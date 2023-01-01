ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Even Jim Harbaugh's dad appeared to question why his son mismanaged Michigan's timeouts in TCU loss

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Just how bad was Jim Harbaugh’s clock management at the end of Michigan’s College Football Playoff semifinal loss to TCU?

So bad that it appears that his dad Jack questioned Jim’s decisions in real time.

With the clock ticking down late in the fourth quarter and Michigan down 51-45 to TCU, there were a couple of spots in which Harbaugh probably should have used a timeout to stop the clock as the Wolverines made some stops on defense.

As everyone on Twitter questioned Harbaugh, ESPN’s cameras caught Jack Harbaugh standing up and appearing to say, “Jim, what are you doing?”

When your father is a former head coach, that’s rough:

Jon Dickerson
2d ago

let's all be honest... Michigan got screwed out of the touchdown and should have won the game plain and simple.🤷

Inbreeders 4 trump
2d ago

TCU came to play couple calls should of went Michigan's way and didn't like the targeting at the end. Bottom line is offensive coordinator used JJ poorly for 3/4 of the game have to instill in the young man if the pass isn't there run the ball. also could of ran more designed rpo seriously to take your best available back out in the red zone is unfathomable

Rito Todd
2d ago

didn't matter. Time worked out the same no matter where he took it. Criticize him for not having the team ready.

