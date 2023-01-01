Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Wet, heavy snow slowly entering Northland
Tonight will be calm with a west wind becoming northeast after midnight. Portions of Pine, Burnett, Washburn, and Sawyer Counties may see light snow overnight, but we stay mostly dry until Tuesday morning. Snow will move in from the south starting at around 11 am Tuesday. It will reach the...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Gray today, snow arrives tomorrow
Areas of fog and freezing drizzle have brought patches of ice to Northland roads this morning. Fog gradually improves by the afternoon with cloudy skies lingering. Temps begin rather mild in upper teens to upper 20s, but highs will be in a similar range as temps hold rather steady today.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Travel deteriorates today
We continue to monitor a winter system that will impact the region beginning today and lasting through Wednesday. As of this morning, there has been a trend toward a more prolonged timeframe of snow and a slightly more northerly track, leading to higher numbers. A line from the Brainerd Lakes Area to Duluth remains on the northern edge of heavy snow potential, which is why the Winter Weather Advisory is in place along and south of this line. The Advisory starts at noon today and lasts until noon tomorrow.
WDIO-TV
Snow reports coming in
Tuesday’s evening commute became messy as snow edged into the Northland and continued through the overnight making for a snowcovered morning commute. Snow is expected to continue around and south of the Head of Lake Superior through Wednesday. Snow clears out from the northwest Wednesday night and Thursday. The...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Grant Humphrey
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for January 3rd, 2023: Grant Humphrey. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
WDIO-TV
2023 Homegrown Winter Fiasco January 14th
The Homegrown Music Festival’s annual Winter Fiasco is a free showcase of local rock and/or roll. This year’s event features 15 bands at five venues in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District. Ursa Minor Brewing (all ages) 7 to 7:45 p.m. – Slope City. 8 to 8:45...
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: Mirage, Northern Stars return to roots & relive childhood memories in outdoor battle
Saturday the Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth girls hockey teams entered their border town clash boasting the same 8-3-2 records. While the Mirage skated away with the 5-1 win the game, played on an outdoor rink, brought players and fans back to the roots of Northland hockey. Sometimes being able to relive...
WDIO-TV
Covid-19 in 2023
In 2020, most of us knew very little about the virus to become known as COVID-19. Now, as we enter 2023, that disease is known by most around the globe. So how will the pandemic be felt in 2023? This question in a lot of ways is impossible to answer, given a number of unknowns. We sat down with resident medical expert to the show, Dr. Dylan Wyatt of St. Luke’s hospital, to get his take on the matter.
WDIO-TV
Prep Basketball: Guenther gets 1,000th rebound in Duluth East girls win, Deer River boys drop close road test
Senior Ashlynne Guenther tallied her 1,000th career rebound Monday helping the Duluth East girl’s basketball team top Hermantown 62-46. Guenther also led the team scoring 26 points helping the Greyhounds improve to 4-6. They’re next set to visit Duluth Denfeld Friday at 5:30 p.m. The Deer River boy’s...
WDIO-TV
Prep Girls Hockey: Proctor/Hermantown, Duluth Marshall extend win streaks at home
On Tuesday the Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Marshall girl’s hockey teams extended their win streaks with victories at home. Proctor/Hermantown bested Moose Lake Area 7-1 for their third straight win. The loss marked just the Rebels second on the year. Duluth Marshall held off Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1-0 behind a goal Isla...
WDIO-TV
Candidate announces run for Superior City Council
Garner Moffat has announced his plans to run for a seat on the Superior City Council. Moffat is seeking representation for the third district. Candidates for this race must submit at least 20 unique signatures of registered voters in their district to qualify. Moffat submitted 112 signatures. In addition to...
WDIO-TV
Homemade explosives found in Aurora home during search warrant
On December 31st 2022, the officers of the East Range Police Department executed a search warrant. East Range Officers searched the residence on the 300 block of S 1st St E in Aurora, MN. During the search a homemade incendiary device and other explosives were located. The Crow Wing County...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey ranked 8th to open 2023, Bell earns WCHA honors
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team skates into 2023 one of the nation’s top teams. In the latest USCHO poll the Bulldogs came in at number eight boasting a 13-6-1 record. Leading all defenders in points per-game Ashton Bell snagged Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA)...
WDIO-TV
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boy’s hockey holds off Mounds View for fourth straight win
The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) boy’s hockey team held off Mounds View Monday 5-3 to earn their fourth straight win. Patrick Dunaiski put up two goals and one assist at Northwoods Credit Union Arena helping the Lumberjacks improve to 7-2. CEC will have a tough test next visiting 6-1 Stillwater Tuesday...
WDIO-TV
Cromwell-Wright girls basketball rolls past Carlton improving to 8-1
The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team rolled past Carlton 77-19 on the road Monday to improve to 8-1 on the season. The Cardinals’ Sascha Korpela led the game with 29 points. Cromwell-Wright will hunt for their fifth straight win Thursday hosting Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 7:15 p.m. Carlton (1-7) is back in...
WDIO-TV
“Free money:” Applying for the Alworth and other scholarships
There are thousands of dollars of local scholarships available to students, but applications are down. According to the National Scholarship Providers Association, there was a nearly 50 percent drop in students applying for scholarships in 2022. “Just in this region, the Arrowhead region as far as Grand Rapids, it’s over...
