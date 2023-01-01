ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Skeletal remains found on Ohio farmland in 1991 finally identified

Skeletal remains found on Ohio farmland in 1991 have finally been identified after 31 years. The remains were found on a country lane by hunters in Pickaway County, Ohio. Officials initially thought the remains came from a Native American woman around 25 years old because of where the remains were found as well as the small stature, the Sheriff’s office said. The investigation later discovered that the remains had only been in its shallow grave for around three years. More information was revealed as the decades passed and as DNA analysis and forensics improved. University of North Texas scientists...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Us Weekly

Inside the Florida Prison Facilities Where Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Serve Sentences: Intramural Sports, Music and More

Todd and Julie Chrisley will be serving out their respective fraud prison sentences just a few miles apart — and their facilities aren’t that different. Todd, 53, will serve his 12-year prison stay at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida. It is an all-male, minimum-security facility that was created in 1988. While it can […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Law & Crime

Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps

A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
CLEVELAND, OH
truecrimedaily

Georgia grandmother sentenced to life for 'poisoning' infant grandson with meth

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A grandmother was recently sentenced to life in prison for the death of her 9-month-old grandson, who died in 2016. The Sandy Springs Police Department announced that on March 11, 2016, the 9-month-old infant died and arrest warrants were obtained for the grandmother, Tonya Monroe. She reportedly went on the run following the infant’s death.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Complex

5 Louisiana Officers Charged in Bloody Arrest That Led to Death of Unarmed Black Driver

Ronald Green didn’t make it home on May 10, 2019 when he was pulled over by state troopers in Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic violation. He was a 49-year-old Black man. When footage of the incident was released to the public, the police said that it was ‘unauthorized’ due to a pending investigation. Green can be heard in the footage screaming, “I’m scared,” as he’s being dragged across the ground while in handcuffs.
LOUISIANA STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Guardian

What is it like to survive an execution by lethal injection?

Alabama’s corrections department has bungled the procedure on three recent occasions, with IV teams failing for hours on end, adding immense distress to a difficult situation. On three occasions in the past four months, Alabama’s department of corrections has bungled its lethal injections procedure. At 7.57pm on 17...
ALABAMA STATE
Nik

The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward Gingerich

The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward GingerichPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Edward Gingerich was an Amish man from Rockdale Township, Crawford County, Pennsylvania, who was convicted of manslaughter in the 1993 death of his wife, Katie. He was the first Amish person to be convicted of homicide, and his story highlights the need for better mental health awareness and treatment amongst the Amish.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
NBC News

NBC News

571K+
Followers
64K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy