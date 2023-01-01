Tammy Susan Schexnider Guidry, 61, of Lake Charles, passed away at 6:14 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in a local hospital. Tammy was born Jan. 30, 1961 in Lake Charles, La., where she has been a lifelong resident. During her early years, she enjoyed dance and gymnastics and was a 1979 graduate of Barbe High School. She worked as the office manager for various offices throughout the years, including Dr. Kenneth Parks, Dr. Ted Bercier, Dr. Lynn Foret for over 10 years, Medical Technologies and the Center for Orthopedics. For the past 10 years, she worked for Paramount at Stonebridge Place Assisted Living as the Regional Director of Operations. Tammy was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She loved spending time outdoors, going to her camp at Toledo Bend, loved cooking and hosting gatherings for her family and friends and cherished every minute she spent with her grandchildren.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO