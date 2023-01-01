ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Joey Dorsey to join Tigers basketball in voluntary role

By John Martin
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Former University of Memphis center Joey Dorsey, one of the most beloved Tigers of the 2000s, is joining the current Tigers staff in a voluntary role, a source close to the situation told The Daily Memphian.

Dorsey will be with the Tigers on the road against Tulane on New Year’s Day and for the remainder of the season.

Dorsey retired from his playing days earlier this year and came back to Memphis in recent months. He has been at several Memphis home games and recently expressed a desire to enter into the coaching side of basketball.

“Why not start at Memphis, man?” Dorsey said last month on 92.9 FM ESPN. “This city adopted me like I was their very own. I would love to come back and give some knowledge to the guys. If they wanna work out and get some drills in, I give them some motivation – I can give them some ins and outs.”

Dorsey played four years at Memphis and put together one of the most storied big man careers in program history. He won Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2007 and helped the Tigers to their third Final Four appearance as a senior in 2008.

