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born July 1, 1936, in Lake Charles, La., to Frederick William Naegele and Flora Marks Naegele. Fred was a proud U.S. Marine...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Anthony “Tony” Clavier

Anthony “Tony” Clavier, 85, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in a local hospital. He was a native of Church Point, and had been a resident of Sulphur for 64 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Lasalette Catholic Church in Sulphur, American Legion Post #179, the Knights of Columbus, and was a former member of the Sulphur Jaycees. Tony worked as Operations Manager for BFI where he retired after 30 years of service. He enjoyed playing cards, telling stories, going to track meets, playing the harmonica, and watching baseball, especially the Houston Astros. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his wife and family. He will be remembered as someone who never met a stranger, had a great sense of humor, and loved giving big hugs and making people laugh.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Monday forecast

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Martha Jean Shaughnessy

Martha Jean Shaughnessy, 85, of Hackberry, La., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Stonebridge Assisted Living. She was born to Robert and Mary Moore. Martha married shortly after High School to Bobby Joe Stansel Sr. “Buzz”, then moved to Orangefield, Texas, where they had three children. Martha and Buzz moved to Sulphur, La., in 1964 and opened Buzz’s Sports Shop. She later married Terry Shaughnessy and they established Hackberry Rod and Gun, and created the slogan “Ya shoulda been here yesterday!”
HACKBERRY, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT: KPLC 7 Weather at Noon

KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST. KPLC brings you...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
East Texas News

Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
TEXAS STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Derek Gaspard, owner of Insane Sausages, says ‘it was challenge to see how crazy I could get’

Derek Gaspard, owner of Insane Sausages, is opening a second location in Sulphur. For the uninitiated who have heard the name of Gaspard’s place and thought, “Just another guy who thinks he makes good sausage,” think again. Yes, Gaspard offers sausage, et al. What makes his sausage different is the vast selection and the absolutely unique combinations and flavor profiles.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Top honors: Kristi Russell, Jose Cobain and Eric Heinen named Calcasieu Principals of the Year

The Calcasieu Parish school system has honored three standout principals for the 2022-2023 school year. Kristi Russell, 47, has been honored as CPSB’s Elementary Principal of the Year and Jose Cobain, 39, was named Middle School Principal of the Year, both after only four years in their positions. Long-time administrator Eric Heinen, 48, was selected as the High School Principal of the Year.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

