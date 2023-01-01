Read full article on original website
WSMV
Women say man in car follows them around
Marius Payton takes a look at the local headlines from around Middle Tennessee. The transmitter for the National Weather Service weather radio alert system is down for maintenance in Nashville. Metro Council to discuss entertainment bills. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Metro Council will discuss a bill that will create...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro crash kills one, leaves two hurt
Murfreesboro, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Murfreesboro Police Department has shared that two vehicle crash left one person dead Tuesday. The crash happened around 5 p.m. near the entrance of the Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments. Th crash killed one person and hurt two others. One of the people who was hurt is in critical condition and the other is currently stable. The MPD Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating what happened.
1 dead, 2 injured in Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro police are investigating following a deadly crash Tuesday night.
WBBJ
Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
fox17.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A pedestrian is killed in South Nashville. A man crossing the roadway on Murfreesboro Pike near Elm Hill Pike is hit by a car just after 10 p.m. Sunday. He died early Monday, according to Metro Nashville Police Department. The Davidson County Medical Examiner is working to...
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after Clarksville crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Clarksville Tuesday morning has died, according to police. Jer Rion Thurmond, 21, of Clarksville, was hit at about 6:30 a.m. on Outlaw Field Road near Airport Road. Thurmond was treated for injuries but later died. Anyone who might have...
fox17.com
Firefighters come to the rescue at house fire in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A house fire occurred Tuesday morning in Nashville at 1018 Gateway Lane, says Nashville Fire Department. They say crews saw light smoke when they got to the residence and went on to investigate. Firefighters were able to find the fire and put it out. No...
WKRN
Search continues for suspect involved in deadly I-24 road rage shooting
A frustrated family just buried their loved one killed in an I-24 road rage incident on Christmas Day, a case that remains unsolved. Search continues for suspect involved in deadly I-24 …. A frustrated family just buried their loved one killed in an I-24 road rage incident on Christmas Day,...
WSMV
Police find man reported missing near downtown Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police said a man with dementia who was reported missing has been found safe. Ray Killingbeck, 74, was found in the downtown Franklin area after a citizen tip. Killingbeck had last been seen walking from the Williamson County Administrative Complex on West Main Street toward downtown Franklin around 1:15 p.m.
17-year-old facing charges after returning to scene of fatal hit-and-run in Nashville
A pedestrian who was struck by a car while crossing Murfreesboro Pike died from his injuries Monday morning.
WKRN
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, TN hotel
Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, …. Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky. Trees downed after storms...
WKRN
Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies
Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. Importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies. The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming...
‘I was yelling, I was screaming’: Mother warns others after bottle rocket starts fire outside her La Vergne home
While parts of Middle Tennessee ban shooting fireworks, La Vergne does not, leaving one family to watch as part of their property went up in flames.
fox17.com
21-year-old pedestrian dies in car collision in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (1:39 p.m.)--The pedestrian in the crash in Clarksville this morning has died. He was 21 years old and his name was Jer Rion Thurmond. An investigation into the incident continues on. -------------------------------- Officers say there was a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Clarksville Tuesday...
fox17.com
One dead, one injured in Madison crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A Madison man is killed in a crash on New Year's Day. A driver lost control of his car and hit a tree on Neelys Bend Road after midnight Sunday killing him, according to Metro Nashville police. The victim is identified as 67-year-old Gregory Young. A passenger...
fox17.com
MNPD: Bellevue shooting death possibly drug-related
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a drug-related robbery is a possible motive for Monday's deadly shooting of a 22 year old man. The victim, Daniel Boner, as shot at the Aventura complex on Amberwood Circle in Bellevue. MNPD says that the investigation shows two men broke into the apartment looking for money and drugs. Bonner, who was in a bedroom in the apartment, seems to have gotten a gun after the two men broke into the apartment. MNPD says this led to him being shot. The two suspects fled after taking things from the apartment. Bonner was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
Police have released the name of an Oak Grove man that was severely injured in a wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Davenport Lane Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car driven by 22-year-old William Gentry crossed the median and hit a guardrail before crossing the median again causing the car to overturn and come to a rest in the middle of the roadway.
fox17.com
Lebanon Police Department retired K-9 dies alongside partner
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A K-9 with the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) passed away on Monday alongside family in his last days of retirement. K-9 Ace was with the police department from 2015 to 2022, LPD reports. He died next to his partner Officer Richard Clark and his family.
Iconic Nashville Restaurant Closing After More Than 40 Years
The restaurant has been a Music City staple since 1982.
fox17.com
Homicide investigation underway after man dies in North Nashville
The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) says that a homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in North Nashville. The man, identified Tuesday as 42-year-old Demarcus A. Mallory, was found dead in a vehicle Monday night on the 2200 block of 15th Ave North around 11:30 p.m. Mallory...
