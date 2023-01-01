ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music, food, performances at Kalamazoo’s New Year’s Fest

By Gabrielle Phifer
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — People in Kalamazoo joined millions of others across the country who rang in the new year with celebrations and activities.

People began gathering at Bronson Park at 6 p.m. Saturday to enjoy food and live entertainment from bands and other musical and theatrical artists. There were also interactive and unique performances from magicians and jugglers.

News 8 asked eventgoers about their goals and resolutions.

“I want to have a family. I want to get married. I want a mansion,” said Carol Doss of Kalamazoo.

“I would like to be a better housekeeper and make sure I take my other niece out, who was unable to be with us tonight at New Year’s Fest,” said Kathy White, Kalamazoo resident.

“Mine would be to apply myself in college,” said Joelle White of Kalamazoo.

“My goal for 2023 will most likely be graduating and finishing high school and getting into my dream college,” said Sherrell Brunley, of Kalamazoo.

“To live, laugh and love and be awesome and be beautiful and talented every single day,” said Sophia Cox, a Sturgis resident.

People will count down into the new year just before midnight and celebrate with a ball drop and fireworks.

For a guide to the night’s events you can visit the New Year’s Fest website.

