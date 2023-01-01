ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
Disney Restaurant Ignores Policy and Refuses to Serve Guest

Even though the former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger has returned and the now-former CEO Bob Chapek has made his exit, and many Disney fans are starting to feel more positive about the Walt Disney Company, Disney Parks, and Disney Resorts’ futures, there are apparently still some hiccups going on within Disney Parks that are leading to Disney Guest dissatisfaction.
Disney World’s 5 Most Problematic Rides of 2022

Where there are rides, there are also bound to be problems that cause unexpected interruptions to those rides’ operations. And Disney World rides are no exception. Whether it was a technical issue or an issue with certain Guests, Walt Disney World Resort saw significant interruptions in the operation of its attractions across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom throughout 2022.
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter

Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
Why You May Not Be Able To Park at Disney World Hotels

Did you know that Disney World hotels have their own set of rules?. For example, if you’re bringing your pet to Disney World, there are only a few specific hotels where they can stay with you. Before you visit, you’ll want to know about the hotel rules where you’re staying! And that includes this seasonal transportation restriction.
First Three Disney After Hours Events of 2023 Now Sold Out

The first three 2023 Disney After Hours events of Walt Disney World are now sold out. Disney After Hours is sold out on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Magic Kingdom. The other Magic Kingdom After Hours Events scheduled through March 27, 2023, are still available. At Magic Kingdom, After Hours...
Disney Theme Park Rival Rolling Out New Attraction

Keeping up with all of the new developments at theme park operators Walt Disney Co. and Comcast's Universal Studios is a huge challenge for other amusement parks, such as Six Flags Entertainment and Cedar Fair Entertainment. Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at...
Heed These WARNINGS Before Traveling to Disney World at the End of the Year

The next few days can be some of the BUSIEST of the year for Disney World!. As we countdown to Christmas and the New Year, thousands of guests flock to Disney World for the holiday break, and there are some special warnings that you need to know if you’re amongst that group. So we’re here to bring you important advice to know if you’re visiting at the end of the year!
Disney World’s Latest Souvenir Sipper is a Must-Have for ‘Muppets’ Fans

The Walt Disney World Resort has seriously been upping its game when it comes to souvenir popcorn buckets and sippers over the past couple of years. Some of these Disney Park items have sold out nearly instantly, like last year’s Figment popcorn bucket that debuted during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Thankfully, Disney got a handle on the Figment popcorn bucket craze, and the item ended up being available for most of the festival.
NEW Disney 100th Adidas Sneakers Now Available Online

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company!. We know some details about the celebration’s kick-off in Disneyland, and we are starting to see lots of Disney100...
VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain

Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 100th Anniversary Merchandise

Today we’re heading into Disney’s Animal Kingdom!. Disney World has been pretty busy lately with treats celebrating 2023, new merchandise, and upcoming changes to nighttime shows in EPCOT and Magic Kingdom. While we wait for some of those changes to happen later this year, we’re keeping you updated on what’s happening day to day in the parks, and today we’re talking all about Animal Kingdom.

