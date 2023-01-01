NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Sarah Andrews scored a career-high 30 points and No. 23 Baylor jumped out early and beat 17th-ranked Oklahoma 81-70 on Tuesday night. Andrews made five 3-pointers and was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Ja’Mee Asberry added 14 points and Caitlin Bickle had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor (11-3, 2-0 Big 12), which has won six of its last seven.

