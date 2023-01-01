Skeletal remains found on Ohio farmland in 1991 have finally been identified after 31 years. The remains were found on a country lane by hunters in Pickaway County, Ohio. Officials initially thought the remains came from a Native American woman around 25 years old because of where the remains were found as well as the small stature, the Sheriff’s office said. The investigation later discovered that the remains had only been in its shallow grave for around three years. More information was revealed as the decades passed and as DNA analysis and forensics improved. University of North Texas scientists...

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 21 DAYS AGO