Nashville, TN

WSMV

Women say man in car follows them around

The transmitter for the National Weather Service weather radio alert system is down for maintenance in Nashville. Metro Council to discuss entertainment bills. Metro Council will discuss a bill that will create...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Murfreesboro crash kills one, leaves two hurt

Murfreesboro, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Murfreesboro Police Department has shared that two vehicle crash left one person dead Tuesday. The crash happened around 5 p.m. near the entrance of the Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments. Th crash killed one person and hurt two others. One of the people who was hurt is in critical condition and the other is currently stable. The MPD Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating what happened.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBBJ

Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian dies after Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Clarksville Tuesday morning has died, according to police. Jer Rion Thurmond, 21, of Clarksville, was hit at about 6:30 a.m. on Outlaw Field Road near Airport Road. Thurmond was treated for injuries but later died. Anyone who might have...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Firefighters come to the rescue at house fire in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A house fire occurred Tuesday morning in Nashville at 1018 Gateway Lane, says Nashville Fire Department. They say crews saw light smoke when they got to the residence and went on to investigate. Firefighters were able to find the fire and put it out. No...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police find man reported missing near downtown Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police said a man with dementia who was reported missing has been found safe. Ray Killingbeck, 74, was found in the downtown Franklin area after a citizen tip. Killingbeck had last been seen walking from the Williamson County Administrative Complex on West Main Street toward downtown Franklin around 1:15 p.m.
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, TN hotel

Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies

Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

fox17.com

One dead, one injured in Madison crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A Madison man is killed in a crash on New Year's Day. A driver lost control of his car and hit a tree on Neelys Bend Road after midnight Sunday killing him, according to Metro Nashville police. The victim is identified as 67-year-old Gregory Young. A passenger...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD: Bellevue shooting death possibly drug-related

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a drug-related robbery is a possible motive for Monday's deadly shooting of a 22 year old man. The victim, Daniel Boner, as shot at the Aventura complex on Amberwood Circle in Bellevue. MNPD says that the investigation shows two men broke into the apartment looking for money and drugs. Bonner, who was in a bedroom in the apartment, seems to have gotten a gun after the two men broke into the apartment. MNPD says this led to him being shot. The two suspects fled after taking things from the apartment. Bonner was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Oak Grove Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash

Police have released the name of an Oak Grove man that was severely injured in a wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Davenport Lane Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car driven by 22-year-old William Gentry crossed the median and hit a guardrail before crossing the median again causing the car to overturn and come to a rest in the middle of the roadway.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Lebanon Police Department retired K-9 dies alongside partner

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A K-9 with the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) passed away on Monday alongside family in his last days of retirement. K-9 Ace was with the police department from 2015 to 2022, LPD reports. He died next to his partner Officer Richard Clark and his family.
LEBANON, TN
fox17.com

Homicide investigation underway after man dies in North Nashville

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) says that a homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in North Nashville. The man, identified Tuesday as 42-year-old Demarcus A. Mallory, was found dead in a vehicle Monday night on the 2200 block of 15th Ave North around 11:30 p.m. Mallory...
NASHVILLE, TN

