Tuscaloosa, AL

Instant Analysis: No. 5 Alabama 45, No. 9 Kansas State 20

By Austin Hannon
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

After going down early, the Crimson Tide crushed the Wildcats in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

NEW ORLEANS — The Alabama Crimson Tide came ready to play on New Year's Eve, belittling the Kansas State Wildcats 45-20 at the Caesars Superdome.

The Crimson Tide (11-2, 7-2 SEC) trailed 10-0 early — but it didn't last for the Wildcats (10-4, 7-2 Big 12).

After that, Alabama played probably its most complete game of football. There will be lots of fireworks as the world rings in 2023, but the Crimson Tide offense may have had more. Bryce Young threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns.

The defense had one of its more consistent performances of the season. Brian Branch was the biggest star, finishing the game with 12 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.

The 2022 season didn't result in a national championship, but the Crimson Tide is still taking home some hardware — creating lots of momentum for 2023-24.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon and Katie Windham break down the Crimson Tide's 45-20 victory over the Wildcats from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Final Box Score

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

