Remains in 31-year-old Ohio cold case identified
Investigators identified the skeletal remains found in a shallow grave in Ohio in 1991 as missing person Robert A. Mullins.
Skeletal remains found on Ohio farmland in 1991 finally identified
Skeletal remains found on Ohio farmland in 1991 have finally been identified after 31 years. The remains were found on a country lane by hunters in Pickaway County, Ohio. Officials initially thought the remains came from a Native American woman around 25 years old because of where the remains were found as well as the small stature, the Sheriff’s office said. The investigation later discovered that the remains had only been in its shallow grave for around three years. More information was revealed as the decades passed and as DNA analysis and forensics improved. University of North Texas scientists...
Police hunt child abuser as 5-month-old twin is still missing in Ohio
Authorities in Ohio are still searching for 5-month-old Kason Thomas, who was abducted with his brother when their mother's car was stolen while she dashed into a pizza shop.
Court says Ohio father waited too long to contest adoption
An Ohio dad lost his parental rights to his newborn child because he waited too long to contest the adoption petition.
West Virginia woman arrested on outstanding warrants in Mingo County
TAYLORVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mingo County woman is behind bars after being arrested on outstanding warrants. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Larissa Wolford was arrested by Cpl. M. J. Mounts in Taylorville in Mingo County. Wolford was arrested on outstanding warrants for grand larceny...
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were Sleeping
26-year-old Shaniece Mona Briggs is a mother of four children, living in Columbus, Ohio. On June 16, 2013, Shaniece and her family held a cookout for her mother, Melissa Williams, for her mom's birthday. The family celebrated and her mother returned to work a few days later.
Inside the Florida Prison Facilities Where Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Serve Sentences: Intramural Sports, Music and More
Todd and Julie Chrisley will be serving out their respective fraud prison sentences just a few miles apart — and their facilities aren’t that different. Todd, 53, will serve his 12-year prison stay at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida. It is an all-male, minimum-security facility that was created in 1988. While it can […]
Son of Ohio Judge Sentenced for Murdering Wife by Shooting Her Three Times in the Head in 2021
An Ohio man, son of a judge, and U.S. Army veteran was sentenced to spend 15 years to life in prison, plus an additional six years, for repeatedly shooting and killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, was convicted by Cuyahoga County jurors on two counts of murder,...
Bryan Kohberger Was 'Mean,' Wanted to Be Seen as Dominant: Childhood Friend
The suspect in the killing of four University of Idaho students was described by others as very stressed but also as a good neighbor.
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps
A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
Georgia grandmother sentenced to life for 'poisoning' infant grandson with meth
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A grandmother was recently sentenced to life in prison for the death of her 9-month-old grandson, who died in 2016. The Sandy Springs Police Department announced that on March 11, 2016, the 9-month-old infant died and arrest warrants were obtained for the grandmother, Tonya Monroe. She reportedly went on the run following the infant’s death.
The most brutal kidnapping of a young white girl by Native Americans
Mary Jemison was born in 1743, on a ship travelling from Ireland to America. The Jemison family worked on the outskirts of civilization, converting wildness to cultivated soil. Each each day brought the danger of being attacked by a wild beast or a hostile Indian.
blavity.com
A 12-Year-Old Ohio Boy Is Dead After Participating In The Viral TikTok 'Blackout Challenge'
An Ohio mother is grieving the loss of her 12-year-old son who died after participating in the viral TikTok “blackout challenge.” Blavity previously reported on the challenge in which participants try to make themselves pass out by holding their breath or choking themselves. This result is them cutting off their air supply.
Complex
5 Louisiana Officers Charged in Bloody Arrest That Led to Death of Unarmed Black Driver
Ronald Green didn’t make it home on May 10, 2019 when he was pulled over by state troopers in Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic violation. He was a 49-year-old Black man. When footage of the incident was released to the public, the police said that it was ‘unauthorized’ due to a pending investigation. Green can be heard in the footage screaming, “I’m scared,” as he’s being dragged across the ground while in handcuffs.
A Young Girl Seemingly Vanishes Without a Trace — 13 Years Later, the Truth Comes Out
Like any teenager, 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel just wanted to go on spring break with her friends. It wouldn't be a huge undertaking as she lived in Chili, N.Y. and was heading to Myrtle Beach, S.C. Despite being told by her parents she couldn't go, Drexel went anyway. According to Dateline,...
This state will charge 10 cents for single-use grocery bags starting in January
Colorado law will require that shoppers pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bags. Some Utah towns have imposed grocery bag bans but there’s little political traction for a statewide policy.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
What is it like to survive an execution by lethal injection?
Alabama’s corrections department has bungled the procedure on three recent occasions, with IV teams failing for hours on end, adding immense distress to a difficult situation. On three occasions in the past four months, Alabama’s department of corrections has bungled its lethal injections procedure. At 7.57pm on 17...
The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward Gingerich
The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward GingerichPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Edward Gingerich was an Amish man from Rockdale Township, Crawford County, Pennsylvania, who was convicted of manslaughter in the 1993 death of his wife, Katie. He was the first Amish person to be convicted of homicide, and his story highlights the need for better mental health awareness and treatment amongst the Amish.
Mystery deepens as friends reveal accused 'catfisher' visited longtime girlfriend in days before killing a teen's family
The former Virginia trooper accused of killing three members of a California family after “catfishing” their teenage relative drove to the state to visit a longtime girlfriend days before the triple homicide, a close friend of the ex-trooper said in an exclusive interview with NBC News. The friend,...
