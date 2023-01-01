When is the last time TCU won a national championship in football?

TCU is on to the national title game.

The Horned Frogs won an absolutely bonkers College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, 51-45, moving on to face the winner of Georgia and Ohio State in the National Championship contest on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.

If they win, you might be wondering: When’s the last time TCU won a football national championship?

Yep, as you may have guessed it’s been a while. And when I mean a while, I mean over 80 years ago.

TCU last won a national championship back in 1938.

There’s your answer. It would be quite a thing if the Horned Frogs won one this year.