Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lake Charles American Press
McNeese forward to transfer, ends stay with Cowboys
After taking a leave of absence from the Cowboys, freshman forward Walker Timme has decided transfer from McNeese State. Timme officially entered the transfer portal Monday, ending his short stay with the Cowboys. The 6-foot-8 power forward left the program back in November before the first game for what has...
Lake Charles American Press
Scoring support: Woodcock steps up for Saints
Sunny Woodcock drilled three 3-pointers in the third quarter as St. Louis Catholic pulled away from Westlake 55-47 Tuesday night in a District 3-3A win at Hamilton Christian. Woodcock accounted for all St. Louis (15-5, 3-1) points in a 9-2 run to end the third quarter. The run stretched the Saints lead from five to 12 points. Westlake (10-8, 1-1) didn’t get closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Lake Charles American Press
Trio leads Tors to fourth straight win, stay ahead with quick ball movement
SULPHUR — Led by the big-play trio of Payton Prince, Emma Thomson and Reese Martin, the host Tors opened the new year Tuesday night with a 49-37 nondistrict win over Lake Arthur. The trio combined to score more than 76 percent of the Tors’ points for a fourth consecutive...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Former Demon Dustin Burns signs with USFL’s Memphis Showboats
Dustin Burns’ post-Northwestern State football journey has taken him more than 7,000 miles from his hometown of Beaumont, Texas. His next stop will be much closer to home. Burns, an honorable mention All-Louisiana offensive lineman while at NSU, signed a free-agent contract with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL on Monday.
DeRidder, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in DeRidder. The Rosepine High School basketball team will have a game with DeRidder High School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00. The Rosepine High School basketball team will have a game with DeRidder High School on January 02, 2023, 15:55:00.
Lake Charles American Press
Tammy Guidry
Tammy Susan Schexnider Guidry, 61, of Lake Charles, passed away at 6:14 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in a local hospital. Tammy was born Jan. 30, 1961 in Lake Charles, La., where she has been a lifelong resident. During her early years, she enjoyed dance and gymnastics and was a 1979 graduate of Barbe High School. She worked as the office manager for various offices throughout the years, including Dr. Kenneth Parks, Dr. Ted Bercier, Dr. Lynn Foret for over 10 years, Medical Technologies and the Center for Orthopedics. For the past 10 years, she worked for Paramount at Stonebridge Place Assisted Living as the Regional Director of Operations. Tammy was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She loved spending time outdoors, going to her camp at Toledo Bend, loved cooking and hosting gatherings for her family and friends and cherished every minute she spent with her grandchildren.
Lake Charles American Press
Spring registration for Sowela ends Jan. 9
Spring 2023 registration is open for all interested individuals who want to enroll at Sowela Technical Community College for any of its more than 30 academic programs at all four of the community college’s locations in Southwest Louisiana. The first round of registration will close at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
Lake Charles American Press
H. Gayle Marshall
Gayle Marshall, 74, of Lake Charles, died Saturday, Dec. 31, at his residence. Gayle was born Aug. 6, 1948, in Lake Charles and was a 1966 graduate of Lake Charles High School. He graduated from McNeese State University in 1969 and received his Juris Doctorate from Tulane University in New Orleans. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
Lake Charles American Press
Fred “Tuggy” W. Naegel
Fred W. “Tuggy” Naegele, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer, passed away peacefully in his home, on Dec. 30, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born July 1, 1936, in Lake Charles, La., to Frederick William Naegele and Flora Marks Naegele. Fred was a proud U.S. Marine...
Lake Charles American Press
Anthony “Tony” Clavier
Anthony “Tony” Clavier, 85, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in a local hospital. He was a native of Church Point, and had been a resident of Sulphur for 64 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Lasalette Catholic Church in Sulphur, American Legion Post #179, the Knights of Columbus, and was a former member of the Sulphur Jaycees. Tony worked as Operations Manager for BFI where he retired after 30 years of service. He enjoyed playing cards, telling stories, going to track meets, playing the harmonica, and watching baseball, especially the Houston Astros. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his wife and family. He will be remembered as someone who never met a stranger, had a great sense of humor, and loved giving big hugs and making people laugh.
KPLC TV
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Monday forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert...
Lake Charles American Press
Martha Jean Shaughnessy
Martha Jean Shaughnessy, 85, of Hackberry, La., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Stonebridge Assisted Living. She was born to Robert and Mary Moore. Martha married shortly after High School to Bobby Joe Stansel Sr. “Buzz”, then moved to Orangefield, Texas, where they had three children. Martha and Buzz moved to Sulphur, La., in 1964 and opened Buzz’s Sports Shop. She later married Terry Shaughnessy and they established Hackberry Rod and Gun, and created the slogan “Ya shoulda been here yesterday!”
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT: KPLC 7 Weather at Noon
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST. KPLC brings you...
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
KPLC TV
Cameron Ferry out of service
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is out of service due to fog weather conditions. 7News will update once service has been restored.
East Texas News
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
Car crash leads to damaged headstones in Rayne cemetery
A car crash in Rayne left a cemetery with damaged tombstones, a broken fence and the bumper of a car left in the ditch.
'Endless fun under one roof'| Main Event's grand opening weekend set to begin January 20
BEAUMONT, Texas — City officials hoped 2023 would be filled with many new opportunities for Beaumont, and Southeast Texans can expect to enjoy one of those opportunities soon. The first 200 people in line for the Main Event grand opening will win free laser tag for a year. The...
Lake Charles American Press
Derek Gaspard, owner of Insane Sausages, says ‘it was challenge to see how crazy I could get’
Derek Gaspard, owner of Insane Sausages, is opening a second location in Sulphur. For the uninitiated who have heard the name of Gaspard’s place and thought, “Just another guy who thinks he makes good sausage,” think again. Yes, Gaspard offers sausage, et al. What makes his sausage different is the vast selection and the absolutely unique combinations and flavor profiles.
Lake Charles American Press
Top honors: Kristi Russell, Jose Cobain and Eric Heinen named Calcasieu Principals of the Year
The Calcasieu Parish school system has honored three standout principals for the 2022-2023 school year. Kristi Russell, 47, has been honored as CPSB’s Elementary Principal of the Year and Jose Cobain, 39, was named Middle School Principal of the Year, both after only four years in their positions. Long-time administrator Eric Heinen, 48, was selected as the High School Principal of the Year.
Comments / 0